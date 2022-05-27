U.S. markets close in 5 hours 45 minutes

Foresight Enterprise VCT plc - Dividend Declaration

Foresight 4 VCT PLC
  • FTF.L
Foresight 4 VCT PLC
Foresight 4 VCT PLC

FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc is pleased to declare an interim dividend relating to the year ended 31 December 2021 of 3.5p per share, which will be paid on 30 June 2022. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 16 June 2022 and the record date for payment will be 17 June 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Ellie Kakoulli Tel: 0203 667 8181


