European Banks Lead US Investment-Grade Bond Spree Wednesday

(Bloomberg) -- Financial institutions, including several foreign banks, are leading at least 10 companies tapping the US investment-grade primary market Wednesday, one day after both volume and deal count hit yearly highs.

Barclays Plc is marketing fresh debt with a four-part offering of senior unsecured bonds that are expected to price Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the details are private. Initial pricing discussions for the longest-dated portion of the offering — an 11-year fixed-to-floating rate note — are for a yield in the area of 2.65 percentage points over Treasuries.

Barcelona-based CaixaBank SA is also in the market with a three-part deal of senior non-preferred notes, according to a person familiar with the matter. Initial pricing discussions for the longest-dated portion of the offering — an 11-year fixed-rate note which isn’t callable for 10 years — are for a yield in the area of 2.7 percentage points over Treasuries.

Irish lender AIB Group Plc announced an offering of six-year fixed-to-floating rate notes, which aren’t callable for five years and may yield in the area of 2.45 percentage points over Treasuries.

The deluge comes after 20 borrowers sold $36 billion of fresh debt Tuesday, making it the busiest session in terms of deals and daily supply so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. As a result, the high-grade market is on track to meet consensus forecasts of around $50 billion of issuance for the week.

“We’re anticipating a very active financial calendar in September,” said Ray Zeek, who spearheads US regional bank issuance and execution at Barclays. “We will likely see banks that have taken advantage of cross currency opportunities year to date or have been patiently awaiting regulatory proposals to closely evaluate the USD market this fall.”

Toyota Motor Credit Corp., Idaho Power Co., Black Hills Corp., Nestle Holdings Inc., Nippon Life Insurance Co., GATX Corp., and Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc are also in the market Wednesday.

Bloomberg News is in the process of reaching out to the issuers for comment.

