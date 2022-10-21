U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

Foresight VCT plc - Issue of Equity

·1 min read
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

Issue of Equity
Allotment of Ordinary Shares

The Board announces that on 21 October 2022 1,970,001 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company were allotted under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme at 88.5p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 1,970,001 Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities for admission on or around 24 October 2022.

Following this allotment of shares the Company now has 220,715,159 Ordinary Shares in issue.

For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181


