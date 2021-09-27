U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

Foresee A Vista of Future Life! 2021 CE Summit Opens in Guangzhou

·6 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From sweeping robots to wearable devices, from 8K UHD images to panoramic 3D video; from immersive meetings to intelligent education... The consumer electronics industry, as a technology-driven industry, is reshaping a new vista of life.

Guided by the People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality, the CE Summit, sponsored by Asia Data Group and supported by the IFA Berlin and its Guangzhou subsidiary, was held at the Four Seasons Hotel, Guangzhou on September 22-23. Centering on the development trend of the global consumer electronics industry, the conference focuses on the innovative development in many fields such as innovation in household appliances, IoT-based home life, display technology development, environment and health appliances, smart manufacturing, digital economy, artificial intelligence, and VR/AR.

With the theme of "New Consumerism", this conference includes the main forum of "Consumer Electronics Leadership Summit 2021- Leading a Better Life" and two parallel forums. Leaders, experts and scholars, well-known corporate executives, and investors in the consumer electronics industry worldwide discussed the many future possibilities in the consumer electronics field, as well as the industry's influence on social reality in various dimensions.

Industry "barometer": Chinese solutions to a better life

The "14th Five-Year Plan" pointed out that developing the digital economy and promoting the digital-industry integration are important driving forces behind the upgrading of consumption in China. As an important part of the digital economy, the consumer electronics industry reaches a critical stage of innovation and development in China.

Zhang Yi, CEO and chief analyst of iiMedia Group, conducted big data-based analysis and found that there will be limited scope for growth if the consumer electronics industry keeps advancing along the existing line.

"These industries can almost have a new life with the assistance of 5G and AI," reminded Zhang Yi. "Those who achieved glorious results in the past few years should take note that new technological innovations will be game-changing in this industry."

Lin Min, a professor and master supervisor of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, offered an "formula" for industrial development: IoT+AI+5G+Xs =User Experience 3.0. He explained: "The future pattern is no longer limited to the experience of a single product. Instead, all new technologies will be combined. Therefore, in the 5-10 years to come, we must pay more attention to user experience at the level of connection."

In terms of practice, how do practitioners view the industry prospects? Many entrepreneurs said that China's consumer electronics industry has been at the forefront of the world in terms of industrial transformation, becoming a "barometer" with Chinese characteristics. This covers innovation in household appliance, IoT-based home life, display technology development and other fields.

3Glasses, the first Chinese company that deals with virtual reality and mixed reality, offers "User Experience 3.0" through the connection of product devices and user experience.

"5G is not a goal, but a process of technological evolution, application and integration." In the eyes of Wang Jie, founder and CEO of the company, the carrier and technology path are ultimately to meet user needs.

For example, users of 3Glasses X1S glasses enjoy a private theater. As the glasses are compatible with computer, mobile phone, 3DOF gamepad and other devices, users can easily make interaction and operation in the virtual reality environment.

To meet increasingly diverse user needs, the consumer electronics industry is required to make technical breakthroughs and grasp new trends. In this process, China's consumer electronics industry pursues a new industrial pattern to provide "Chinese solution" for a better life.

Paul Gray, senior research manager of Omdia, gave an analysis from an overseas perspective and found that due to the pandemic, the demand for home entertainment devices grows significantly. The changes in consumer behavior in the past year are equal to the sum of those in the preceding five years. In China, mature products such as televisions see a trend of "increase in both quantity and prices."

"Many Chinese brands have pulled off transformation. In the second quarter of this year, sales volume of Chinese brand's TVs overseas exceeded domestic sales." Paul Gray mentioned that "Overall, Chinese brands are increasingly competitive in the global market, with a growing influence."

Industry "accelerator": Global elites focus on change and innovation

How long does it take to complete the process from preparing ingredients to cooking food to cleaning kitchen utensils? Intelligent cooking robot gives the answer: after the user presses a button, the meal can be served in 5 minutes, and automatic cleaning can be completed in 2 minutes. Fu Sheng, general manager of Fukonn Vanguard, demonstrated through corporate practice that helping machines learn to think is a trend for the consumer electronics industry.

Gao Yan, head of intelligent hardware products of DMAI, said that they look forward to progressing AI applications from the level of perception and simple recognition to the cognitive level, and enabling the machine to think like a human. "We hope to construct computing architecture with this cognition so that artificial intelligence completes higher-level AI applications," said Gao Yan frankly.

In the consumer electronics industry, "change" has become a key word in the new round of global competition. According to the Report on China's Consumer Electronics Industry in 2021 released by iiMedia Research at the Conference:

From the perspective of consumer profile, young people aged between 22 and 40 years have strong spending power, and their consumption accounts for over 80% of consumer electronics. From the perspective of spending amount, it is not necessarily the best to fix as high a price as possible, but the consumer electronics sector has a strong purchasing power. In terms of products, quality and performance are top considerations for consumers. Storage space for mobile phones and tablets is also very important.

In terms of the changing trend of the industry, eight guests interpreted the new policies, new technologies, new applications and new developments in the field of audiovisual technology at the first parallel forum "Have Fun: Audiovisual Industry Forum 2021" held on the afternoon of the 22nd.

Due to the pandemic, we see robust progress in the combination of livestreaming and consumer electronics. New models such as livestreaming + e-commerce, livestreaming + office, and livestreaming + healthcare see great development, and online and offline integration picks up speed. Liang Yingwei, vice president of POLYV, analyzed how to progress from the routine livestreaming led by video technology to true collaboration in the new era of office work.

In addition to the impact of consumer electronics on social life, the participants also discussed the evolution of the industry and the change of ideas. In recent years, the industry enters a new stage of audiovisual upgrading thanks to the unprecedented ultra-high-definition technology. Gao Shan, senior deputy general manager of Sharp Ultra HD Industry Research Institute, introduced how 8K Ultra HD technology can bring more capital and market attention to the industry.

"We hope to build a platform for technical exchange and product interaction, promote the matchmaking of technology, talents, capital, services, and upstream and downstream channels, speed up industry incubation, and help create a new industrial structure featuring information technology and intelligent connectivity," said Zhu Dongfang, representative of the organizer and President of Asia Data Group.

After the event on the 22nd, participants will cover market segments and experience scenarios, and explore the prospects and opportunities of the small household appliance industry at the "Small Home Appliances Session 2021: Post-epidemic Home Life Era" parallel forum held on the 23rd.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foresee-a-vista-of-future-life-2021-ce-summit-opens-in-guangzhou-301385425.html

SOURCE Asia Data Group

