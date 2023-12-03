Foresight Group Holdings (LON:FSG) Will Pay A Dividend Of £0.067

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG) will pay a dividend of £0.067 on the 26th of January. This makes the dividend yield 4.9%, which is above the industry average.

Foresight Group Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Foresight Group Holdings' dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 162.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 68% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Foresight Group Holdings Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 2 years was £0.017 in 2021, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.201. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 244% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

Foresight Group Holdings May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Earnings have grown at around 2.8% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. The earnings growth is anaemic, and the company is paying out 123% of its profit. Limited recent earnings growth and a high payout ratio makes it hard for us to envision strong future dividend growth, unless the company should have substantial pricing power or some form of competitive advantage.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Foresight Group Holdings that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

