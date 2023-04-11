Forensic Technologies: New and Growing Markets

ReportLinker

Report Scope:. The current report offers a detailed picture of the forensic technology market. This report highlights the current and future market potential for forensic technology and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market.

This report highlights the current and future market potential for forensic technology and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2027 and key market players.



This report discusses forensic technology and its various resources.It covers the overall forensic technology market, including forensic technology products.



In addition, the report also analyzes various products in forensic technology, including biometric analysis, firearm identification, DNA profiling, and digital forensics. Furthermore, a complete regional analysis of the market is also presented in the report.



The market has been segmented based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (including Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2021 as the base year, with forecasts for 2022 through 2027. Estimated values are based on revenue from forensic technology companies as total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

- 27 data tables and 19 additional tables

- An overview of global markets for forensic technologies

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, 2022, estimates for 2023 and projections of CAGRs through 2027

- Coverage of history and governmental oversight of forensic science, and discussion on increasing crime rates and forensic backlogs and need of secured forensic databases

- Insights into current technologies underlying the market as well as the effects new technologies will have on the market

- Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches, and expansions in the market and a relevant patent analysis

- Profiles of the major companies, including Abbott Diagnostics, Eurofins, Nikon Corp., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific and Zentek Forensics Ltd.



Summary:

The demand for forensic-related products and services is expected to increase in the upcoming years at a rapid rate. Government lab testing involving DNA is becoming more expensive, and the U.S. and other national governments are funding numerous sizable biometrics efforts. On a personal level, laboratories are becoming more popular and profiting from a growing role in creating forensic findings for the FBI and other law enforcement organizations. With human identification analysis, toxicological testing, computer-forensic services, and demand for biometrics products and services, private industry spending in other forensic-related fields is also rising. The need for forensic-related goods and services is boosting accuracy and quality, decreasing costs, and benefiting all areas of demand. These technological advancements are bringing down implementation costs, improving forensic execution, and inspiring the development of new, effective investigative methods. Improved approaches are also being produced due to increased portability and precision. These elements will keep driving the forensics industry’s extraordinary expansion and evolution.



The digital age significantly impacts the demand for and methods of forensic investigation.There has been an increase in Internet-related crimes and the misuse of business and governmental information assets due to the Internet becoming a global platform for communication and the digital transfer and storage of sensitive data.



Identity theft and unlawful use of credit/debit card information occur from hacking secure networks to get unauthorized access to data. Computer forensics technology, which includes instruments for gathering and analyzing electronic data to present it as evidence in a court of law, is seeing a huge increase in demand due to these cybercrimes.



The increasing popularity of DNA testing is another significant factor influencing this industry. Products and testing/analysis services for forensic DNA diagnostics are now used more often across numerous markets and no longer fill a specific niche.



Another area where forensic technology improvements are driving up demand both internationally and domestically is biometrics.Budgets for private and public companies are incorporating more biometrics items due to more affordable and accurate recognition processes.



Together with several othersignificant international projects, government identification programs run by the governments of Indiaand the United States are increasing the demand for biometric services and products worldwide.The REDACTED billion citizens of India will receive a unique ID card thanks to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the largest human biometrics identification project in history.



Demand is also driven by other significant government and corporate biometric programs to identify citizens and employees.

