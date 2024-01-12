Foreclosure Flux: U.S. Sees 10% Rise In 2023 But Remains Below Prepandemic Levels

U.S. foreclosure activity in 2023 increased from the previous year but was still below prepandemic levels, according to a report from real estate data provider ATTOM.

Foreclosure filings — default notices, scheduled auctions and bank repossessions — were reported on 357,062 properties in 2023, up 10% from 2022 and up 136% from 2021. But they were down 28% from 2019 before the pandemic rocked the market, according to ATTOM's Year-End 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report. Filings in 2023 also were down 88% from a peak of nearly 2.9 million in 2010.

The 2023 foreclosure filings represent 0.26% of all U.S. housing units, up slightly from 0.23% in 2022 but down from 0.36% in 2019 and a peak of 2.23% in 2010.

Don't Miss:

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Jeff Bezos-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

Passive income investments are one of the most trusted methods for riding out a recession, so it's no surprise that people are turning to high-yield real estate notes that pay a fixed 7.5% to 9%.

Ken Griffin says Miami will take New York's place as the U.S. Financial Capital. Here's how you can invest in the city with as little as $100 before that happens.

"Reflecting on 2023, we see the recent rise in foreclosure activity as a market correction rather than a cause for alarm. It signals a return to more traditional patterns after years of volatility," ATTOM CEO Rob Barber said. "Our data suggests that while foreclosure activity may fluctuate, it's unlikely to approach the highs seen in the last decade."

ATTOM believes the market today reflects broader economic trends and foreclosure filings are becoming more predictable.

"This shift offers a silver lining — the opportunity for investors, homeowners and industry professionals to plan and strategize with greater confidence and insight," Barber said.

In 2023, lenders started the foreclosure process on 270,222 U.S. properties — an increase of 9% from 2022 and 193% from 2021. But starts were down 20% from 2019 and 87% from a peak of 2.1 million in 2009. The states with the most foreclosure starts were California, Texas, Florida, New York and Illinois.

Story continues

Bank repossessions declined slightly from 2022, with lenders taking back 42,090 properties through foreclosures (REOs). That was down 2% from 2022, 71% from 2019 and 96% from a peak of 1 million in 201. States that saw the most REOs in 2023 were Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, California and New York.

Properties foreclosed on in the fourth quarter had been in the process for an average of 720 days, a 7% decline from the previous quarter and down 16% from a year ago. States with the longest average time to foreclose were Louisiana, Hawaii, New York, Nevada and Kentucky.

Read Next:

Elon Musk has reportedly bought 6,000 acres of land just outside of Austin. Here’s how to invest in the city’s growth before he floods it with new tech workers.

Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Here are 3 high-yield investments to add significant income to your portfolio.

Collecting passive income from real estate just got a whole lot simpler. A new real estate fund backed by Jeff Bezos gives you instant access to a diversified portfolio of rental properties, and you only need $100 to get started.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Foreclosure Flux: U.S. Sees 10% Rise In 2023 But Remains Below Prepandemic Levels originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.