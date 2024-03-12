Foreign Funds Join China Bulls to Fall Back in Love With CATL

(Bloomberg) -- Overseas investors joined the buying frenzy for Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Monday, driving a more than 14% surge in its shares on rekindled excitement over China’s battered renewable stocks.

Foreign ownership of CATL jumped by 0.22 percentage points to 9.72%, the biggest single day increase in over a year, according to data calculated by Bloomberg. Overseas funds bought a net 1.6 billion yuan ($223 million) worth of the stock, marking a return of interest to the world’s largest EV battery maker after months of opting for safer bank bets onshore.

CATL’s rally came after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight and named it as its top pick, citing improvement in cost efficiency. It was also the most traded stock in Shanghai and Shenzhen Monday with 13.3 billion yuan changing hands — the highest in 18 months.

The rise comes after the sector struggled with oversupply and pricing competition in the past year. The market will be closely monitoring CATL’s earnings report due Friday, as traders scrutinize if the renewed interest is supported by fundamentals.

The stock extended gains Tuesday to trade as much as 2.6% higher.

--With assistance from Jason Siu.

