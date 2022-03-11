Foresight Enterprise VCT plc - Issue of Equity

U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

Issue of Equity
Allotment of Ordinary Shares

The board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that 1,403,478 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company (“the Shares”) were allotted on 11 March 2022 pursuant to the offer for subscription (“the Offer”) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 11 January 2022. The Shares were issued at offer prices based on an unaudited net asset value of 67.6 pence per share ranging from 68.98 pence to 71.53 pence.

Application has been made for the admission of the Shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 14 March 2022.

In total the Company has allotted 1,403,478 Ordinary Shares to date under the Offer. Following this allotment there are now 194,210,441 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.

For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181


