U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,974.54
    +65.02 (+1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,072.88
    +453.40 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,138.72
    +161.04 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.48
    +38.36 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.72
    +2.16 (+3.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.60
    +6.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1797
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6600
    +0.0460 (+2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    +0.0055 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6400
    +0.4790 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,230.67
    +1,249.29 (+2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.78
    +43.98 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,740.59
    +65.76 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,176.70
    +446.82 (+1.56%)
     

Foresee Pharmaceuticals Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial of FP-025 for Treatment of COVID-19 Associated ARDS

·4 min read

TAIPEIMarch 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (6576.TWO) ("Foresee"), today announced the initiation of patient dosing in the Phase 2/3 clinical trial of FP-025, its highly selective oral MMP-12 inhibitor, in adult patients with severe to critical COVID-19 with associated Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

Dr. Ben Chien, founder and Chairman of Foresee, said, "We are pleased to begin this Phase 2/3 study of FP-025. FP-025 showed significant therapeutic efficacy in preclinical inflammation and fibrosis models of the lung, suggesting that FP-025 may potentially avert the lung injury and fibrosis caused by COVID–19 infections. We look forward to evaluating the potential of FP-025 in the fight against the pandemic."

The Phase 2/3 trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of FP-025. The Phase 2 part will be conducted in the United States. Approximately 99 patients (18-65 years) with a diagnosis of severe to critical COVID 19 with associated ARDS will be randomized in a 1:1:1 ratio to receive FP-025 100 mg, FP-025 300 mg, or placebo twice daily for 28 days. The primary outcome measures of the trial include the proportion of patients alive and not requiring non-invasive or invasive ventilation at Day 28. An interim analysis is planned at the end of Phase 2 trial, of which the efficacy results are expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Based on the primary analysis results from Phase 2, an optimal dose will be selected to carry into Phase 3 of the study. Approximately 300 patients will be randomized in a 1:1 ratio to receive FP–025 or placebo for 28 days. For more information about the clinical trial, see www.clinicaltrials.gov, identifier NCT04750278.

About FP-025

FP 025 is a selective small molecule inhibitor of MMP-12. Key functions of MMP-12 include the modulation of numerous components of the extracellular matrix, namely elastin and collagen. MMP-12 also modulates effector proteins and cells, such as the influx of monocytes and macrophages involved in inflammation and fibrosis. MMP-12 is mainly produced and secreted by activated macrophages, as well as by pulmonary epithelial cells and chondrocytes. As such, MMP-12 is implicated in many inflammatory and fibrotic diseases of the lung, and a potential mediator of both inflammatory responses and structural remodeling that can occur in patients with COVID-19 associated respiratory disease.

FP–025 was shown to have effects in preclinical inflammation and fibrosis models, and is safe and efficacious in preclinical and clinical studies. FP-025 is currently being given at 400 mg BID for 12 days in a clinical study of patients with asthma; the study is ongoing and remains blinded.

About Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Foresee is a Taiwan and US-based biopharmaceutical company listed on the Taipei Exchange. Foresee's R&D efforts are focused in two key areas, namely its unique stabilized injectable formulation (SIF) depot delivery technology with derived drug products targeting specialty markets, and secondly its transformative preclinical and clinical first-in-class NCE programs targeting disease areas with high unmet needs.

Foresee's product portfolio includes late stage and early stage programs. FP-001 – stable, ready-to-use versions of leuprolide mesylate for injection, for which regulatory approval reviews are currently underway in US and EU for the 6-month product and regulatory submissions for 3-month product are in preparation. FP-025 – a highly selective oral MMP-12 inhibitor targeting inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, currently in Phase 2/3 studies, including a Phase 2/3 study for COVID-19 virus-induced acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). FP-045 – a highly selective oral small molecule allosteric activator of ALDH2, a mitochondrial enzyme, for which a Phase 1b/2 study is currently planned for Fanconi Anemia. FP-004 – a novel, subcutaneously injectable product in development for the treatment of opioid use disorder and pain. www.foreseepharma.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foresee-pharmaceuticals-announces-dosing-of-first-patient-in-phase-23-clinical-trial-of-fp-025-for-treatment-of-covid-19-associated-ards-301257128.html

SOURCE Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Touches 50 Day EMA

    The British pound rallied on Friday to break above the 1.3750 level again. However, the 50 day EMA looks as if it is trying to offer resistance.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Firm Trade as Markets Adjust to Potential for Lower Supply

    At this time, fears of supply tightness are outweighing concerns over weak demand due to lockdowns in Europe and Asia.

  • S&P 500 Posts Best Gain in Three Weeks; Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rose to an all-time high on optimism over the vaccine rollout and after the Federal Reserve freed banks from restrictions on dividends. Oil gained as the dollar slumped.The S&P 500 Index climbed the most in three weeks amid a late-day surge and ended at a record, with energy producers and health companies among the best performers Friday. Automakers retreated as they confront a worsening global shortage of semiconductors.Risk appetite also came back in Europe and Asia, capping a volatile week beset with vaccine-supply disputes, a traffic block on the Suez canal and further deterioration in China’s relations with the West. The U.S. outlook got a boost after President Joe Biden doubled the goal for vaccinations in his first 100 days in office to 200 million.“The tone of the market has somehow altered from angst to optimism, spurred by President Biden’s doubling of the U.S. vaccine-rollout target and the Fed’s end to pandemic-era dividend cuts,” Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana, a strategist at Rand Merchant Bank in Johannesburg, wrote in a note. “It’s remarkable how little it takes to shift the mood.”The delay in freeing the ship stuck on the Suez Canal boosted oil, trimming a weekly loss in West Texas Intermediate crude.European stocks rose in a broad advance. Miners and energy firms benefited from a rotation into cyclical re-opening trades. An index of Asian shares jumped the most in two weeks.Elsewhere, Bitcoin clawed back earlier losses to trade near $54,000.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index climbed 1.7% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.9%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index added 1.3%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 1.4%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.2%.The euro gained 0.3% to $1.1796.The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.3784.The Japanese yen weakened 0.5% to 109.67 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries added three basis points to 1.66%.Germany’s 10-year yield jumped four basis points to -0.35%.Britain’s 10-year yield rose three basis points to 0.75%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.8% to $60.80 a barrel.Gold rose 0.3% to $1,731.61 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hong Kong Buyout Firm EmergeVest Plans $250 Million SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong-based private equity firm EmergeVest is planning to raise $250 million through a special purpose acquisition company in the U.S., people with knowledge of the matter said.EmergeVest is working with Credit Suisse Group AG on the proposed SPAC listing, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The blank-check company will look for merger targets in logistics, technology and financial services, the people said.Founded in 2013, EmergeVest has more than $500 million in assets under management and its current portfolio includes a U.K. logistics company called EV Cargo which generated over $1 billion annual revenue, according to its website.Deliberations are at an early stage and details such as fundraising size could change, said the people. Representatives for EmergeVest and Credit Suisse declined to comment.A SPAC, also known as a blank-check company, is a shell company that raises money from public investors with the goal of acquiring a business within two years. Historically a U.S. product, a growing number of Asia-based funds and financiers have been setting up blank-check companies with the aim of snapping up a target in the fast-growing region. Gaw Capital and New Frontier Group are among those that have filed for SPAC listings.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Still waiting for your stimulus check? Here are 8 possible reasons

    President Biden signed the bill weeks ago, so why haven't you gotten your money?

  • GBP/JPY Weekly Price Forecast – British Pound Finds Support Again

    The British pound initially fell during the course of the week, breaking significantly below the ¥150 level.

  • A Week After Brazil’s Bold Rate Hike, Traders Ask for More

    (Bloomberg) -- It took just over a week for Brazil’s traders to look past the central bank’s guidance and ask for even more rate hikes.Despite the larger-than-expected increase at the last meeting, the market is now pricing in a full-point hike for May, ignoring an already hawkish pledge from the bank to raise rates by another 75 basis points. The worsening of the pandemic, investors say, may lead the government to spend more, weighing on inflation and forcing officials to be more aggressive.The sharp increase in swap rates only eased on Thursday, when Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto pushed back on comments that policy makers are behind the curve. He reinforced plans to deliver a “partial” normalization, meaning officials wouldn’t take borrowing costs to a neutral level -- neither stimulative or restrictive. Traders reacted by pushing short-end rates down about 10 basis points, paring gains of as much as 45 basis points since the March 17 decision.“Brazilian markets are completely dominated by short-term dynamics,” said Alejandro Cuadrado, head of Latin American currency strategy at BBVA in New York. With the worsening of the pandemic, that means that the panorama is changing quickly, he said.Covid-19 is running rampant in Brazil, damping the outlook for the economy and fueling speculation that the government could extend emergency aid payments and implement other measures to shore up activity. That’s weighing on the outlook for inflation, which blew past the upper limit of the central bank’s target range in mid-March.Read more: Brazil Tops 12 Million Covid-19 Cases as Bankers Urge Action“The market will demand higher risk premia now given the risk of inflation overshooting in a scenario where more cash transfers will be approved and the spending cap breached,” said Daniel Rico, a Latin America currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets LLC in New York.Although officials are signaling a partial normalization, the larger-than-expected rate hike suggests they are willing to go all-in on the inflation fight, meaning they may accelerate the pace of tightening, analysts and strategists say.Brazil’s swap rates are pricing in a total of 450 basis points in rate hikes this year, which would take the Selic to 6.5%. Before the rate decision, the curve implied 420 basis points.“Our initial assumption was that fiscal policy would be a constraint,” said Andres Jaime, the head of Latin America macro strategy at Morgan Stanley in New York. “But the decision suggests that the central bank will prioritize its inflation mandate and will continue to validate higher fiscal risk premium if necessary, moving ahead of the curve.”The increase in swap rates wasn’t only due to local drivers. Brazil also tracked other emerging markets, with swap rates shifting higher in countries from Mexico to South Africa over the past few days amid fears that inflation will accelerate globally.“Expected U.S. economic outperformance in 2021 and 2022 has supported the dollar and steepened EM yield curves,” Bank of America global economist Aditya Bhave wrote in a note Friday. “Brazil, Mexico, Russia and Turkey have been under the most strain.”Inflation WoesBrazil’s monetary authority now forecasts that the consumer-price index will rise 5% in 2021, above the 3.75% target for this year, but still below the upper bound of the range. Throughout the week, banks including Morgan Stanley and Barclays also revised up their estimates for inflation.The nation’s one-year inflation breakeven is still higher than official estimates, standing at 5.44%. Traders say the potentially aggressive tightening plus constant foreign-exchange interventions by the central bank will limit the real’s depreciation, which had been a source of inflation pressure.The deteriorating domestic backdrop also hit the real, which has fallen almost 9% this year, the worst among major currencies. It’s currently trading at 5.70 per dollar, weaker than before the surprise rate move, which was one of the biggest tests thus far for Campos Neto, who took over in 2019.The combination of a weaker currency with higher oil prices, an unanchored fiscal deficit and rising long-term U.S. yields will keep rates under pressure, according to RBC’s Rico.“All of these factors continue to point to a steeper curve,” he said.(Updates with Bank of America’s comment in 11th paragraph and Brazil’s real performance in third to last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • WeWork Attempts To Rise From The Ashes With IPO Via SPAC Merger

    WeWork announced plans to go public with an initial public offering that values the shared-office provider at $9 billion, far below where it once stood before IPO plans collapsed.

  • Best way to use your stimulus check? What Mark Cuban and other experts say

    Gurus including Kevin O'Leary, Suze Orman and Jim Cramer have lots of "stimmy" advice.

  • Elon Musk Boasts Tesla Will Be the Biggest Company in the World. Or Maybe Not.

    The CEO of the electric vehicle pioneer took to Twitter to make his out-on-a-limb prediction. Later, he deleted his tweet.

  • ARK Innovation Fund Has Reshuffled Its Holdings. What That Means for Investors.

    As assets poured into the exchange-traded fund, the managers began to reshape the portfolio: moving from a small-cap to a mid-cap focus, with some large-cap names.

  • Relaxed loan terms from the Small Business Administration offer a ray of hope for small businesses

    The dominant narrative around U.S. small businesses throughout the pandemic has been one of doom and gloom. The good news is that these businesses have some very attractive financing options through the Small Business Administration (SBA) thanks to the stimulus package passed in December. The bill enhanced three key loan programs that are part of the SBA’s traditional offerings, creating very generous lending terms.

  • IRS: Your COVID face masks and hand sanitizer are tax-deductible

    Items that protect you from the virus are medical expenses, the tax agency says.

  • ‘Some risks of the ship breaking’: How the Suez Canal blockage could move from meme to ‘serious obstruction’

    The mammoth cargo ship marooned in the Suez Canal has the potential to inflict damage on a global economy still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • These 2 EV Stocks Have Over 100% Upside on the Horizon, Says Analyst

    They say that politics are downstream from culture – but so are the stock markets. And sometimes, culture informs our investment decisions in ways that we could never have predicted just a decade earlier. The electric vehicle sector is one such sector, in the early stages of its takeoff. EVs are more than just the flagship of an environmentalist’s wish list. They are the showboats of new automotive technology, promising several advantages over internal combustion technology: cleaner vehicles, higher performance, and a revolution in battery technology that will certainly carry over into the broader economy. With all of that behind it, it’s no wonder that 5-star analyst Tate Sullivan, of Maxim Group, sees current conditions offering an opportunity to buy into EV stocks. He notes that EV companies in his coverage universe have been executing well on consistent expansion strategies, building up both production capacity and distribution networks. Sullivan is especially bullish on two EV stocks, noting that each could climb over 100% higher in the year ahead. Using TipRanks’ database, we did a deep dive into the data to find out what makes both so attractive. Beam Global (BEEM) First up of Sullivan’s picks is Beam Global, a solar tech company that focuses on creating charging solution for electric vehicles and drones. Beam’s flagship product is the EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), a solar powered, stand alone charging station that fits into standard parking spaces and is compatible with most models of electric vehicle. The EV ARC operates off the grid, increasing its installation flexibility – and its reliability. Beam boasts that the EV ARC can be installed without construction permits in just a few minutes, an advantage conferred directly by its independent, off-the-grid design. Additionally, the charging units can be easily moved should the customer need to relocate. These attributes make the system attractive to fleet customers, and Beam lists over two dozen California municipalities and State government agencies on its customer list. Earlier this year, Beam announced that it saw record deliveries in 4Q20, with 33 EV ARC systems delivered and installed during the quarter. This was more than any previous Q4, and more than the three previous quarters of 2020. Looking at Beam, Sullivan believes that the company’s success in delivering is sustainable, noting, "BEEM can support larger orders from its current manufacturing facility by adding workers and shifts.” The analyst added, “We continue to expect BEEM shares will anticipate large orders for the company's primary clean energy EV charging infrastructure product, the EV ARC. While many other companies in the EV market are developing products, factories, and supply chains, BEEM already has revenue, repeat customers, and a plan to significantly increase capacity.” In line with his optimistic approach, Sullivan rates BEEM a Buy along with a $90 price target. This figure implies a 124% upside from current levels. (To watch Sullivan’s track record, click here) Looking at the consensus breakdown, 2 Buys and 1 Hold have been issued in the last three months. Therefore, BEEM gets a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Based on the $69.33 average price target, shares could surge ~72% in the next year. (See BEEN stock analysis on TipRanks) GreenPower Motor (GP) From innovations in charging infrastructure, we’ll switch over to actual EVs. GreenPower Motor is a maker of commercial electric vehicles, with a line of busses marketed to school districts and urban mass transit systems, as well as cargo vans fit for light hauling duties. The company’s prime product is the EV Star, an adaptable electric drive cab and chassis capable of modification into truck, van, or bus configurations. GreenPower also builds and markets full size, low-ride transit busses of more conventional design. GreenPower is based in Vancouver, Canada, and boasts a strong customer base in the state of California. The California state government has directed that, by 2035, all new vehicles sold in the state must be zero-emission; this opens up a large market for companies like GreenPower, and the company currently boasts Sacramento Regional Transit, the Port of Oakland, and the University of California system among its customers. Sullivan points out that “GP has already announced plans to increase monthly production of electric school buses and shuttle vans ahead of larger orders,” and to expand its manufacturing facilities. The company reported having 95 vehicles ‘completed but not delivered’ or in production at the end of Q4, and is seeing increased customer orders. Recent new customers include Zeem Solutions, an e-mobility logistics company that ordered 30 EV Star vans, and Washington State’s Grant Transit Authority, which ordered four wireless-charging EV Stars. In February, GP announced an agreement to provide up to 150 EV Star cab and chassis units to Forest River, Inc., a maker of cutaway bus, motorhomes, and trucks. Referring to the Forest River agreement, Sullivan wrote, “We believe this order will help GP secure orders from other EV customers. In addition to announcing this order, GP believes its current monthly production of EV Star and electric school buses can lead to $75M of annual revenue.” To this end, the Maxim analyst rates the stock a Buy, and his $45 price target indicates room for 125% growth in the next 12 months. Judging by the consensus breakdown, opinions are anything but mixed. With 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells assigned in the last three months, the word on the Street is that GP is a Strong Buy. At $41, the average price target implies 116% upside potential. (See GP stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bitcoin is wooing the millions of workers who send their earnings abroad

    Nowhere is this clearer than in Nigeria, where the central bank is so worried about Nigerians choosing cryptocurrencies over the naira for overseas remittance payments that it is now paying them to use official channels for those transfers instead. The central bank announced the scheme after international remittances inflows plummeted last year, as more Nigerians abandoned official banking channels by turning to cheaper cryptocurrency exchanges. The move came on the heels of a nationwide crackdown on banks dealing in cryptocurrencies, which the government enacted in an attempt to counteract the naira’s declining value.

  • I’m dating a married man. He made me the beneficiary on a $100K life-insurance policy. Could his wife sue to claim this money?

    ‘Although we both care greatly for each other, our relationship started as and remains a mutually beneficial one: money for me, companionship for him.’

  • Cathie Wood Cautions Investors Against Transacting With Bitcoin Until Tax Code Is Changed

    Earlier this week, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced that customers could now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), but Ark Invest's Cathie Wood isn’t so sure investors should use it as a means of payment. What Happened: In a webcast hosted by CBOE, Wood said that those that made profits from Bitcoin’s rally may be the subject of scrutiny by the IRS. The ARK Invest founder explained, "The IRS has something to say about this, so if you have huge gains in your bitcoin, I don't think I would bear much in the way of transactions until we get maybe some changes on the tax front.” Why It Matters: From a tax point of view, the IRS currently treats Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as “property,” as they do stocks and bonds. As a result, when investors sell their Bitcoin for fiat currency or use it as a means to purchase another good, they could be subject to massive capital gains taxes. Capital gains on taxes on assets that have been held for less than a year are taxed the same as a person’s “other income,” while assets that are held for longer than this period would be subject to long-term capital gains taxes ranging from 15-20%. While this would make any Tesla purchases with Bitcoin somewhat unfavorable for those that bought the cryptocurrency last year, more recent investors may actually benefit from the current rules. For instance, if an investor purchased the leading cryptocurrency at a higher price than its current value, he or she could actually report a loss and receive a tax deduction for the value of the asset. Price Action: After a volatile week, Bitcoin price recovered from yesterday's low of $50,856 to $53,900 today. At press time, the cryptocurrency was trading at $53,223, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Related Stories Should you Buy a Tesla with BTC? See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk Endorses DeFi Cryptocurrencies With Latest TweetCryptocurrencies Filecoin, BitTorrent Only Survivors As Crypto Markets Lose 0B Overnight© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Microsoft, Disney, Apple Or Nike?

    One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Here’s the latest news and updates for Microsoft, Disney, Apple and Nike. Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) decentralized identity platform ION is now live on the Bitcoin blockchain. A project four years in the making, ION aims to provide people with a new way to verify credentials when using online services, according to the company's recent announcement. Read More The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) has unveiled plans for a major reconfiguration of its Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California. Disneyland was the company’s first theme park, opening in 1955. The last addition to the park was a 14-acre “Star Wars”-themed section that opened in... Read More Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) went on an acquisition spree during the last five years and acquired more artificial intelligence companies than other U.S. technology giants during the period. The Cupertino, California-based company acquired 25 AI startups during the five-year period from 2016 to 2020, leading the acquisition race that was dominated by... Read More Baird upgraded Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $150 price target Friday. The analyst Jonathan Komp issued the upgrade, based on a "positive fundamental view of Nike's transformation to a direct-to-consumer and digital-led organization, which has driven customer engagement, elevated brand positioning, and supported margin expansion." Photo by CrispyCream27, Wikimedia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe S&P 500 Soared Today. Here's Why.Why FuelCell Shares Jumped This Afternoon© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • QuantumScape Just Might Kill the EV Bull Market

    Another stock sale by the battery maker sent shares on a wild ride. Have investors lost their patience for high-growth companies?