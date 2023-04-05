New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Quebecor Inc. (TSE:QBR.A)

Celebrations may be in order for Quebecor Inc. (TSE:QBR.A) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. The market seems to be pricing in some improvement in the business too, with the stock up 6.6% over the past week, closing at CA$33.18. Whether the upgrade is enough to drive the stock price higher is yet to be seen, however.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Quebecor's eleven analysts is for revenues of CA$5.1b in 2023, which would reflect a notable 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing CA$4.6b of revenue in 2023. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a nice gain to revenue forecasts.

Check out our latest analysis for Quebecor

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Quebecor's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 13% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.3% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 1.0% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Quebecor to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for this year. The analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Quebecor.

Need some more information? We have analyst estimates for Quebecor going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Story continues

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here