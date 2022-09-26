U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

Foresight Enterprise VCT plc - Current Offer and New Offer

Foresight Enterprise VCT plc.
·1 min read
Foresight Enterprise VCT plc.
Foresight Enterprise VCT plc.

FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

Current Offer and New Offer

Foresight Enterprise VCT plc (Company) launched an offer for subscription on 11 January 2022 to raise up to £20 million (with an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £10 million) (Current Offer). The Current Offer will close for applications at 12.00 noon on 30 September 2022. The final allotment under the Current Offer is expected to be made or around 6 October 2022 with an offer price likely to be based on an unaudited NAV as at 30 June 2022 which will be included in the announcement of the half-yearly report which is expected on or around 30 September 2022.

The Board of the Company has decided to make available a new offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million (with an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £10 million) (New Offer). The New Offer will be contained in a new prospectus to be launched in mid-October 2022. The terms for the New Offer are expected to be the same as the Current Offer, however first allotment is not expected to be until early December 2022 with an offer price likely based on an unaudited NAV as at 30 September 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Ellie Kakoulli Tel: 0203 667 8181

Please note that neither the Company nor Foresight Group LLP are able to provide financial, investment, legal or tax advice.


