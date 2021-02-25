U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,829.34
    -96.09 (-2.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,402.01
    -559.85 (-1.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,119.43
    -478.54 (-3.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,204.04
    -80.34 (-3.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.45
    +0.23 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.80
    -27.10 (-1.51%)
     

  • Silver

    27.50
    -0.43 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2177
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5180
    +0.1290 (+9.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4008
    -0.0134 (-0.95%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.2370
    +0.3550 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,113.09
    -100.55 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    982.88
    -11.79 (-1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,651.96
    -7.01 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,168.27
    +496.57 (+1.67%)
     

Foresite Capital raises $969 million fund to invest in healthcare startups across all stages of growth

Darrell Etherington
·4 min read

Health and life science specialist investment firm Foresite Capital has raised a new fund, its fifth to date, totaling $969 million in commitments from LPs. This is the firm's largest fund to date and was oversubscribed relative to its original target according to fund CEO and founder Dr. Jim Tananbaum, who told me that while the fundraising process started out slow in the early months of the pandemic, it gained steam quickly starting around last fall and ultimately exceeded expectations.

This latest fund actually makes up two separate investment vehicles, Foresite Capital Fund V, and Foresite Capital Opportunity Fund V, but Tananbaum says that the money will be used to fuel investments in line with its existing approach, which includes companies ranging from early to late stage, and everything in between. Foresite's approach is designed to help it be uniquely positioned to shepherd companies from founding (they also have a company-building incubator) all the way to public market exit — and even beyond. Tananbaum said that they're also very interested in coming in later to startups they missed out on at earlier stages of their growth, however.

Image Credits: Foresite Capital

"We can also come into a later situation that's competitive with a number of hedge funds, and bring something unique to the table, because we have all these value-added resources that we used to start companies," Tananbaum said. "So we have a competitive advantage for later-stage deals, and we have a competitive advantage for early-stage deals, by virtue of being able to function at a high level in the capital markets."

Foresite's other advantage, according to Tananbaum, is that it has long focused on the intersection of traditional tech business mechanics and biotech. That approach has especially paid off in recent years, he says, since the gap between the two continues to narrow.

"We've just had this enormous belief that technology, and tools and data science, machine learning, biotechnology, biology, and genetics — they are going to come together," he told me. "There hasn't been an organization out there that really speaks both languages well for entrepreneurs and knows how to bring that diverse set of people together. So that's what we specialized in and we have a lot of resources and a lot of cross-lingual resources, so that techies that can talk to biotechies, and biotechies can talk to techies."

A life sciences firm run by a top VC and a cofounder of Alphabet’s life sciences arm, just raised its biggest fund yet

Foresite extended this approach to company formation with the creation of Foresite Labs, an incubation platform that it spun up in October 2019 to leverage this experience at the earliest possible stage of startup founding. It's run by Dr. Vik Bajaj, who was previously co-founder and chief science officer of Alphabet's Verily health sciences enterprise.

"What's going on, [over the] last couple decades, is that the innovation cycles are getting faster and faster," Tananbaum said. "So at some point the people that are having the really big wins on the public side are saying, 'Well, these really big wins are being driven by innovation and by quality science, so let's go a little bit more upstream on the quality science.'"

That has combined with shorter and shorter healthcare product development cycles, he added, aided by general improvements in technology. Tananbaum pointed out that when he began Foresite in 2011, the time horizons for returns on healthcare investments were significantly longer and at the outside edge of the tolerances of venture economics. Now, however, they're much closer to those found in the general tech startup ecosystem, even in the case of fundamental scientific breakthroughs.

CAMBRIDGE — DECEMBER 1: Stephanie Chandler, Relay Therapeutics office manager, demonstrates how she and her fellow co-workers at the company administer their own COVID tests inside the COVID testing room at Relay Therapeutics in Cambridge, MA on Dec. 1, 2021. The cancer treatment development company converted its coat room into a room where employees get tested once a week. All 100+employees have been back in the office as a result of regular testing. Relay is a Foresite portfolio company. Image Credits: Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

"Basically, you're seeing people now really look at biotech in general in the same kind of way that you would look at a tech company," he said. "There are these tech metrics that now also apply in biotech, about adoption velocity [and] other things that may not exactly equate to immediate revenue but give you all the core material that usually works over time."

Overall, Foresite's investment thesis focuses on funding companies in three areas — therapeutics at the clinical stage, infrastructure focused on automation and data generation, and what Tananbaum calls "individualized care." All three are part of a continuum in the tech-enabled healthcare end state that he envisions, ultimately resulting in "a world where we're able to, at the individual level, help someone understand what their predispositions are to disease development." That, Tananbaum suggests, will result in a transformation of this kind of targeted care into an everyday consumer experience — in the same way tech in general has taken previously specialist functions and abilities, and made them generally available to the public at large.

  • #Next20: Black women tackle challenges inside and outside corporate America

    In an episode of Verizon's #Next20 series, Brittany Jones-Cooper, Angela Rye and Sheri Reynard discuss the obstacles Black women face.

  • Grid Operator Anticipated Blackout Days Beforehand: Texas Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas lawmakers are grilling power-company executives, the state’s grid operator and others about last week’s energy crisis that left more than four million homes and businesses without heat, light and water during a deep winter freeze.Executives from Calpine Corp., Vistra Corp. and NRG Energy Inc. were among the first to testify Thursday at simultaneous House and Senate hearings, during which lawmakers displayed an at-times murky grasp of how the state’s power market works. Republican senators used much of their allotted time to criticize renewable sources as unreliable and fragile, even as the state’s largest power providers cited issues with gas supplies, grid stability, frozen coal and delayed fuel deliveries.The historic outage caused as much as $129 billion in economic losses, and the impact to individual companies is only starting to emerge. Some electricity providers wracked up huge losses, fueling a possible credit crisis. Oil and gas producers saw their output halted. And dozens of people died. Generators, the grid operator and politicians have clashed over who is to blame, pointing fingers at power plants that didn’t prepare for winter, Texas’s highly deregulated power market and issues with the grid itself.“This is the largest trainwreck in the history of deregulated electricity,” Republican Senator Brandon Creighton said.Key Highlights:Calpine, Vistra and NRG all said natural gas shortages affected their ability to operate. Not only did freezing weather shut in some gas production, the blackouts ordered by Ercot compounded the issue as power was cut from pipeline compressors.The companies also said they had plants forced offline after the flow of electricity on the grid -- called frequency -- plunged when blackouts were first ordered. That contradicts the version of events presented by the grid operator known as Ercot.Vistra and NRG chief executive officers both said that their companies would not pass high energy prices from the event onto their customers.All times Eastern.Ercot Saw Blackout Potential Days Beforehand (3:40 p.m.): Grid operator Ercot anticipated that blackouts were possible four to five days before the grid emergency occurred, Chief Executive Officer Bill Magness told lawmakers. Modeling indicated that the state could be short on power supplies on the mornings of Feb. 15 and Feb. 16, he said. A notice to conserve energy was issued publicly on Feb. 13, according to an Ercot presentation. A blackout warning went out on Feb. 14, hours before the outages began.Calpine Says It Wasn’t Warned of Blackouts (3:15 p.m.):Calpine Chief Executive Officer Thad Hill said Texas’s grid operator did not warn the company ahead of time that a grid emergency was possible.“I felt that when I went to bed Sunday night that we were in good shape,” he said. He also said he wasn’t aware of any plan for shifting from rolling blackouts into controlled blackouts. “Nobody communicated to us directly on that.” As a result, Calpine wasn’t able to warn customers in a timely fashion, he said.Vistra, NRG Say Costs Won’t Pass to Customers (1:29 p.m.):Vistra and NRG executives said that their companies would not pass high energy prices from the event onto their customers. Spiking gas prices during the event offset the revenues made from selling electricity at the $9,000-a-megawatt-hour price cap, they said.“There was a significant amount of wealth transfer from power to gas,” Vistra Chief Executive Officer Curt Morgan said. “We’re the guy sitting in the middle, getting it from both ends.”READ ALSO: Texas Cities Fret as Power Bills Mount in Wake of BlackoutsGas-Supply Issues Fueled Outages (12:27 p.m.):Calpine, Vistra and NRG all said gas-supply shortages affected their ability to operate. Not only did freezing weather shut in some gas production, the blackouts ordered by Ercot compounded the issue as power was cut from pipeline compressors necessary to transport the fuel to power plants.“If natural gas is compromised, the power system is going to be compromised,” said NRG President Mauricio Gutierrez. While NRG had contracted gas supplies, low pressure on pipelines feeding the system affected the company’s ability to run plants at capacity. Vistra’s Morgan said that, despite having 90% of plants available to run, “we just couldn’t get the gas.”Calpine’s Hill said in written testimony that the company lost one gas-fired unit after a gas supplier lost electricity. He later said the company lost 40% of its gas supply on Tuesday, after the blackouts were ordered.Grid Operator, Generators Disagree on Grid Issues (11:12 a.m.):Vistra, Calpine and NRG said they had plants forced offline after the flow of electricity on the grid -- called frequency -- plunged during the early morning of Feb. 15, when blackouts were first ordered. Their comments contradict the version of events presented by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, known as Ercot, which manages most of the state’s grid.“We have examined this, we haven’t seen it,” Ercot’s Magness said in testimony before the Texas senate. If plants did go offline in tandem with the dip, it would only have been around 10 units, a number dwarfed by the total that was offline due to weather and gas-supply issues, he said.Maintaining frequency at around 60 hertz is critical to keeping the grid stable. Ercot operating protocols say a deviation of 0.2 hertz “for a long period” could cause damage to generators and customer equipment. On the day of the blackouts, frequency dipped to 59.4 hertz for 4 minutes and 23 seconds, according to an Ercot presentation. It fell as low as 59.3, according to Bloomberg data.NRG’s Gutierrez said the dip “threatened the majority of the fleet” but ultimately only caused one plant to go offline. Calpine’s Hill said in written testimony that two of the company’s natural gas-fired power plants tripped offline for the same reason.Vistra was within three minutes of losing Comanche Peak nuclear plant because of low frequency, Morgan said. “We came dangerously close to losing the system,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Treasury Yields Surge Past 1.6%, Sounding Alarm for Risk Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Yields on U.S. government debt blew past another set of closely watched levels, with a key part of the Treasury curve surging past an inflection point that’s seen as potentially squelching global speculative euphoria.Yields took off with startling speed, with the rate on 10-year Treasuries reaching 1.61%, the highest in a year. In a telltale warning sign for some strategists, the 5-year Treasury yield soared convincingly above 0.75% on Thursday, a crucial level that was expected to exacerbate selling, as traders pulled forward bets on when the Federal Reserve will start lifting policy rates. The 10-year U.S. real yield -- which strips out inflation and is seen as a pure read on growth prospects -- climbed as much as 25 basis points to a level last seen in June. The latest leg in this frenetic fixed-income tumble came on a sudden wave of selling after demand cratered at the Treasury’s 7-year note auction Thursday. Yields globally are now reaching levels last seen before the coronavirus spread worldwide. Central banks have attempted to soothe markets, with European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane saying the institution can buy bonds flexibly and Fed Chair Jerome Powell calling the recent run-up in yields “a statement of confidence” in the economic outlook. While higher real rates signal growth is gaining traction, investors are becoming uneasy over the sustainability of the recovery, and whether stimulus will feed into ever higher prices.The 5-year note leading the rout “is a warning signal that the rates selloff is going beyond a repricing towards a convexity move,” said Peter Chatwell, a Mizuho International Plc strategist. “This is something which we think is inconsistent with Fed dovish rhetoric on rates.”Convexity FuelAdding to the bond slump are forced sellers in the $7 trillion mortgage-backed bond market, who are likely unloading the long-maturity Treasury bonds they hold or adjusting derivatives positions to compensate for the unexpected jump in duration on their mortgage portfolios. It’s a phenomenon known as convexity hedging, and the extra selling has a history of exacerbating upward moves in Treasury yields -- including during major “convexity events” in 1994 and 2003.Convexity Hedging Haunts Markets Already Reeling From Bond RoutThe 5-year note is of particular interest to many in the $21 trillion Treasuries market. Earlier this week, tepid demand in an auction of five-year notes brought into focus this key part of the curve, which also reflects medium-term expectations for Fed policy. Then on Thursday, a measure of demand for a $62 billion auction of 7-year Treasury notes came in at a record low.The rout comes as investors continue to reprice expectations for Fed hikes as the vaccine rollout and the prospect of additional stimulus foster a rosier outlook for the economy. Yields on 2- and 5-year yields are more influenced by the starting point and speed of normalization, said Bank of America Corp. rates strategist Ralph Axel.“Everything that we see keeps pushing us into sooner, faster, more in terms of removing accommodation,” Axel said.The surge in yields is hurting riskier assets. Emerging-market currencies such as the South African rand and Mexican peso sold off sharply against the dollar, and the S&P 500 Index dropped as much as 2.6%.In Europe, peripheral countries have led a bond sell-off, with Italy’s 10-year yield spread over Germany climbing back above 100 basis points. Core debt wasn’t spared, with yields on France’s benchmark debt turning positive for the first time since June.Officials’ DisquietEconomic leaders are making clear their disquiet. Apart from ECB’s Lane, Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel weighed in, saying in an interview published Thursday that the central bank has a close eye on financial markets because a sudden rise in real rates could pull the rug out from under the economic recovery.Elsewhere, the Bank of Korea warned it will intervene in the market if borrowing costs jump, while Australia’s central bank resumed buying bonds to enforce its yield target. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday promised a prolonged period of stimulus even as the economic outlook there brightens.“You have to look at real yields,” Christian Nolting, chief investment officer at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management, said in a Bloomberg Radio interview. “If real yields are really rising and rising fast, that in the past has always been an issue for stocks.”(Updates levels throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • CEO of Bill Gates-backed EV battery startup expects major breakthrough in 2021

    QuantumScape founder Jagdeep Singh chats with Yahoo Finance Live on what his company has on tap this year.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Aussie Hits Multi-Year Peak as Interest Rate Spread Widens

    Fed Chair Powell reiterated this week that U.S. interest rates will remain low and the Fed will keep buying bonds to support the U.S. economy.

  • Mortgage rates are the highest in 6 months — is it too late to refinance?

    One expert says ultra-low rates "have come to an end," but a refi can still bring savings.

  • Ten-Year Rate Spike Sinks Tesla and ARKK, Deepening Tech Carnage

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in popular technology shares accelerated after the 10-year Treasury rate spiked as much as 23 points, fueling worry that the Federal Reserve will be forced to raise interest rates.Tesla Inc. dropped 8% to erase its 2021 gains. The Ark Innovation ETF pushed its four-day rout past 15%. Peloton Interactive Inc. cratered 18% in the same time. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is on its longest-ever losing streak.After a weak 7-year note auction sent the 10-year rate past 1.6% for the first time in a year, the carnage spread rapidly among the stay-at-home darlings that drove 2020’s historic stock rebound. For the likes of Tesla, Zoom and other pandemic winners that notched triple-digit gains last year, anxiety is mounting that the group won’t be able to justify elevated valuations if borrowing costs remain elevated.“It all has to do with the rise in long-term rates,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “Since higher rates are negative for techs, it’s having a bigger impact on them. Also, higher rates have a bigger impact on the names that have seen the biggest moves.”The rate spike also raises the specter that the economy is cooking so hot that the Fed may be forced to raise rates to cool it. The equity selloff was widespread. The Nasdaq 100 Index sank 3.6%, the most since October. Small caps in the Russell 2000 also plunged more than 3%. The S&P 500 Index fell 2.5%.Vaccine rollouts and a likely federal spending bill prompted economists up and down Wall Street to ratchet up their 2021 growth forecasts, fueling inflation worries. While strong economic growth is generally positive for stocks, if rates rise too quickly, it can spook investors.“The trajectory of the increase is giving some equity investors pause about what if yields keep going up at this rate,” David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth, said in a phone interview.As the 10-year yield began to spike, equity traders rushed to the exits. A net of 1,739 stocks were on a down tick at one point, the second-biggest bout of coordinated selling of the year.“It’s pretty ugly,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “We are seeing another correction fitting with a pattern we saw in September and October. My sense is we are in the latter innings of this third beat-down for big tech.”(Updates with closing prices)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Hits Highest in More Than a Year With Global Supply Draining

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to the highest in more than a year amid optimism of swiftly depleting global oil inventories.Futures in New York closed 0.5% higher on Thursday. The oil futures curve continues to signal a tighter market. U.S. crude inventories are near the lowest levels in about a year, while exports of five key crudes in the North Sea fields are seen slumping in April. As a result, crude timespreads are strengthening in a bullish structure known as backwardation.“Looking forward in the market, we’re seeing a significant backwardation, which signals that there is an anticipation of an easing of virus restrictions coming,” said Gary Cunningham, director at Stamford, Connecticut-based Tradition Energy. “The market is looking toward more normal inventories heading into the summer, if we don’t see a flooding of markets.”U.S. crude futures are up nearly 22% in February with expectations of shrinking supplies and as economies worldwide begin to reopen, signaling a further rebound in consumption. Still, the market is facing a possible supply increase in April from OPEC+. The producer group meets next week to discuss its strategy with key members differing on the path forward.See also: North Sea Oil Field Work to Cut Supply From Already Tight Market“By the summer, leisure travelers who haven’t been able to travel who are now vaccinated,” will be driving an uptick in demand, said Jay Hatfield, CEO at InfraCap in New York. “Supply is not going to respond like it has in the past,” with U.S. production likely remaining restrained.Shale explorers reported almost 6 million barrels of combined oil-output losses during the freeze last week. Occidental Petroleum Corp. and Pioneer Natural Resources Co., two of the largest producers in the Permian Basin, alone had a combined loss of about 3.8 million barrels, according to Bloomberg News calculations based on fourth-quarter earnings reports and calls. Meanwhile, refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast are in the process of restarting, though some plants are facing lengthy repairs to key processing units.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hong Kong’s Richest Property Tycoon Plans U.S. SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest property tycoon, is planning to raise funds for dealmaking by listing a special purpose acquisition company in the U.S., people with knowledge of the matter said.A company backed by Li’s family is working with advisers on the potential SPAC initial public offering, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. They are considering seeking around $400 million, though the exact terms haven’t been finalized, the people said.The blank-check company could file registration documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as this week, the people said.Li is lionized by the public in Hong Kong, where he’s been nicknamed “Superman” for his investing prowess. The 92-year-old businessman became famous for his well-timed bets on everything from real estate to social media as he built a corporate empire spanning 50 countries.His family controls CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., a $29 billion conglomerate that owns one of the world’s biggest port operators and has telecommunications, retail and infrastructure operations across Asia and Europe. They also run CK Asset Holdings Ltd., which is one of Hong Kong’s largest developers and also has investments in hotels, utilities and aircraft leasing. Both companies are now led by Li’s elder son, Victor.Li’s younger son, Richard, has already raised about $900 million via two U.S.-listed SPACs with tech mogul Peter Thiel. Richard is considering setting up a third blank-check company, Bloomberg News reported last week.No final decisions have been made, and details of the transaction could change, the people said. Representatives for Li didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries.(Adds details about Richard Li’s SPAC plans in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Medical school graduate sees nearly all of his $440,000 in student loans discharged

    A medical graduate who had about $440,000 in student debt saw 98% of his loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in California, according to a recent filing.

  • Buffett’s Letter to Break Months of Silence Amid Tumult in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- While 2020 raged, Warren Buffett mostly held his tongue.He stayed quiet through a heated presidential election, a racial reckoning that sparked nationwide protests and an exuberance for stocks that’s gripped millions of Americans. Not to mention a global pandemic. Now, the billionaire chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has a chance to break his silence with the release of his annual letter Saturday.“If this letter doesn’t address some of the issues, people are going to be disappointed,” Cathy Seifert, an analyst at CFRA Research, said in a phone interview. “There is an appetite for his thoughts.”The letter is an annual tradition for the 90-year-old CEO, a chance to share wisdom with his loyal following of value investors. And Buffett isn’t usually shy about sharing that wisdom, even campaigning in the past for controversial politicians including Hillary Clinton. His annual missive ahead of the 2016 presidential election touched on politics, chiding the negative drumbeat from candidates.It’s been different since he spoke up at last year’s annual meeting in May, when he said his near-record cash pile wasn’t that huge when considering the “worst-case” possibilities of the Covid-19 pandemic. The CEO has since shared few, if any, of his opinions, even last year as President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump squared off in one of the most contentious elections in U.S. history. The 2020 letter made no mention of the topic.“Maybe he just decided that there was no upside to getting into that fray,” Seifert said. “He was a little more open when the level of general discourse was a lot more civil, and I can certainly understand a desire to sort of pack up your tent and go home and not partake. It’s not a parlor game anymore. It’s a bloodsport.”Long ListIf he decides to weigh in, there are plenty of topics on which he could expound. How did he view the riot at the U.S. Capitol in early January? What did he say to Biden during his chat just weeks ahead of the election? What are investors to make of the recent drama involving short sellers of GameStop Corp. and other stocks? How about the surging equity market? And how should corporations address racial inequality?His business partner, Charlie Munger, didn’t shy away from talking about stock-market speculation on Wednesday at the annual meeting for the Daily Journal Corp., where he’s chairman. He bashed brokers such as Robinhood Markets Inc., saying that they’re essentially offering gambling services -- a “dirty way” to make money.There are also more nuts-and-bolts questions for Buffett. Despite handily beating the S&P 500 over more than 50 years at the helm of Berkshire, Buffett has underperformed the index for at least a decade. And his cautious stance last May at Berkshire’s annual meeting drew questions from some who wanted to see him be more aggressive in making new investments.Still, investors such as Darren Pollock said the strategy, in retrospect, was admirable given Buffett’s desire to maintain Berkshire’s “Fort Knox” balance sheet.“The fact that he was more cautious was perfectly fine,” said Pollock, a portfolio manager at Cheviot Value Management LLC, which counts Berkshire as its largest holding. “It’s better to miss an opportunity and remain in great financial condition than it is to take a large swing, and swing and miss and strike out.”Berkshire is also plagued by its size. The company has grown so large that only massive acquisitions can move the needle. But they’ve been hard to find amid high prices and competition from buyers such as private equity firms. Even the company’s $6 billion in Japanese stock purchases last year would account for just 4% of Berkshire’s cash pile at the end of the third quarter. Now, Buffett can add the recent boom in SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies, as another competitor swamping the dealmaking space.“There’s so many things right now that I think the market would benefit from, in terms of his wisdom,” Jim Shanahan, an analyst at Edward D. Jones & Co., said in a phone interview. He listed the rise of SPACs as well as “GameStop, short-selling, Reddit and the whole episode. But even just things like the underperformance of the stock, inflation, the stimulus -- the size and maybe perhaps the necessity of another stimulus.”It’s a long list. Here are more topics that might come up Saturday:SuccessionWhile Buffett has given no indication he’s stepping down anytime soon, investors are always on the lookout for clues about how the nonagenarian is faring.He often uses the letter to joke with and reassure investors. Last year, Buffett said he and Berkshire Vice Chairman Munger, who’s 97, had long ago entered the “urgent zone” in terms of their ages. But he tried to reassure investors that the company is well-prepared for when the pair eventually depart.In fact, the future of the company has been telegraphed for a while now. Buffett elevated Greg Abel and Ajit Jain to vice chairmen in 2018, promotions that were called “part of the movement toward succession.”He promised to give the pair more of a platform to field questions at the annual meeting last year, but that changed when Covid-19 forced the meeting into a virtual format and limited attendance to Buffett and Abel, who lives closer to Omaha, Nebraska, where Berkshire is based.Pollock said investors would benefit if Buffett uses Saturday’s letter to share more about the influence of his investing deputies, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler. One of them was key to Berkshire’s Apple Inc. bet, which now ranks as the firm’s biggest common stock investment, but the company doesn’t typically say which executive is responsible for any particular investment. It’s known, however, that Combs and Weschler have pushed Berkshire into more tech-focused opportunities, such as its recent investment in cloud-computing company Snowflake Inc.All the MoneyBuffett’s been blessed in recent years with a high-class problem: too much cash. Berkshire keeps pulling in more funds than its CEO can quickly deploy into higher-returning assets, leading to a cash pile that topped $145 billion at the end of September.While not striking any of the “elephant-sized” acquisitions he’s been hankering for, Buffett was still active last year deploying funds. Berkshire ventured into Japan by snapping up the stocks of various trading companies. The company also purchased some natural gas assets from Dominion Energy Inc. And recently, Berkshire spent months accumulating a roughly $4.1 billion stake in Chevron Corp. and an $8.6 billion holding in Verizon Communications Inc.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“We believe the record share repurchase of 2020 reflects a dearth of other options and Buffett’s conservatism in uncertain times. The company would need a large deal to move the needle on results.”--Matthew Palazola, senior analystThe Chevron and Verizon bets are more lucrative ways for Berkshire to park some of its cash instead of holding more Treasury bills, according to Pollock. Chevron and Verizon now rank among Berkshire’s top three common stock bets with the highest dividend yield, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Still, Buffett is largely sticking to familiar areas. Berkshire knows the energy space well, and had already previously bet on Verizon. One of his biggest purchases last year was on the conglomerate’s own turf: Buying Berkshire stock. That cost about $15.7 billion in just the first nine months of 2020, already making it a record year for buybacks. Signs point to even more repurchases in the fourth quarter, with a filing indicating he bought back enough shares by late October to bring the annual total to at least $18 billion.“If he had made an $18 billion acquisition, we would have called it sizable,” Edward Jones’s Shanahan said. The total repurchases last year through late October are “very significant,” although the company is limited in how much it can buy back due to the lack of liquidity in Berkshire shares, according to Shanahan.MarketsBuffett was first asked almost a year ago about his thoughts on the coronavirus in China. The pandemic would go on to sweep through the U.S. and the rest of the world, pummeling stocks in March and early April.Buffett, who has told investors to be greedy when others are fearful, stayed uncharacteristically cautious in those early months, even dumping airline stocks and claiming that the world had changed for that industry.U.S. stocks largely rebounded in the later months of 2020, and climbed even further during the start of this year with the Reddit-induced mania around certain stocks such as GameStop. Buffett’s loyal investing fans may want to know what he makes of the recent market upheaval, depending on whether he wrote this year’s letter before or after the phenomenon emerged.Retail investors’ newfound exuberance harkens back to the mania of the dot-com bubble in 2001, when Buffett ridiculed some investors’ understanding of the market in a way he could easily resurrect 20 years later:“It was as if some virus,” Buffett wrote in his annual letter released that year, “racing wildly among investment professionals as well as amateurs, induced hallucinations in which the values of stocks in certain sectors became decoupled from the values of the businesses that underlay them.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Aston Martin says back on the road to profitability after 2020 loss

    Aston Martin expects to almost double sales and move back towards profitability this year after sinking deeper into the red in 2020, when the luxury carmaker was hit by the pandemic, changed its boss and was forced to raise cash. The carmaker of choice for fictional secret agent James Bond has had a tough time since floating in 2018, as it failed to meet expectations and burnt through cash, prompting it to seek fresh investment from billionaire Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll. For 2021, it expects "to see the first steps towards improved profitability" but is still likely to post a pre-tax loss, the carmaker said.

  • Geely and Volvo to launch powertrain venture after merger scrapped

    China's Geely Automobile and its Swedish sister company Volvo Cars will abandon merger plans but launch a new entity to combine their powertrain operations and expand cooperation on electric vehicles, the companies said. A year ago the two said they were planning to merge, giving Volvo access to public markets, as global automakers pursue alliances to respond better to the cost of the transition to electric cars, tougher emission rules and autonomous driving. Geely and Volvo on Wednesday said they had decided to preserve their existing separate corporate structures after "a detailed review of combination options" but would launch a new company to combine their existing powertrain operations.

  • New Zealand Government Forces Central Bank to Include Housing In Rate Setting

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s government will require the central bank to take account of rampant house prices when it sets interest rates, a change that may restrict its ability to run loose monetary policy.The Reserve Bank’s remit will be amended so that the bank considers “the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in a statement Thursday in Wellington. The New Zealand dollar jumped to its highest since 2017 as investors ramped up bets on higher interest rates.The government is under political pressure to cool an overheating housing market, which has been fueled by record-low borrowing costs after the RBNZ responded to the coronavirus pandemic by slashing its cash rate and embarking on quantitative easing. Governor Adrian Orr pushed back against Robertson’s proposal when it was first made last year, saying that forcing the bank to consider house prices when setting rates could lead to below-target employment and inflation.“The more objectives you’ve got, the more complicated it can be to meet all those objectives,” said Nick Tuffley, chief economist at ASB Bank in Auckland. “Inflation and employment is what they will focus on, but they have to think harder about how their decisions impact on the housing market.”The kiwi dollar jumped about a third of a U.S. cent to 74.55 cents, its highest since August 2017. Bond yields and swap rates also rose on news of the changed remit, which comes into force on March 1. Investors are now pricing a 30% chance of a rate hike in November, even though the RBNZ yesterday sought to damp bets on tighter policy and said it could cut rates further if needed.Robertson ‘In Charge’“The market is saying no more rate cuts, so push the kiwi higher,” said Jason Wong, currency strategist at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington. “The RBNZ has shown its independence by saying ‘we don’t like this measure,’ but they are going to have to live with it because the finance minister’s in charge.”Robertson said today that the RBNZ’s objectives and mandate remain the same, which is to maintain price stability, support full employment and promote a sound and stable financial system.But a change to the Monetary Policy Committee’s remit will force it to “assess the effect of its monetary policy decisions on the government’s policy.” A clause has been added stating that the government’s policy “is to support more sustainable house prices, including by dampening investor demand for existing housing stock, which would improve affordability for first-home buyers.”“The committee retains autonomy over whether and how its decisions take account of potential housing consequences, but it will need to explain regularly how it has sought to assess the impacts on housing outcomes,” Robertson said.Robertson also issued a direction under the Reserve Bank Act requiring the bank to have regard to government policy on housing in relation to its financial policy functions.In a statement Thursday, the RBNZ said it “welcomes the direction it has received today from the Minister of Finance.” It said changes to financial stability policy are “in tune with our recent advice.”The bank acknowledged the change to its monetary policy remit but noted its targets “remain unchanged.”“The adjustments increase the focus on understanding and communicating the impact of the bank’s decisions on house price sustainability,” Orr said in the statement. “We have a long-standing commitment to transparency about our policy actions and approaches, and this will continue.”Soaring house prices have raised concerns that first-time buyers are being locked out of the market. Much of the surge has been attributed to investors taking advantage of low interest rates.The RBNZ, which predicts prices will rise 22% in the year through June, is reinstating mortgage lending restrictions and will tighten them further for investors from May 1.Orr in December recommended that the bank be required to address the issue of rapid house-price inflation via financial policy, and requested it be allowed to add debt-to-income ratios to its macro-prudential toolkit.Robertson said today he has asked the RBNZ to provide advice on interest-only mortgages and debt-to-income ratios. He would want the latter to apply only to investors, he said.“Today’s announcement is just the first step as the government considers broader advice about how to cool the housing market,” Robertson said. “We know the rapid increases we have seen in recent months are not sustainable, which has meant many first-home buyers are struggling to access the market. We’ll be making further announcements in the coming weeks on other policy responses.”(Includes chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Munger compares bitcoin to what Oscar Wilde said about fox hunting

    Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger unloaded on bitcoin, showing that his views haven't changed since Warren Buffett and Munger last opined on the digital asset.

  • Charlie Munger on Robinhood and GameStop frenzy: 'It's a dirty way to make money'

    Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and long-time business partner of Warren Buffett, issued a strong condemnation of the businesses he said enabled the recent frenzy of speculative trading by retail investors.

  • Bitcoin is worth whatever Elon Musk and Cathie Wood say it is

    A question that has long bedeviled bitcoin observers is how to value it. Lately the answer to its worth has been whatever influential people like Elon Musk and star stock picker Cathie Wood say it is. The original crypto asset bounced around this month as influencers weighed in.

  • RBI has 'major concerns' over cryptocurrencies: Governor Shaktikanta Das

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has "major concerns" about cryptocurrencies, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday, flagging potential risks to financial stability. Das said he had communicated his concerns to the government, which has largely opposed trading in private cryptocurrencies in recent years. "We have major concerns from the financial stability angle," Das told news channel CNBC-TV18 in an interview, adding that the RBI was "targeting to launch" a digital currency.

  • Charlie Munger: It's 'absolute insanity' to think owning 100 stocks instead of five makes you a better investor

    Munger says the argument for diversification should be called 'diworsification.'

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rangebound Ahead of Second Day of Testimony from Powell

    Essentially, Powell appeared to be trying to sound supportive for economic growth while downplaying the potential impact of higher inflation.