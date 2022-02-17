U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,380.26
    -94.75 (-2.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,312.03
    -622.27 (-1.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,716.72
    -407.38 (-2.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.09
    -51.22 (-2.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.62
    -0.14 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.50
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1373
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    -0.0750 (-3.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3618
    +0.0040 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8800
    -0.5720 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,700.41
    -3,402.20 (-7.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    937.10
    -66.07 (-6.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.37
    -66.41 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     

Ford's Mustang Mach-E ousts the Tesla Model 3 as Consumer Reports' top EV

Jon Fingas
·1 min read

Tesla's Model 3 has been Consumer Reports' top EV choice for the past two years, but the publication is ready to declare a new champion. CR has revealed that Ford's Mustang Mach-E has ousted the Model 3 as its EV Top Pick. The Mustang crossover is not only "more practical," according to editors, but has better first-year reliability and a "far easier" infotainment system that doesn't require multiple steps for basic tasks. A better ride and reduced noise help, too.

Ford's BlueCruise driver assist technology also gave the Mach-E an edge thanks to a more effective drive monitoring system that now counts toward vehicle scores. Tesla's Autopilot was docked for functioning while drivers look away.

Consumer Reports still recommended the Model 3 thanks to its sports car-like performance, long range, charging network and technology. However, the outlet couldn't recommend the Mach-E's more direct rival, the Model Y, as an EV Top Pick. Tesla's SUV-like ride has "much worse" reliability than average vehicles in the lineup, and is noticeably worse than the average-rated Model 3.

This isn't going to please Tesla, which has had a less-than-amicable relationship with Consumer Reports over the years. The two have disputed test results, and CR has temporarily pulled recommendations for some models. However, it also reflects lingering concerns about Tesla's reliability. The EV producer has issued a string of recalls in recent months, and owners have frequently reported build quality issues. This might not have cost Tesla the lead by itself, but it certainly didn't help the company's chances.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • Ford Takes a Major Award Away From Tesla's Model 3

    In a sign that Tesla's tight grip on the electric vehicle market may be loosening a little, Consumer Reports chose a Ford offering as its top EV pick of 2022. For the last two years, that coveted spot belonged to the Elon Musk-founded EV company's Model 3 -- a basic model that launched in 2017 and remains the world's top-selling electric car. "Tesla has dominated the electric vehicle category, with the Model 3 holding the EV Top Pick honor for the past two years," Consumer Reports said in a release announcing its rankings.

  • Ford Mustang Mach-E Replaces Tesla Model 3 as Consumer Reports' Electric Vehicle Top Pick

    We explain how this new electric vehicle bumped the Model 3 from our annual Top PicksBy Jeff S. BartlettIn its annual Top Picks, Consumer Reports highlights the standout cars, SUVs, and trucks ac...

  • Rimac's $2.4 Million Nevera Completes Crash Tests

    Watch the Rimac Nevera complete its crash test ahead, and get one step closer to seeing customers.

  • The U.S. is now energy independent

    Data: Energy Information Administration. Chart: Axios VisualsFor decades, politicians have talked about the U.S. achieving energy independence, a seemingly elusive goal of producing enough fuels to avoid relying on the rest of the world to fill up gas tanks and keep electricity flowing.The intrigue: It's elusive no more. The U.S. produced more petroleum than it consumed in 2020, and the numbers were essentially in balance in 2021, according to the Energy Information Administration.Stay on top of

  • Which Car Brands Make the Best Vehicles?

    We ranked 32 brands based on the Overall Scores of their models, which include road tests, reliability, satisfaction, and safetyBy Jeff S. Bartlett and Anita LamEach year our brand rankings refle...

  • Holland Christian names next high school principal

    Miles Colago will take over as principal at Holland Christian High School this summer.

  • Olympics Live: Kamila Valieva's falls leave her in 4th place

    Anna Shcherbakova won a stunning gold medal in women’s figure skating at the Beijing Games on Thursday night, while teammate Kamila Valieva tumbled all the way out of the top three after a mistake-filled end to her controversial Olympics. Shcherbakova performed a near-flawless free skate to leap over the 15-year-old Valieva, the leader after the short program, who threw up her arms in resignation and disgust after her program. Russian teammate Alexandra Trusova won silver with her quad-packed program while Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto held onto the bronze medal.

  • DeLorean making a comeback as all electric vehicle

    For the first time in almost forty years, an iconic car is coming back to the roads as DeLorean Motor Company plans to build an all electric version of the car.

  • The future is now? Even DeLorean will have an EV offering this year

    Perhaps it was inevitable the notorious gull-winged DeLorean would be reimagined yet again, this time with an all-electric powertrain.

  • A.P. Bio: Jack Vs. Miles

    Jack (Glenn Howerton) puts his students on a new Miles (Tom Bennett) revenge mission. At the same time, Helen (Paula Pell), Principal Durbin's (Patton Oswalt) upbeat secretary, relentlessly tries to get Jack to make something for the annual bake sale.

  • U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona: Pandemic can be 'reset button' for schools

    U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona talks rural school challenges, teacher pipeline and funding during a visit to Middle Tennessee on Thursday.

  • Best New Cars and SUVs for Under $30,000

    These top performers cost less than the average new carHyundai KonaBy Jon LinkovEven before the worldwide pandemic, cars were becoming increasingly expensive to buy and own. But the manufacturing...

  • Could Nuclear Power Be The Answer To Rising Energy Demand?

    As the world races to curb emissions, nuclear power is quickly emerging as a favorite source of energy for many countries

  • NYSE moves closer to NFT trading with trademark application

    The hype around cryptocurrencies last year spilled over to NFTs, a form of speculative investment that has attracted fans including former U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt. Companies involved in this sector have also been backed by heavyweights Microsoft Corp and SoftBank Group Corp.

  • Coast Guard suspends search for eight believed lost in plane crash

    The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday suspended its search for passengers believed to have been on a plane that crashed on the coast of North Carolina earlier this week, including four teenagers."Our deepest sympathies are with the Down East community," Capt. Matt Baer said, according to NBC News.Eight people are believed to have been aboard the plane that crashed on Sunday. One body was recovered the same day of the crash, and further remains were...

  • Sea-level rise is coming for Washington communities. Here’s how Whatcom is preparing

    A new NOAA report prompted calls for action from leaders nationwide.

  • A look at high-profile killings by US police

    A Staten Island grand jury declined to indict Officer Daniel Pantaleo. The Justice Department declined to file civil rights charges. Brown, a Black 18-year-old, was fatally shot by a white officer, Darren Wilson, in 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri, sparking weeks of sometimes violent protests.

  • Tesla’s Latest Challenge? Consumer Reports Cut the Brand’s Ranking.

    Tesla is having a bad day that just got a little worse. Then media outlets, including Barron’s, reported that safety authorities have opened an investigation into Tesla ‘s driver- assistance features. The third bit of negative news is that Tesla (ticker: TSLA) is slipping in Consumer Reports’ automotive brand rankings, although the reason cited probably won’t be a huge concern for people who are upbeat about the stock.

  • Search is on for missing hiker Gab Song

    The search for a 72-year-old missing hiker will pick back up Thursday morning after it was suspended last night because of unsafe conditions. KCSO says Gab Song's car was found Wednesday near a trailhead in the Mount Pinos area but he wasn't there.

  • Elon Musk Causes A Furor With Tweet Comparing Justin Trudeau To Hitler

    The now-deleted tweet featured a photo of the Nazi leader that was captioned, "Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau. I had a budget."