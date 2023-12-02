Forecast: 'Money supply disappearing' in construction sector

Dec. 2—TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan's building and trade sectors will continue to face economic uncertainty heading into 2024.

That was the message at the second annual Economic Forecast breakfast sponsored by the Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan on Friday morning at Northwestern Michigan College's Hagerty Center.

Anirban Basu, CEO of Sage Policy Group Inc. and chief economist for the national Associated Builders & Contractors which co-sponsored the event, told more than 165 members of the region's construction industry that national economic trends including inflation and rising interest rates will continue to challenge the building sector in the coming months.

"The money supply is at the heart of the matter ... the money supply is disappearing," Basu told the crowd. "The risk is not the lack of demand for our services."

Basu presented a wide range of economic data that could potentially impact area builders over the next year. Rising inflation, although it's slowed in recent months, continues to drive up material costs for the construction industry, and is also escalating wages for construction workers. That's spurred moves by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to combat rising prices, impacting the ability of consumers and business owners to borrow money to finance home construction and business expansions.

A tight labor market is another challenge for builders, he said. As more baby boomers continue to retire from the construction industry and take years of experience with them, employers have to replace them with less experienced employees and often pay them higher wages.

"Finding and affording workers is a challenge," Basu said. "It's very difficult to find workers — especially productive ones."

But other economic conditions are working in the industry's favor, Basu said. Supply chains are continuing to improve across the country and consumer spending remains solid, he said, which should keep demand for construction services strong and lessen wait times for construction materials.

Basu said that while there's still a good chance of "recessionary conditions" setting in sometime in the next year, members of the Associated Builders & Contractors nationwide are projecting slight increases in sales, profits and staffing levels. That's according to the ABC's "confidence index" which projects future trends from surveys of member builders across the country.

Construction sectors expected to be the strongest next year include manufacturing facilities, along with water and sewage treatment facilities and street/highway construction because of the increased emphasis by federal and state governments on infrastructure spending. Demand for health care facilities should also remain strong going forward, he said.

Projected demand will be softer in other sectors including public safety facilities and the hotel/lodging industry, he said.

Local builders said what they're experiencing in the region tracks with much of Basu's forecast.

"We've certainly seen a shift from private and commercial work to more public sector work," said Charlie Sole, co-owner of Hallmark Construction in Traverse City. But he added that the company has plenty of projects lined up for the coming weeks and months and is confident it can ride out the economic challenges ahead.

"There was nothing I was overly concerned about," he said.