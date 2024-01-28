New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Bancorp has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a remarkable 12% to US$43.65 over the past week. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

Following this upgrade, Bancorp's three analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be US$448m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 21% to US$4.38. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$377m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.33 in 2024. There's clearly been a surge in bullishness around the company's sales pipeline, even if there's no real change in earnings per share forecasts.

It may not be a surprise to see that the analysts have reconfirmed their price target of US$49.33, implying that the uplift in sales is not expected to greatly contribute to Bancorp's valuation in the near term.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Bancorp's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 0.07% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 12% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 5.6% per year. It's pretty clear that Bancorp's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with analysts reconfirming that earnings per share are expected to continue performing in line with their prior expectations. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Bancorp.

