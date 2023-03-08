Forecast 2023-2029 Healthcare Analytics Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth CAGR 22%

Increasing healthcare costs as a result of a growing portfolio of healthcare services, treatment sophistication, and the need to cut costs and improve operational efficiencies will drive Healthcare Analytics Market growth

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Healthcare Analytics Market.

Global Healthcare Analytics Market stands at US$ 19.8 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22% over the following Six years to reach US$ 118.55 billion by 2029.

“ Healthcare Analytics ” is the process of analysing current and past industry data to predict trends, improve outreach, and even better achieve the spread of diseases. The field covers a broad range of businesses and offers insights on both the macro and micro level. It can disclose paths to improvement in patient care quality, clinical data, diagnosis, and business management. Due to an increase in the use of big data in healthcare organizations to address risks connected with numerous chronic diseases, the healthcare analytics market is predicted to grow.

In addition, the growing amount of complex data generated by the transition from paper to electronic health records, as well as its ability to improve physician practise, will drive industry demand. Furthermore, technological advancements, as well as increased investor interest in healthcare analytical tools, will drive market growth.

In 2023, the financial analytics is estimated to account for the largest share of the healthcare analytics market.

Click & Get Free Sample Report in Minutes: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7753/healthcare-analytics-market/#request-a-sample

healthcare analytics market will have a significant impact in many other important areas, including

Epidemiology: Data visualization is being tested by experts in health care analytics to spot and swiftly contain disease breakouts.

Story continues

Clinical Trials: Researchers hope that health data analytics will speed up the development of significant new medications.

Genomics: Personalized medicine based on unique DNA profiles will be possible thanks to improved knowledge of how diseases affect various people.

Social factors: An improved capacity for social determinants of health data analysis (such as where patients reside, work, and shop, what they consume, environmental conditions, etc.) opens up new opportunities to more accurately predict disease trends and to create health and disease prevention programs.

federal regulations in the United States, such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA), compel healthcare organisations to focus on digitization and care quality (PPACA). The increasing pressure on hospitals in the United States to meet federal healthcare mandates is encouraging them to use data analytics tools for decision-making, improving care quality, and avoiding unnecessary costs. The implementation of these initiatives is seen as a positive indicator of the overall market’s growth because the United States is a major contributor to the healthcare analytics market.

Healthcare Analytics Market Trends

Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: Organizations in the healthcare industry are increasingly using AI and machine learning algorithms to evaluate patient data and find trends and insights that can help patients get better results and spend less money. These technological advancements can assist healthcare professionals in identifying high-risk patients, enhancing clinical judgment, and maximizing resource distribution.

Growing Demand for Real-time Analytics: Healthcare organizations are searching for solutions that can give them real-time insights and allow them to act rapidly as the availability of real-time data increases. Healthcare providers can spot potential issues and take corrective action before they develop into more serious ones with the aid of real-time analytics.

Competitive Insight

Some of the notable market players operating in the global Healthcare Analytics Market covered in this report are:

IBM

OPTUM

Cerner

Sas Institute

Allscripts

Mckesson Corporation

Oracle

Health Catalyst

Citiustech

Wipro *The Company List Is Indicative

Recent Developments

In June 2021, IBM announced a partnership with the City of Hope medical center to use its Watson Health Imaging AI platform to help clinicians better analyze medical images and improve patient care.

In August 2021, Cerner Corporation, a leading health information technology company, acquired Kantar Health, a data analytics and consulting firm, to strengthen its ability to deliver data-driven insights to healthcare organizations.

In September 2021, Optum, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, announced the acquisition of Change Healthcare, a healthcare technology company that specializes in data analytics and revenue cycle management. The acquisition is expected to enhance Optum's analytics capabilities and expand its customer base.

Also in September 2021, Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched a new healthcare analytics platform called Amazon HealthLake, which is designed to help healthcare organizations aggregate and analyze large amounts of patient data.

Browse the full “Healthcare Analytics Market by Type (Descriptive, Prescriptive, Cognitive), Application (Financial, Operational, RCM, Fraud, Clinical), Component (Services, Hardware), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), End-user, Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029” Report and TOC at https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7753/healthcare-analytics-market/

Segment Overview

The Healthcare Analytics Market is segmented by Type, by Component, and by Application.

By Type By Application by Component Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Cognitive Analytics Clinical Analytics

Financial Analytics

Operation and Administrative Analytics

Population Health Services

Hardware

Software

To learn more about this report, request a free sample copy

Regional Insights

North America: One of the biggest markets for healthcare analytics is North America, which is mainly driven by the United States. One of the reasons propelling the growth of the healthcare analytics market in North America is the existence of a well-established healthcare industry, rising demand for high-quality healthcare, and a growing emphasis on value-based care.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific healthcare analytics market is anticipated to expand rapidly, largely due to the influence of nations like China, India, and Japan. Some of the factors propelling the development of the healthcare analytics market in the Asia-Pacific region include the rising demand for high-quality healthcare, the rising adoption of digital technologies, and the rising investments in healthcare infrastructure.

What`s New for 2023?

coverage of the danger of a recession, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, the Russia-Ukraine War, global inflation, recovery analysis from COVID-19, and global inflation

Positions of the main competitors and global competition

influence in the market across several geographic areas - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Outline of product portfolio including product development, planning and positioning

Details key operational strategies focusing on R&D strategies, corporate structures, localization strategies, manufacturing capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of market returns over the forecast period.

Examine different market prospects using Porter's Five Forces Analysis, PEST and SWOT analysis.

Study of the segment expected to dominate the market.

A study on analysis of regions projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a sample report: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7753/healthcare-analytics-market/#request-a-sample

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Exactitude Consultancy

Healthcare Payer Services Market is expected to reach above USD 49.75 billion by 2029.

Medication Management Market is expected to reach above USD 5.43 billion by 2029.

eClinical Solutions Market is expected to reach above USD 23.37 Billion by 2029.

Accountable Care Solution Market is expected to grow till USD 62.77 Billion by 2029

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com



