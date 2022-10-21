U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

Foreign Experts and Firms Eye More Opportunities in China

·4 min read

BEIJING, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- By Staff Reporters from Science and Technology Daily

China has made remarkable achievements in the past decade and provided broad opportunities for global professionals and multinational companies with new development concepts.

In recent years, China's open and inclusive scientific research environment has attracted many foreigners to study and work in China.

In 2018, Malaysian scientist Goh Hui-Hwang switched his career focus to China and was hired by the School of Electrical Engineering at Guangxi University.

As a foreign expert living in China, Goh is profoundly impacted by implementing a more proactive strategy of opening up and the comprehensive promotion of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, as Xi Jinping proposed in his report to the 20th National Congress of Communist Party of China (CPC) . "China is a significant contributor to the growth of the global economy. Eventually, the peaceful growth of the globe will be realized through establishing a community with a shared future for mankind," he noted.

In addition, as a university researcher, he is delighted to see that the report's emphasis on education, technology, talent, and innovation, as well as youth work. According to Goh, the century-old plan is founded on education, and the development of the young is essential to the country's future. He is confident that the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will be achieved through the unceasing efforts of generations of aspirant youths.

British professor Peter Taylor, working at the School of Pharmaceutical Science and Technology (SPST), Tianjin University, came to China on the occasion of the 19th National Congress of the CPC in 2017.

For the past five years, he has witnessed the country reach new heights in terms of economic development, scientific and technological capabilities, and comprehensive national power. He applauded the pivotal role of the CPC in leading Chinese people to overcome numerous difficulties through hard work.

Taylor is pretty optimistic about the future of China and his university. "I firmly believe that under the leadership of the CPC, Chinese people will surely achieve all the goals and targets for prosperity," he said, adding that SPST will make breakthroughs in talent cultivation, internationalization reform, social contributions and other aspects led by the spirit of the 20th National Congress.

Kashan Khan is a Pakistani Ph.D. candidate studying at Tianjin University. Khan felt honored to watch the opening ceremony of this "history-making" 20th CPC Nation Congress that bears "world significance."

According to Khan, human society has reached a crossroads and faces unprecedented challenges. Nevertheless, China has made "outstanding achievements in the past five years and has experienced remarkable changes" in the past ten years. From his perspective, all these have created opportunities for the development of countries worldwide and blazed a new path to  modernization for China.

With ample opportunities in green development, carbon neutrality, and innovation-driven development, foreign companies increasingly value China's multiple roles as a vast market and pioneering R&D center. China's latest commitment to high-standard opening-up and high-quality economic development has caught global spotlight, and been echoed by multinational enterprises.

Arthur Xu, president of Danfoss China, said that the report highlights "green development and the harmonious coexistence of human and nature", demonstrating the unprecedented focus on green development by the Chinese government.

"China is a global leader in solar, wind and hydro-power generation. We are confident that we will witness striding development in the green sectors in China, who will play a more important role in global governance of climate change," said Xu, in an interview with S&T Daily. "We will be happy to see that cooperations between China and EU will go deeper and deeper, especially in the area of technology and market, so as to play a more important role in green transition and tackling climate change."

"We are excited to see that China has again solemnly pledged to continue its opening-up policy and help build a world economy of openness and cooperation, contributing to well-being of the people of all countries. This demonstrates China's strong commitment as a great nation to advocating win-win partnerships and promoting common development around the world," said John Williams, managing director of International SOS China.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foreign-experts-and-firms-eye-more-opportunities-in-china-301656343.html

SOURCE Science and Technology Daily

