From fore to faith: Mohican Hills to become a camp/retreat center

Building on the concept that better leaders make a better world, Justin Caldwell and Dwight Mason share a vision, and that is to introduce people to the greatest leader − Jesus Christ. Caldwell and Mason purchased Mohican Hills Golf Club with the intention of developing a first-class camp/retreat center.

Mason doesn’t see Mohican Hills, 25 County Road 1950, Jeromesville, as a golf course any longer. He sees it as a place to make a difference in peoples’ lives.

“We’re looking to maximize the land. It’s an incredible, beautiful piece of land,” he said. “When we learned about the property, we thought it would make an incredible camping experience. We have 180 acres there and we’d like to develop a camp and retreat center.

More: Glamping: Go camping with all the luxuries of home

Larry Long of Shreve mows the grounds at Mohican Hills Golf Club, which the new owners plan to develop into a camp/retreat center.

“We want to take camping to the next level, create an environment and experiences that transform people,” Mason continued. “We are committed to personal and cultural transformation by making better leaders to make a better world.”

The course sold in mid-July for $2.43 million through an online auction held by Kaufman Realty. There were 91 registered bidders, Realtor/Auctioneer Tim Miller said after the sale.

Mason, a pastor at New Pointe Church in Dover and a leadership consultant, said he experienced camps when he was young, and they changed his life.

“When you have people for a specific amount of time, you get that connection, and our hope is, whether it’s a marriage retreat, a parenting retreat, a leadership development, we want to combine fun, faith and friendship in a way that brings about transformation in peoples’ lives. We want to create space for people to experience God in new ways.”

More: 'I had two really great swings': Rick Krausman makes two holes-in-one in same round

Dwight Mason

A challenge to community leaders

Mason notes there’s a lot of complaining going on about things that are out of our control, doing very little about what is in our control.

Story continues

“How do we equip, empower and encourage leaders in our community to leverage their influence and affluence to make a difference in the world,” he said.

Mason has always had a dream of creating an environment where he could take kids for a week, teach them a trade, as well as principles, truths and skills to be able to further themselves in life.

His organization, The Leaders Edge, is in 70 school districts in Ohio, teaching character values including ambition, responsibility, hard work, emotions, restraint, common sense and generosity.

“Proverbs tells us, ‘Without a vision, people perish.’ So, what happens is, in schools across the plains, you have kids who come from broken homes, different types of environments and they’re not given a vision about what they can do with their lives. In my talks with educators and judges, our kids need a vision. They need a purpose. One aspect of our camp, we would train kids and expose them to different opportunities.

Justin Caldwell

“This is a huge undertaking, but to me it’s better than wringing your hands and saying, what are we going to do with this generation? We put a man on the moon. Are you telling me we can’t address this,” he continued. “This is something I’ve prayed about and have been chasing for a decade. I’ve talked with different business leaders and community leaders, and Justin (Caldwell) was willing to partner with me on this and get the ball rolling.

Caldwell is the chief executive officer of OilWell Shares, an oil drilling company in the Appalachian region of Ohio.

Mohican Hills Golf Club will become a camp/retreat center with a goal of developing leaders.

Developing a master plan

Mason and Caldwell are in the initial process of developing a master plan. They hope to get started on this project as soon as possible.

The plans call for the facility being a day camp facility as well as an overnight camp. The initial plan includes sports fields, such as basketball, softball, pickle ball courts, soccer fields, volleyball courts etc., as well as a golf driving range and putting green with sand traps.

They also hope to make it an equine facility, and include a zip line, a ropes course and a challenge course. There will be a large pond and a pool.

It will also have dorms to house campers, a dining hall, a multi-purpose building, a large lodge center, specialty cabins, a staff center, a maintenance building.

Other ideas include an amphitheater, an RV place, as well as outdoor activities like hiking, archery, a shooting range, disc golf and a tubing hill.

It will host business retreats, church retreats, couples retreats, men retreats, parenting retreats, father/son; leadership retreat; student leadership development; kids camp, student camp.

More: The Stables at Arrowhead Lake celebrates grand opening

The scenic grounds of Mohican Hills Golf Club will make an ideal camp/retreat, according to the new ownership group headed up by Justin Caldwell and Dwight Mason.

Not in it for the money, but to make a difference

“We’re not doing this to make money. Our goal is to make a difference,” Mason said. “It is said by the time you are 13, your values are already shaped. This will be a faith-based camp. We want to be a place where friendships can take root, personal growth is front and center and faith runs through all we do.

“We want this to happen soon. We’re not going to hurry it along, but we’re not thinking this is going to happen in a year or two,” he added. “We’re thinking more in the present than we are in the future. We don’t want to put a building here and then in five years ask why on earth we did that.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Mohican Hills Golf course sold to become a camp/retreat center