Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc - Current Offer and New Offer

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

Current Offer and New Offer

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (the “Company”) launched an offer for subscription on 5 January 2022 to raise up to £20 million (with an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £10 million) (the “Current Offer”) through the issue of new Foresight Williams Technology Shares (“FWT Shares”). The final allotment under the Current Offer is expected to be made on 15 December 2022.

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce that it intends to launch a new offer for subscription to raise up to £15 million (with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10 million) (“New Offer”) through the issue of new FWT Shares.

The prospectus, which will contain full details and the terms and conditions of the New Offer, is expected to be available in January 2023.

