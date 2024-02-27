New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. C4 Therapeutics has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a noteworthy 25% to US$9.51 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for C4 Therapeutics from its eight analysts is for revenues of US$27m in 2024 which, if met, would be a major 28% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to hold steady at around US$1.91 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$22m and US$2.37 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

The consensus price target rose 8.0% to US$16.00, with the analysts encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for this year.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that C4 Therapeutics' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 28% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.9% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 17% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect C4 Therapeutics to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting C4 Therapeutics is moving incrementally towards profitability. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at C4 Therapeutics.

