Ford's clever bed stops your sleeping partner hogging the whole thing

Your annoying, bed-hogging partner has met its match.

Ford has designed what it calls a "lane-keeping bed," in which pressure sensors monitor when a sleeper is out of their lane.

When the sensors detect your partner has moved into your space, a conveyor belt built into the bed aims to gently realign them into place.

We have questions: Will the moving conveyor belt wake you up? And can you switch off the lane-keeping feature, if you just like to cuddle?

It doesn't really matter though, because the "lane-keeping bed" is sadly only a gimmick to promote the carmaker's lane assist feature. Still kinda cool, though. Read more...

