New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for NVIDIA from its 53 analysts is for revenues of US$88b in 2025 which, if met, would be a huge 97% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to shoot up 133% to US$17.80. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$80b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$15.20 in 2025. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$655, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the NVIDIA's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting NVIDIA's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 72% annualised growth to the end of 2025 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 28% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 16% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that NVIDIA is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for next year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling, but with a serious upgrade to next year's earnings expectations, it might be time to take another look at NVIDIA.

