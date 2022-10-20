U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,681.75
    -25.50 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,361.00
    -99.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,026.25
    -127.00 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,722.50
    -9.80 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.98
    +0.43 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,630.20
    -4.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    18.23
    -0.13 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9764
    -0.0013 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    +0.1290 (+3.23%)
     

  • Vix

    30.76
    +0.26 (+0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1202
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9050
    +0.0900 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,053.79
    -245.62 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.28
    -6.40 (-1.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    -11.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,879.13
    -378.25 (-1.39%)
     

Foreign Experts: China's Miracles Lie in CPC's Leadership

·4 min read

By Staff Reporters from Science and Technology

BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 16, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) opened in Beijing, which drew worldwide attention and aroused a warm response at home and abroad. Some foreign experts who have lived in China for many years shared their insight into China's development and gave their views on the global significance of the congress.

Mark Levine, a professor working at Minzu University of China, looked back at the Party's 10th decade with anything but amazement. According to this American scholar, China's unprecedented advances are attributed to the correct leadership of the CPC, and as the song says, "Without the Communist Party, there would be no New China."

"China has clearly led the way in helping to develop a community with a shared future for mankind," Levine said. He also noted that China has made tremendous achievements in science and technology, environmental protection, poverty alleviation and cooperative relations with other countries through the establishment of the Belt and Road Initiative.

In the field of education, he said the tremendous growth of university education with the construction of many new campuses has made Chinese tertiary education more available for more students.

Rocco Lacorte, an associate Professor at Nankai University, comes from Italy. In his opinion, the 20th National Congress of the CPC should be regarded as one of pivotal historical importance for both national and international reasons. He highlighted that China's realization of a moderately prosperous society under the leadership of the CPC, which alleviated millions of people from poverty and united the whole country, constitutes a milestone and an accomplished miracle.

As a journalist from Bangladesh, Ershad Shikdar noticed that many journalists from worldwide have flocked to Beijing to cover this once-in-five-year political event. "The congress has drawn global attention since the decisions to be made in the political event will matter the world, especially developing countries, as China's stake in global politics now is higher than ever before," he said, adding that any major development in China can positively influence the global economy, poverty alleviation, sustainable development, climate change, and green economy.

Russian expert Olga Pronkina has been in China for 13 years and is now a professor at Gansu University of Political Science and Law. Pronkina said she has witnessed more than a decade of "world-renowned achievements made by China under the leadership of CPC in many areas, including the economy, people's livelihood, and diplomacy."

She applauded the pivotal role of Belt and Road Initiative and other initiatives proposed by China, noting that those ideas have contributed Chinese wisdom to international cooperation and offered its solutions to the world's destabilizing factors, demonstrating its responsibility as a major country. In addition, she especially mentioned that China had set an example for the world in COVID-19 prevention and control, which won broad support and recognition from the international community.

Pronkina believes that the fundamental guarantee for China's future development still lies in the leadership of the CPC, and the 20th National Congress of the CPC will exert a more far-reaching influence on the world.

Mohammad Saiyedul Islam, a Bangladeshi student at the Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics, said that under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, China has ranked as the world's largest manufacturing power and become the largest trading partner of most developing countries. Moreover, he highlighted that this important event is not only of great significance to China but will also have a profound impact on the world.

"The Communist Party of China is the most influential political party in the world. China achieved its first centenary goal, which is a major event for all mankind, and will surely achieve the second centenary goal," he said. He also expected that China will bring new development concepts and patterns, continue to expand high-level opening-up to the outside world and play an important role in promoting world peace and development.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foreign-experts-chinas-miracles-lie-in-cpcs-leadership-301654336.html

SOURCE Science and Technology Daily

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Administration’s Battery Bets Boost Startup Stocks

    Shares of battery materials startups like Microvast and Piedmont Lithium are rising Wednesday after the Biden administration said it is [putting $2.8 billion](https://www.energy.gov/mesc/bipartisan-infrastructure-law-battery-materials-processing-and-battery-manufacturing-recycling) into 21 projects to kickstart U.S. manufacturing of vital components that power electric cars. Microvast is up about 30%, while Piedmont is up about 9% in midday trading. Nearly all of the projects backed by the Biden

  • Why Your Taxes Could Skyrocket Under This New Social Security Bill

    One of the most popular and enduring government programs in U.S. history, Social Security has funded the lives of senior citizens for more than 80 years. As a result, today the senior poverty rate clocks in at a mere 9%. … Continue reading → The post Your Taxes Could Skyrocket Under This New Social Security Bill appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 takeaways from Biden's latest oil reserves release

    On Tuesday, President Biden announced the U.S. will release an additional 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in December in an effort to lower the price of gas at the pump.

  • Boeing wins support in push to extend MAX certification timetable

    Boeing Co won support Wednesday from a Republican senator and a major customer in its bid to convince the U.S. Congress to extend the deadline to win certification of two new 737 MAX variants. The U.S. planemaker faces a late December deadline for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to certify the MAX 7 and MAX 10. After that date, all planes must have modern cockpit alerting systems to be certified by the FAA, which would mean significant delays for the new MAX aircrafts' deployment, unless Congress grants a waiver to extend the deadline.

  • Fed’s Bullard Sees 2023 Shift With End of Front-Loading Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said he expects the central bank to end its ‘’front-loading” of aggressive interest-rate hikes by early next year and shift to keeping policy sufficiently restrictive with small adjustments as inflation cools.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master H

  • U.S. sells oil reserves as Biden tackles pump prices ahead of elections

    U.S. President Joe Biden announced a plan on Wednesday to sell off the rest of his release from the nation's emergency oil reserve by year's end and begin refilling the stockpile as he tries to dampen high gasoline prices ahead of midterm elections on Nov. 8. Biden is seeking to add enough supply to prevent near-term oil price spikes that could punish Americans, and assure U.S. drillers that the government will enter the market as a buyer if prices plunge too low. He said 15 million barrels of oil will be offered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) - part of a record 180 million-barrel release that began in May, and added the United States is ready to tap reserves again early next year to rein in prices.

  • The Best Defense Stocks For Today — And The Future

    The best defense stocks have long-term programs as well as footholds in key emerging priorities for the Pentagon.

  • Have the bond vigilantes who attacked the U.K. killed off modern monetary theory? MMT proponent Stephanie Kelton says that’s nonsense.

    What have the bond vigilantes taught the world? Here's what a leading modern monetary theory proponent says.

  • Are Social Security Benefits a Form of Socialism?

    Social Security—one of America's most popular benefit programs—is wholly run by the government. Does that make Social Security socialism?

  • Markets: 'No political party has substantially impacted long-term market returns,' expert says

    Edelman Financial Engines Director of Financial Planning Isabel Barrow joins Yahoo Finance Live to explain why it won't matter to the stock market whichever party wins the midterm elections.

  • Schlumberger evaluates options for Russia staff as Ukraine war escalates -CEO

    Oilfield services provider Schlumberger is evaluating unspecified options for its thousands of Russian employees as the war in Ukraine escalates, Chief Executive Olivier Le Peuch told Reuters an interview. Among Western companies that did not exit following the February invasion of Ukraine, Schlumberger is one of the biggest employers in Russia. It has some 10,000 people in the region and has come under pressure for remaining in the country as fighting has escalated and Russia's casualties led to a military mobilization.

  • Oil Holds Gains as Market Shrugs Off US Measures to Tame Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains as the market shrugged off measures from US President Joe Biden to tame rising energy prices that have fueled inflation.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerWest Texas Intermediate for December traded near $85 a bar

  • Sinking in Polls, Japan’s Leader Renews Unorthodox Inflation Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese leader Fumio Kishida has seen his approval rating plummet of late along with the yen. But he’s sticking with his world-defying bet on loose monetary policy even as voter dissatisfaction grows.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugl

  • Evans: Rates moving too high could have 'nonlinear' impact on US economy

    CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (Reuters) -Interest rates that move too high could have a "nonlinear" impact on the economy as businesses become more pessimistic, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Wednesday, mapping out a case for caution in the central bank's battle against high inflation. The Fed currently projects its target federal funds rate will rise to 4.6% next year, and Evans said that "if we have to increase the path of the funds rate much more ... it really does begin to weigh on the economy." "I worry that it's sort of a nonlinear kind of impact ... with businesses becoming very pessimistic and changing their strategies in a sort of notable way," once rates reach a certain point, Evans said in remarks to reporters after an event at the University of Virginia.

  • Biden Outlines New Steps to Cut Fuel Prices, Encourage Oil Production

    The administration will release another 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a quest by the White House to keep fuel prices low.

  • Trump news – live: Steve Bannon faces jail sentence as Trump’s exorbitant Secret Service hotel charges exposed

    Former advisor is one of several who refused to testify to Capitol riot investigation

  • Fed Says Economy Grew Modestly But Recession Worry Dims Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve sounded a note of caution on the US economy, which expanded “modestly” through early October with slowing activity raising recession concerns amid some indications of easing inflationary pressure.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts

  • Trump Acknowledged in Interview That Letters to Kim Were 'Top Secret'

    WASHINGTON — An excerpt from a new audiobook revealed that President Donald Trump shared classified letters from Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, with journalist Bob Woodward and seemed to acknowledge that they were sensitive material that he should not be sharing. “Don’t say I gave them to you,” Trump said in December 2019, according to a copy of Woodward’s audiobook obtained by CNN, adding that “nobody else” had the letters and imploring the journalist to “treat them with respect.” The Wa

  • Trump drops F-bombs and shares possibly sensitive information in newly released audio

    Trump spoke about Russia’s nuclear capabilities, his relationship with authoritarian leaders, and having his staff sign non-disclosure agreements.

  • Liz Truss betting odds: Bookmakers revise the stakes on her survival as PM

    The future of Liz Truss’s leadership appears precarious, and the bookies odds are in favour of a swift departure.