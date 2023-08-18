New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Manulife Financial Corporation (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation (TSE:MFC) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Manulife Financial will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

After the upgrade, the eleven analysts covering Manulife Financial are now predicting revenues of CA$67b in 2023. If met, this would reflect a substantial 195% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of CA$45b in 2023. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Manulife Financial, given the considerable lift to revenue forecasts.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Manulife Financial is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 8x annualised growth until the end of 2023. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 11% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 11% per year. Not only are Manulife Financial's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Manulife Financial this year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Manulife Financial.

