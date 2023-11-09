Forecast: Analysts Think Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc's (NASDAQ:ADAP) Business Prospects Have Improved Drastically

Celebrations may be in order for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. Investor sentiment seems to be improving too, with the share price up 4.2% to US$0.56 over the past 7 days. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

Following the upgrade, the consensus from five analysts covering Adaptimmune Therapeutics is for revenues of US$52m in 2024, implying a painful 26% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.51 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$42m and losses of US$0.57 per share in 2024. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Adaptimmune Therapeutics' past performance and to peers in the same industry. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 6.5% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 21% decline in revenue until the end of 2024. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 15% per year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Adaptimmune Therapeutics is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses next year, perhaps suggesting Adaptimmune Therapeutics is moving incrementally towards profitability. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. More bullish expectations could be a signal for investors to take a closer look at Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Analysts are definitely bullish on Adaptimmune Therapeutics, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. You can learn more, and discover the 2 other warning signs we've identified, for free on our platform here.

