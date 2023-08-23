New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Inta Bina Group Berhad (KLSE:INTA)

Shareholders in Inta Bina Group Berhad (KLSE:INTA) may be thrilled to learn that the covering analyst has just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analyst greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals.

After this upgrade, Inta Bina Group Berhad's one analyst is now forecasting revenues of RM622m in 2023. This would be a meaningful 9.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 34% to RM0.035. Prior to this update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of RM492m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.024 in 2023. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analyst has increased their price target for Inta Bina Group Berhad 21% to RM0.34 on the back of these upgrades.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analyst is definitely expecting Inta Bina Group Berhad's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 9.8% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 5.5% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 18% annually. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, Inta Bina Group Berhad is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that the analyst upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Inta Bina Group Berhad.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for Inta Bina Group Berhad going out as far as 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

