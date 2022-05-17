Forensics Technology Market Is Expected to Reach $44.3 Billion by 2030: AMR

Allied Market Research

Increase in crime rates and involvement of advanced technologies to solve criminal cases drive the growth of the global forensics technology market. By type, the services segment generated the major share in 2020. By region, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Portland, OR, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global forensics technology market was estimated at $15.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $44.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Increase in crime rates and involvement of advanced technologies to solve criminal cases drive the growth of the global forensics technology market. On the other hand, lack of accuracy in these technologies restrain the growth to some extent. However, advancements in forensic science and launch of new technology are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Impact of Covid-19 on Forensics Technology Market Scenario-

The global lockdown led to a steep decline in criminal cases across the globe. On the other hand, most of the investigations on criminal cases were either postponed or halted owing to the strict social distancing norms imposed by the government during the pandemic. These factors impacted the global forensics technology market negatively, especially during the initial phase.

However, the market has already started recovering and is anticipated to revive very soon.

The global forensics technology market is analyzed across type and region. Based on type, the services segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global market. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes the products segment.

Based on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.4% throughout the forecast period.

The key market players analyzed in the global forensics technology market report include 3M COMPANY, Agilent Technologies Inc., Belkasoft, Eurofins Medigenomix Forensik GmbH (Forensic Division of Eurofins Scientific S.E.), GE Healthcare (A healthcare division of GE company), LGC Limited, Morphotrust USA (Safran S.A.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., NMS Labs, and Ultra-Electronics Forensic Technology Inc. (Subsidiary of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc.). They have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

