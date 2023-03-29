Forecast: Analysts Think Salzgitter AG's (ETR:SZG) Business Prospects Have Improved Drastically

Shareholders in Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

Following the upgrade, the consensus from nine analysts covering Salzgitter is for revenues of €11b in 2023, implying an uneasy 18% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to crater 70% to €6.05 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €9.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of €4.83 in 2023. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of €35.41, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Salzgitter analyst has a price target of €45.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €21.20. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 18% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 5.6% over the last five years. Yet aggregate analyst estimates for other companies in the industry suggest that industry revenues are forecast to decline 1.5% per year. The forecasts do look bearish for Salzgitter, since they're expecting it to shrink faster than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates, with sales apparently performing well even though revenue growth expected to decline against the wider market this year. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Salzgitter could be a good candidate for more research.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Salzgitter analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

