Forest Park's new library will be one of the biggest branches in Cincinnati | Going Up

Real estate in Greater Cincinnati is booming.

In our regular Going Up column, we feature need-to-know projects from around the region.

Submit suggestions to sfranklin@enquirer.com or tag @Enquirer on social media. Please include the address or cross streets of the project you want us to look into.

The basics of the Forest Park Next Generation branch library

Address: 660 Northland Blvd., Forest Park, Ohio.

Building type: Contemporary style free-standing public space.

Developer/contractor/architect/consultants: Cincinnati-Hamilton County Public Library/Turner Construction /Megen Construction/SHP Architects / Interior Project Management.

Size: 26,440-square-foot building on a 2-plus acre site.

What you need to know about the new Forest Park Next Generation branch library: It's big and will have lots of amenities

The new building will be a Big Next Generation Library, a 26,440-square-foot facility to serve Forest Park, Springdale and surrounding communities. The new location was previously an office park in a residential area owned by the city of Forest Park. The new branch is next door to the post office and also near several restaurants and businesses. There is public transportation to the new location.

The new branch replaces the current library at 655 Waycross Road in Forest Park, which was known as the Parkdale branch. That building was dedicated on Sept. 14, 1969, and at the time of its construction, was the largest suburban library in the county. The new branch will feature a drive-thru window for convenience and offers double the parking spaces of the current branch.

This project is part of the "Building the Next Generation Library" plan, which includes $190 million in buildings and renovations at all 41 branches of the library system in 10 years.

Beth Yoke, chief strategy officer for the Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library, said there were meetings at all branches to get community input before plans began. There have been three community sessions in Forest Park and Yoke said they were well attended.

Construction on the new Forest Park branch of the Cincinnati-Hamilton County Public Library started in May last year and is expected to be completed during this summer. The project is estimated to cost $19.2 million and replaces the old branch library on Waycross Road.

Architecture of the Next Generation Forest Park library branch: Contemporary, open concept

A modern facade draws library patrons in and, paired with the library's branding, will help create a strong identity for a community landmark. The branch will integrate technology throughout the building and the planned children's area will feature nature-inspired decor.

Yoke said many of the new buildings and renovations are open concept, but the design intentionally separated high-use areas, which can be noisy with quiet zones. The idea is to keep the space flexible because communities and their needs change over time.

There are also multipurpose conference and meeting rooms intended for after-hours group use, making the library an ideal hub for community activity.

Here’s where the project stands

Construction is underway with an eye to an opening in 2024.

The shelving plan for the branch hasn’t been finalized yet, although it is likely that the size of the collection will be the same as the current branch. While the new branch is larger, the additional space is being used for things library officials heard the community wanted: a dedicated teen space, more meeting and study spaces, a MakerSpace, a drive-thru, and just generally a more open, spacious feel and not a cramped facility.

