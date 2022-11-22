TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating reports of possible foreign actor interference at undeclared "police service stations" believed to be operating on behalf of the People's Republic of China in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Foreign Actor Interference is illegal activity that targets Canadian interests, or interferes in Canadian society and threatens Canada's national security. It includes attempts to threaten, harass, influence, intimidate, corrupt or discredit individuals, organizations and governments to further the interests of a foreign country. The RCMP is responsible for investigating incidents of foreign actor interference across Canada.

The RCMP is aware of reports of activities that are specifically targeting the Chinese diaspora in Canada and is investigating to determine any criminality related to this matter. Our aim is to prevent intimidation, threats and harassment as well as any form of harm initiated on behalf of a foreign entity being applied to any community in Canada.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the RCMP is looking to speak with anyone who wishes to provide information about the reported "police service stations" or who feels threatened, harassed, or intimidated by a person associated to these, or similar, locations. Should any person wish to report such activity or information, please contact the RCMP's National Security Information Network at 1-800-420-5805 or by email at RCMP.NSIN-RISN.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. If there is an immediate threat to your safety, please call 911.

