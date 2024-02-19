Foreign investment in China tumbles to 30-year low

Xi Jinping

Foreign investment in China grew at its slowest pace in three decades last year, as the world’s second largest economy stuttered and tensions between Beijing and the West rose.

Direct investment liabilities, which includes money pumped into China’s capital markets, rose by $33bn (£26bn) in 2023, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

This was the smallest expansion since 1993, according to analysis by data company Wind, and more than 82pc lower than in 2022.

The sharp drop-off underscores the damage of Beijing’s zero-covid policies and an ongoing property slump in the country.

The combined impact has slowed Chinese growth to its lowest level in decades.

Overseas investment has also declined as tensions between China and the West have risen.

Beijing’s relationship with Washington has hit its lowest point since diplomatic relations between the US and China were first established in the late 1970s, with tensions rising over a range of issues ranging from Chinese military activity around Taiwan to a decision by the Biden administration to tighten export controls on chips used for artificial intelligence.

In Britain, the Government has also stepped up monitoring and intervention of Chinese takeover deals on national security grounds.

Wang Chunying, deputy head of SAFE, insisted there were signs that investment inflows into China were recovering.

Confirmation of the slump last year came as China’s premier urged officials in the Communist Party to do more to boost confidence in the economy.

In comments that suggest officials remain worried about sluggish growth, Li Qiang told China’s cabinet that “pragmatic and forceful” action was needed to boost economic growth, calling for “consistent and stable” policymaking, according to China’s state news agency Xinhua.

Prices in China fell at the fastest rate in 15 years in January as flagging demand pushes the country deeper into deflation.

Chinese stocks rose on Monday as traders returned from a long holiday that saw a boom in domestic travel, with passenger traffic up by a third compared with 2019.

Story continues

Analysts at Citi said that spending “improved materially” over Chinese New Year compared with October’s Golden Week, when people traditionally reunite with families. However, consumer spending over New Year still remained 9pc below 2019 levels.

Xiangrong Yu, an analyst at Citi, said the data reinforced the “dual” nature of the Chinese economy. He said: “On the one hand, the property sector remained a weak link, with home sales having a soft January. On the other hand, the holiday data showed some improvements in aggregate consumption. Confidence could be the primary deciding factor for consumer spending.

“Overall, we still expect lukewarm consumption to extend into 2024.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.