Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
- FTSV.L
- FWT.L
FORESIGHT SOLAR & TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC
LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977
Foresight Williams Technology Shares
Notification of interests of Directors
The Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc announces, as part of the Offer for Subscription dated 5 January 2022, the following participation by Directors in the allotment dated 10 February 2022:
Director
Shares Allotted
Tim Dowlen
25,906
For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181