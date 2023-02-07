Forensic technologies market 2023-2027: Growth opportunities led by AB SCIEX LLC and Agilent Technologies Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The forensic technologies market size is estimated to increase by USD 6,583.87 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 11.89%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Forensic Technologies Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and NEUTRAL.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The forensic technologies market report also offers information on 15 vendors listed below -

AB SCIEX LLC

Agilent Technologies Inc.

BDO International Ltd.

Belkasoft

Danaher Corp.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Exterro Inc.

HORIBA Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

LGC Ltd.

LIFARS LLC

Neogen Corp.

NMS Labs

Perkin Elmer Inc

Promega Corp.

QIAGEN NV

Shimadzu Corp.

StoneTurn Group LLP

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

Zentek Digital Investigations Ltd.

Story continues

Chart & data table on 5-year historic (2017-2021) market size, comparative analysis of segments, and y-o-y growth of forensic technologies market

The market is segmented by application (law enforcement agencies, healthcare, and others) and technique (PCR, capillary electrophoresis, and others).

Based on technique, the PCR segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

PCR is a forensic technique used in DNA fingerprinting for human identification. Forensic analyses utilize short tandem repeats (STRs) to differentiate between different individuals.

It facilitates the analysis of DNA from old or degraded samples and amplifies the DNA fragments into several billion copies.

Moreover, the method ensures accurate measurement of DNA for STR analysis using a small sample, which increases efficiency and reduces the cost of reamplification.

Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the PCR segment in the market during the forecast period.

Need for better investigation methods due to the increasing crime rate is driving the forensic technologies market growth

Crime rates have increased worldwide, which require advanced technologies and intelligence. Forensic technologies are crucial in criminal investigations. A rise in the number of criminal cases has increased the backlog of pending cases. This led to an increase in the number of laboratories globally. Moreover, heavily financed research has created a demand for high-quality forensic products and services. Such factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Chart & data table on historical market size (2017-2021), historic industry size, and analysis of vendors and countries

The market is segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. High funding by governments to forensic labs and the presence of major vendors are driving the market growth in this region. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the key contributors to the market growth. The growing crime rates and government initiatives to combat such issues are increasing the demand for forensic technologies in the region.

The outbreak of COVID-19 led to the closure of forensic labs, which negatively impacted the market in the region. However, the rise in adoption of genome sequencing technology has boosted the demand for various forensic technologies. Moreover, forensic labs reopened in 2021 with routine activities resuming in the region. The rise healthcare expenditure in the region is expected to boost the growth of the market in North America during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this forensic technologies market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the forensic technologies market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the forensic technologies market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the forensic technologies market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Forensic Technologies Market vendors

Browse for Technavio's health care market reports

