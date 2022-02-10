Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FORESIGHT SOLAR & TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

Foresight Williams Technology Shares

Notification of interests of Directors

The Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc announces, as part of the Offer for Subscription dated 5 January 2022, the following participation by Directors in the allotment dated 10 February 2022:

Director Shares Allotted Tim Dowlen 25,906

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181



