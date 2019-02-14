Ford's clever bed stops your sleeping partner hogging the whole thing

Your annoying, bed-hogging partner has met its match.
Ford has designed what it calls a "lane-keeping bed," in which pressure sensors monitor when a sleeper is out of their lane.
When the sensors detect your partner has moved into your space, a conveyor belt built into the bed aims to gently realign them into place.
We have questions: Will the moving conveyor belt wake you up? And can you switch off the lane-keeping feature, if you just like to cuddle?
It doesn't really matter though, because the "lane-keeping bed" is sadly only a gimmick to promote the carmaker's lane assist feature. Still kinda cool, though. Read more...