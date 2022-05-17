U.S. markets open in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,072.25
    +67.50 (+1.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,629.00
    +470.00 (+1.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,496.25
    +251.50 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.70
    +33.30 (+1.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.89
    +0.69 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.90
    +13.90 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    +0.12 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0515
    +0.0077 (+0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.78
    -2.09 (-7.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2469
    +0.0145 (+1.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3110
    +0.2580 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,525.05
    +541.95 (+1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    684.99
    +442.31 (+182.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.78
    +64.98 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

Forensics Technology Market Is Expected to Reach $44.3 Billion by 2030: AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Increase in crime rates and involvement of advanced technologies to solve criminal cases drive the growth of the global forensics technology market. By type, the services segment generated the major share in 2020. By region, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Portland, OR, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global forensics technology market was estimated at $15.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $44.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Increase in crime rates and involvement of advanced technologies to solve criminal cases drive the growth of the global forensics technology market. On the other hand, lack of accuracy in these technologies restrain the growth to some extent. However, advancements in forensic science and launch of new technology are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2369

Impact of Covid-19 on Forensics Technology Market Scenario-

  • The global lockdown led to a steep decline in criminal cases across the globe. On the other hand, most of the investigations on criminal cases were either postponed or halted owing to the strict social distancing norms imposed by the government during the pandemic. These factors impacted the global forensics technology market negatively, especially during the initial phase.

  • However, the market has already started recovering and is anticipated to revive very soon.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Forensics Technology Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2369?reqfor=covid

The global forensics technology market is analyzed across type and region. Based on type, the services segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global market. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes the products segment.

Based on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.4% throughout the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2369

The key market players analyzed in the global forensics technology market report include 3M COMPANY, Agilent Technologies Inc., Belkasoft, Eurofins Medigenomix Forensik GmbH (Forensic Division of Eurofins Scientific S.E.), GE Healthcare (A healthcare division of GE company), LGC Limited, Morphotrust USA (Safran S.A.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., NMS Labs, and Ultra-Electronics Forensic Technology Inc. (Subsidiary of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc.). They have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Multiplex Assays Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

PET-CT Scanner Device Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Upper Limb Prosthetics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

COPD and Asthma Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Vascular Disease Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Oral Cancer Treatment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Computed Tomography (CT) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Growing Utilization of Infant Phototherapy Devices in the Healthcare Industry

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire buys Citigroup and several other stocks, slashes Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added new investments in Citigroup Inc and several other companies in the first quarter, as Warren Buffett's conglomerate took advantage of volatile stock markets to invest $51.1 billion that had largely been sitting in cash. In a regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of March 31, Berkshire reported new stakes in Ally Financial Inc, chemicals and specialty materials company Celanese Corp, insurance holding company Markel Corp, drug distributor McKesson Corp and Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS.

  • Michael 'Big Short' Burry Shorts Apple

    Infamous investor Michael Burry of "The Big Short" has bet against Apple ( ), according to a SEC filing. During the first quarter, Burry, a hedge fund investor who is known for predicting and profiting from the housing bubble and subprime mortgage crisis by betting against collaterized debt obligations or CDOs during the mid 2000s, stocked up on Alphabet ( ), Meta Platforms (FB), and Discovery ( ) for Scion Asset Management. The hedge fund owned bearish put options against 206,000 Apple shares as of March 31.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Dived by Over 31% Today

    All stocks have bad days at least once in a while, but Monday for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) was one of the ugliest trading sessions in its history. The company's stock lost nearly one-third of its value after the company announced a financial engineering move that sent investors scrambling for the exits. Tonix announced Monday afternoon that it is effecting a 1-for-32 reverse split of its common stock.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Confidently Buy

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4.8% to 7.1%, can pad investors pockets during a volatile bear market.

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • Microsoft to boost employee pay in effort to stop attrition

    The Redmond-based software maker is increasing performance pay and annual stock award ranges, CEO Satya Nadella said in a memo to employees. The move comes as Microsoft faces intense competition for talent, including from rival Amazon.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? NVDA Stock Eyes China Slowdown, Russia-Ukraine War

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast in the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy or sell?

  • Stock Market Bottom Or Bull Trap? The Wyckoff Method Reveals Insights

    Let’s adopt the Wyckoff method to determine if the strong rebound on last Friday marked the stock market bottom or a bull trap to suck in more retailers to catch the falling knife.

  • Tencent, Alibaba Look Like Utilities After $1 Trillion Drubbing

    (Bloomberg) -- For years they were two of the fastest-growing companies worldwide -- stock-market darlings worth a combined $1.7 trillion at their peak.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’Now Tencent Holdings

  • Buffett Exits Wells Fargo Stake, Ending Decades-Long Bet on Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett demonstrated he’s still bullish on U.S. retail banking -- but not on Wells Fargo & Co.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’The billionaire investor ended his long-running bet on W

  • Big-Money Investors Who Boosted Bitcoin’s Price Might Now Crash It

    Everyone celebrated the arrival of institutional investors to the bitcoin market as their rising adoption helped send prices soaring. Now, with correlations to traditional markets at an all-time high, fingers are pointing over the market swoon.

  • Stocks, Futures Jump Amid Risk-On Mood; Bonds Fall: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe rose Tuesday along with US equity futures as risk appetite returned to markets roiled in recent weeks by concerns about global economic growth, surging prices and policy tightening. Treasury yields rose and the dollar retreated. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has

  • Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

    The rout in the financial markets raises questions about the ability of upstart companies to raise funds.

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)?

    Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to...

  • Putin Sends Russians on Wild Hunt for Dollars in Black Market

    (Bloomberg) -- As the ruble’s official exchange rate parts ways with its value on the street, dollars are becoming hard to find. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’For Boris, a doctor based in Moscow, the se

  • Warren Buffett dumps last of Berkshire Hathaway’s Wells Fargo stake, marking end of an era

    The loss of the famed investor as a major shareholder might take away some of the luster and prestige that Wells Fargo once enjoyed.