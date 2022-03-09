U.S. markets close in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,277.46
    +106.76 (+2.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,295.68
    +663.04 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,235.17
    +439.62 (+3.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,013.99
    +50.98 (+2.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.41
    -15.29 (-12.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,986.40
    -56.90 (-2.78%)
     

  • Silver

    25.87
    -1.02 (-3.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1078
    +0.0169 (+1.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9410
    +0.0690 (+3.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3174
    +0.0076 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8380
    +0.1740 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,070.19
    +3,371.70 (+8.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    934.77
    +7.43 (+0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.72
    +226.61 (+3.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Foresight Research: New vehicle buyers spend $18bn on accessories in first two years of ownership, but dealers leave some on the table

·2 min read

ROCHESTER, Mich., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly half of all new retail vehicles sold in the US will be accessorized within two years of delivery, yielding $18 billion in new vehicle accessory spending, according to Michigan automotive insights firm Foresight Research.

Foresight's most recently published US Accessory Immersion Report © finds over 6.2 million new vehicles are accessorized in the first year of ownership, representing over $12 billion in spending. Another $7 billion in accessory spending occurs within the two-year period from delivery.

No longer is the focus on just a few truck accessories, or on wheels and floor mats, says Steve Bruyn, Foresight's CEO. "The top installed accessories are connectivity-based, with Bluetooth, iPods, cell phone holders and charging devices topping the list. This is a whole new direction for the automotive accessory business, and it is right in line with what is going on in the industry. Appearance and protection accessories are also top performers."

Foresight's Accessory Sales & Marketing Report © finds that successful accessory marketing plans are rooted in advance market planning. Accessory buyers perform significant self-research in advance, gathering accessory information from digital media, brochures and print articles, as well as during visits to their local auto show. These are the "low handing fruit" that automakers can and should actively support. And with today's increasing digital car buying, these advance consumer research channels will likely play an even more important role moving forward.

Case in point: only half of all new vehicle buyers recall having a discussion about accessories with their dealer, and the majority of those discussions were initiated by the consumer themselves. Since the average buyer is spending $1,000 + on accessories in the aftermarket, these are sales dealers are surrendering by not proactively selling. And with limited dealer vehicle inventories, accessorizing at the dealer will be an even more important part of the dealer revenue in the coming year.

Foresight Research is a proven leader in automotive marketing research and insights since 1998. Our Automotive Accessory Group publishes annual syndicated reports on the US new vehicle accessory market and on the sales and marketing of accessories.

For more information, contact:
Bob Longstreth
Foresight Research
248.608.1870 x 18
blongstreth@foresightresearch.com
www.foresightresearch.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foresight-research--new-vehicle-buyers-spend-18bn-on-accessories-in-first-two-years-of-ownership-but-dealers-leave-some-on-the-table-301499291.html

SOURCE Foresight Research

Recommended Stories

  • Why General Motors Stock Just Popped

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) stock is up 5.9% as of 12:35 p.m. ET Wednesday -- and PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) has jumped 2.8% -- after The Wall Street Journal reported that the two companies are teaming up on a program "to test the use of electric vehicles to power homes during [power] outages." General Motors will provide the electric vehicles (EVs), "equipped with cutting-edge bidirectional charging technology," for this test project, which is scheduled to begin this summer.

  • Why Ford Stock Just Popped

    Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) stock is up 3.5% as of 1:20 p.m. ET Wednesday in response to the automotive company's announcement that it's going even more all-in on electric vehicles. As the company just advised, its new "Ford Pro" commercial fleet vehicles business "is launching an all-new suite of commercial chargers as the next addition in the comprehensive, end-to-end commercial charging solutions." Specifically, Ford is designing six new "scalable Level 2 AC and Level 3 DC fast chargers ranging from 11.5- kilowatts to 180 kilowatts" in power that can be installed both at private homes and at commercial fleet depots.

  • Joby partners with CAE for eVTOL aircraft pilot training

    CAE (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) announced today that it has partnered with Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, to develop and qualify flight simulation training devices that will be used to train the future pilots of Joby's revolutionary all-electric aircraft.

  • Ford Has a Good Problem That Tesla and GM Will Envy

    This is where Ford currently finds itself in in the war for vehicle electrification. Like most dauphins, the company led by Jim Farley is not satisfied with this position and wants to dethrone the big favorite and current champion, Tesla . Farley has just carried out a radical reorganization for the 118-year old company, by creating two distinct divisions: one specialized in electric vehicles, Ford e, and Ford Blue which is devoted to vehicles with internal combustion engine or gasoline cars.

  • A 27-year-old billionaire’s self-driving startup poached Tesla’s lawyer by paying him $30 million

    Ex-Tesla lawyer Alan Prescott is Luminar’s new chief legal officer, with a hefty compensation package of almost $30 million.

  • Volkswagen Pulls Out an Unexpected Weapon Against Tesla

    Volkswagen and Tesla will be squaring off in Germany as both companies recently unveiled plans to operate electric vehicle manufacturing plants 140 miles away from each other. Volkswagen just said it would spend some $2.2 billion to build a new manufacturing facility for its Trinity electric vehicle that will be built near its main plant in Wolfsburg. Construction is to begin as early as spring of 2023, Volkswagen said, with the net carbon-neutral Trinity model rolling off the assembly line from 2026.

  • California pilot program turns GM's EVs into roving battery packs

    This summer, General Motors and PG&E will team up for a pilot program using the automaker's electric vehicles as roving battery packs for the state's power grid.

  • Toyota-backed air taxi company considered NC for 1,600-job manufacturing plant

    The company looked at multiple sites in North Carolina, including in the Greater Triangle, to use for a 600,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.

  • Modern design technique gives 60-year-old B-52s new lease on life

    The B-52's current engines, which date back to the early 1960s, are soon reaching the end of their life spans and must be replaced.

  • Volkswagen unveils all-electric ID. Buzz in Paris

    Volkswagen unveiled a production version of its long-awaited ID. Buzz van in Paris on Wednesday, an electric reincarnation of its Microbus or Kombi, due to go on sale in a number of European countries in the third quarter of 2022. Made in Hanover with modules supplied mostly by Volkswagen Group Components in Germany, the vehicle runs on an 82 kWh lithium-ion battery and can reach a maximum speed of 90 miles an hour, Volkswagen said.

  • General Motors Wants to Build As Many EVs as Tesla (It's Going to Take Some Time)

    This is the new and upcoming hub to make raw materials and batteries related to electric vehicles and its neither in China or the U.S.

  • Volkswagen officially unveils its ID.Buzz EV, the hippie bus reborn

    75 years after the debut of the Type 2 aka the Bus, VW is re-releasing the emblematic people mover — this time as a full EV.

  • Around a dozen Russian aircraft stranded in Switzerland

    Around a dozen Russian aircraft are stranded at Swiss airports by the closure of airspace in many European countries to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, Switzerland's civil aviation authority estimated on Wednesday. "I expect that it will be around a dozen aircraft in Switzerland," a spokesperson for the Federal Office of Civil Aviation said.

  • Why Your Tesla, Lucid, or Rivian Might Soon Cost More

    The Russia-Ukraine war is having an inflationary impact in many areas, and electric cars may be one of them.

  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine adds to Boeing's widebody worries

    The company says it has closed its engineering, flight training and customer operations in Moscow as well as a facility in Kyiv, Ukraine, amid war and sanctions. The operations support Boeing's already-troubled 777X and 787 Dreamliner programs.

  • How sanctions against Russia are battering the global aviation industry

    Russia's size and close integration into the global aviation industry since the end of the Cold War means sanctions related to its invasion of Ukraine are having outsized consequences relative to earlier freezes on Iran and North Korea. Manufacturers, lessors, insurers and maintenance providers to Russian carriers like Aeroflot, S7 Airlines and AirBridgeCargo are among those outside Russia that are hit directly by sanctions. Foreign airlines, meanwhile, are reeling from higher oil prices and longer routes needed to bypass airspace over Russia that are expected to drive up ticket prices and air freight rates.

  • Volkswagen reimagines classic camper for the electric age

    Seventy years after its first model rolled off the factory line, Volkswagen is reinventing the VW bus, symbol of the hippy movement, for today's climate-conscious generation -- but some of its former afficionados remain to be convinced.

  • If You Hear This on Your Flight, It May Be an Emergency, Pilot Warns

    Bad flight experiences can come in many different forms. Some involve sitting next to an overly talkative seatmate. Others come at the hands of a dreaded delay or cancelation. But fortunately, experiencing an actual emergency that puts your safety in jeopardy on an airplane remains an exceedingly rare situation in the skies. Even anxiety-inducing bumps and jostles on board are something that both cockpit and cabin crews are well prepared to deal with or avoid entirely. However, if you hear a pil

  • Pontiac Firebird Makes 1000 Mile Trip Home After Five Years Of Sitting

    This incredible car has spent the last five years in a garage but now aims to travel a massive distance to its new home.

  • 21-year-old missing college student found dead in flipped-over Tesla

    Police say vehicle ran off I-5 road in Fresno County and went over cliff