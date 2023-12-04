Advertisement
Ford's US vehicle sales slip 0.5% in November

Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) — Ford Motor (F) posted a 0.5% drop in U.S. new vehicle sales for November on Monday, as the automaker worked to restart some of its key plants following a lengthy workers' strike that impacted vehicle production.

Ford reached a deal with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union in late October, ending an over month-long strike the company said will cost it $1.7 billion. Sales also fell 5.3% in October, although analysts said the Detroit Three automakers had built up inventory in anticipation of the strike.

Ford's CFO John Lawler said in October restarting the plants would be complicated after the deal, which UAW workers ratified in November.

The automaker said in November that all its affected plants had been restarted.

FILE - United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, in Sterling Heights, Mich., Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. A six-week United Auto Workers strike at Ford cut sales by about 100,000 vehicles and cost the company $1.7 billion in lost profits this year, Ford said Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
United Auto Workers members on strike. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Sales of Ford's electric vehicles jumped 43.2%, to 8,958 units from a year ago, the automaker said on Monday. Sales of its trucks slipped 2.8%, to 78,971 units, for the same period.

The company reported total sales of 145,559 vehicles in November, compared with 146,364 units last year.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

