Foresight VCT plc - Offer Update - Use of Over-allotment Facility

Foresight VCT PLC
·1 min read
In this article:
  • FTV
Foresight VCT PLC
Foresight VCT PLC

Foresight VCT plc
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

Offer Update – Use of Over-allotment Facility

The Company published a prospectus on 26 July 2021 (Prospectus) containing an offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million with an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £10 million through the subscription of new ordinary shares of 1p each (Offer). Full details of the Offer are contained in the Prospectus, which include details relating to the expected timetable for accepting applications for the 2021/2022 tax year.

In order to accommodate further demand, and in accordance with terms of the Prospectus, the board of directors of the Company (Board) has decided to implement the over-allotment facility available under the Offer in part to raise up to a further £5 million. The Offer will remain open until 30 April 2022 unless fully subscribed to the amount available before this date or otherwise at the Board's discretion.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181


