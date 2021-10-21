U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

Foresight VCT plc - Issue of Equity

Foresight VCT PLC
·1 min read
Foresight VCT PLC
Issue of Equity
Allotment of Ordinary Shares

The board of Foresight VCT plc (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that 2,333,677 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company (“the Shares”) were allotted on 21 October 2021 pursuant to the offer for subscription (“the Offer”) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 26 July 2021. The Shares were issued at offer prices based on an unaudited net asset value of 80.50 pence per share ranging from 80.50 pence to 84.74 pence.

Application has been made for the admission of the Shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 25 October 2021.

In total the Company has allotted 4,687,212 Ordinary Shares to date under the Offer. Following this allotment there are now 206,323,702 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.

For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181


