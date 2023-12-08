Forecast: Analysts Think GigaCloud Technology Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GCT) Business Prospects Have Improved Drastically

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's statutory forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. GigaCloud Technology has also found favour with investors, with the stock up an unbelievable 38% to US$13.39 over the past week. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for GigaCloud Technology from its three analysts is for revenues of US$899m in 2024 which, if met, would be a huge 54% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 35% to US$2.07. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$690m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.86 in 2024. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

Check out our latest analysis for GigaCloud Technology

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for GigaCloud Technology 8.1% to US$21.33 on the back of these upgrades.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that GigaCloud Technology's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 41% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 22% p.a. over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.6% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that GigaCloud Technology is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, GigaCloud Technology could be worth investigating further.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple GigaCloud Technology analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.