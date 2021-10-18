U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,482.60
    +11.23 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,299.61
    +4.85 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,965.91
    +68.57 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,270.14
    +4.49 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.12
    -0.16 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.70
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1617
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5930
    +0.0740 (+4.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3727
    +0.0050 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2470
    +0.5700 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,253.72
    +1,483.31 (+2.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,450.58
    -1.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

Foresters Financial boldly redefines life insurance through innovation, wellness, and purpose

·4 min read

37% year-over-year growth in U.S. life insurance sales

Life insurer focuses on turnkey-decisioned solutions, complimentary member benefits, and technology transformation to drive a better, new normal for everyday American families and independent agents

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Foresters Financial, the fraternal life insurer recognized by its commitment to enrich family and community well-being, reported 37% year-over-year growth in U.S. life insurance sales in the first three quarters of 2021. This milestone follows its record 23% annual growth in 2020 when Foresters strengthened its digital ecosystem to support virtual sales during the first waves of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foresters Financial (CNW Group/The Independent Order of Foresters)
Foresters Financial (CNW Group/The Independent Order of Foresters)

Foresters attributes this trajectory to its life insurance with a larger purpose strategy: harmonizing turnkey-decisioned, mobile-enabled products with a suite of socially relevant, wellness-centric member benefits. Deploying this strategy, Foresters is re-defining the conventional life insurance model, and quickly bridging the $25 trillion mortality protection gap(1) to deliver a better, new normal for everyday American families.

"The Foresters commitment to a full suite of non-face-to-face, simplified issue life insurance proved an indispensable asset to agents serving everyday American families through COVID-19," said Matt Berman, President of Foresters Financial US. "This represented 90% of Foresters total U.S. business in 2020."

Mr. Berman continued, "Emerging from a pandemic, American families have a renewed focus on life insurance. To compete in a post-COVID world, life insurers need to demonstrate a more proactive value proposition to address today's protection realities. Now more than ever, fully integrated, holistic life insurance matters. Our mission to integrate wellness into our products and member benefits is proving to be our unique differentiator."

Complimentary benefits for better quality of life

Foresters has elevated its portfolio of complimentary member benefits, designed to help everyday families enjoy a more prepared and healthier life (and have a little fun along the way).

Most recently, Foresters launched the Foresters Go app. This unique engagement platform co-produced with industry-leading insurtech, dacadoo, rewards members for healthy lifestyles, volunteer activities and community-minded behavior.

Other benefits include the Foresters Competitive Scholarship Program, providing $2,500 per year, for up to four years, to children or grandchildren of insured members, and Community Granting providing up to $2,000 (up to three times a year) for members to organize meaningful activities that address local needs.

Additionally, LawAssure, launched in 2019, is a complimentary legal documentation preparation service for Wills, Power of Attorney, and Health Directives, and lastly MemberDeals offers significant savings on thousands of products, services, events and experiences.

About Foresters Financial

Foresters Financial is redefining the life insurance industry across the U.S. and Canada by enriching the lives, communities, and overall well-being of its members. Agents and members alike appreciate the turnkey-decisioned product offerings and end-to-end digitized processes that make it easy to get life insurance without traditional medical exams. State-of-the-art mobile tools help agents deliver tailored plans to prospective and current members. Dedicated to its members' well-being, Foresters offers a suite of member benefits(2) and is redefining the conventional life insurance model, bringing improved financial security and overall wellness to everyday North American families. Foresters recently merged with Canada Protection Plan to become a leading life insurance distributor in Canada. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 20 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best(3).

  1. https://www.swissre.com/institute/research/topics-and-risk-dialogues/economy-and-insurance-outlook/Bridging-the-US-mortality-protection-gap.html

  2. Member benefits described assumes Foresters membership. Foresters Financial member benefits are non-contractual, subject to benefit specific eligibility requirements, definitions and limitations and may be changed or cancelled without notice or are no longer available.

  3. The A.M. Best ratings assigned on July 29, 2021 reflect overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF). An "A" (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. In assigning the ratings for IOF, A.M. Best stated that the rating outlook is "stable", which means it is unlikely to change in the near future. See ambest.com for our latest ratings.

For information purposes only.

™Foresters Financial, Foresters, and Helping Is Who We Are are trade names and/or trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Rd, Toronto, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.

Canada Protection Plan is a trademark of Canada Protection Plan Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foresters-financial-boldly-redefines-life-insurance-through-innovation-wellness-and-purpose-301402423.html

SOURCE The Independent Order of Foresters

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were rising 3.3% as of 10:59 a.m. EDT on Monday. This gain came after the Financial Times reported new forecasts from health data analytics company Airfinity that project Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could generate sales of $38.7 billion in 2022. Investors might be justified in jumping aboard the Moderna train if Airfinity's 2022 estimate is right.

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

    While the market driven by short-term sentiment influenced by the accommodative interest rate environment in the US, virus news and stimulus spending, many smart money investors are starting to get cautious towards the current bull run since March, 2020 and hedging or reducing many of their long positions. Some fund managers are betting on Dow […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'm Not Selling Anytime Soon

    Admittedly, I don't have many stocks in my portfolio that pay high dividend yields. My positions tend to focus more on growth than on dividends. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is only one dividend increase away from becoming a Dividend King -- S&P 500 members with at least 50 consecutive years of dividend increases.

  • Virgin Galactic Delays Commercial Flight Launch — Report

    California-based spaceflight company Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) has postponed the launch of its first commercial flight to the fourth quarter of 2022 from the third quarter. Further, the company will not conduct the second test flight this year, according to a report published by BBC. The delay is due to a planned upgrade program, targeted to boost the spaceship’s durability, which will commence a month later than planned. Shares of the company closed nearly 17% down on Friday at $20.01. Vi

  • Why Tencent Is a Better Buy Than Alibaba

    Alibaba has become the most fashionable way to play a China rebound. But its rival looks like a better buy.

  • Wall Street warns Disney's subscriber growth will be hit

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung discuss the warning from analysts on how Disney+ could experience a slowdown of growth and the impact this analysis could have on the company’s stock.

  • Is Ocugen Stock Heading for a Crash?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares took center stage earlier this year when the biotech joined the coronavirus vaccine race. The company partnered with India's Bharat Biotech to co-develop and co-commercialize Bharat's vaccine candidate -- Covaxin -- in the U.S. As a result, Ocugen shares soared as much as 763% in about six weeks. Now, some investors might be wondering if Ocugen will hang onto this positive momentum -- or whether the stock is heading for a crash.

  • 2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

    When you take a look at Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) revenue, blockbusters, and product pipeline, you wouldn't expect the stock to trade at a bargain. Pfizer is the leading seller of coronavirus vaccines. Pfizer also is working on a coronavirus pill treatment candidate and expects to report phase 2/3 data this quarter.

  • Zillow Tumbles After It Stops Buying New Homes

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. shares fell as much as 6.8% in premarket trading Monday after the online real estate firm said it would stop buying new homes and work to clear a backlog of properties it already has.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speec

  • AMC Entertainment Launches Open Caption Format at 240 Locations

    To expand its audience base, movie exhibition company AMC Entertainment (AMC) has launched an open caption format at 240 locations in 101 markets in the U.S. The format particularly targets those people whose native language is not English or who have hearing difficulties. Shares of the company closed 1.7% higher on Friday. The stock, however, declined 0.6% in early trade on Monday. Based out of Kansas, the company operates nearly 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. (See Insiders’

  • NYC Reaping Hudson Yards Dividends After Luxury Building Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Hudson Yards, a 45-square block district of office towers, luxury apartments and upscale shops on Manhattan’s far West Side, is paying down its tab with New York City’s taxpayers.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These dividend stocks provide sustainable and growing dividends, which are nearly triple the S&P 500's yield.

  • Why Upstart Shares Are Trading Lower Today

    Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) is trading lower Monday morning after BofA Securities analyst Nat Schindler downgraded the stock from a Neutral rating to an Underperform rating and announced a $300 price target. Schindler thinks Upstart's long-term outlook is still favorable, but any near-term upside is already priced in following the stock's surge this year. The BofA Securities analyst noted that Upstart has continuously delivered significantly better-than-expected financial results each qu

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Despite their stock prices taking a breather, these companies' operations seem to be unstoppable.

  • Hedge Funds Are Piling Into Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

    With the second-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the third quarter of 2021. One of these stocks was Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS). Is Digital Turbine Inc […]

  • 7 Stocks Paying Super-Size Dividends Are Actually Doing Great

    What's the use of an S&P 500 stock paying a giant dividend — like AT&T — if you're only going to miss out on price gains?

  • Warren Buffett Loves These Stocks. Are They Right for You?

    Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of our time. As a result of his long-term success, when he takes a position in a publicly traded stock, investors take notice. Read on to find out about a handful of stocks that Warren Buffett owns and determine for yourself whether they're also right for you to own.

  • Zillow Pauses Homebuying as Tech-Powered Flipping Hits Snag

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. is taking a break from buying U.S. homes after the online real estate giant’s pivot into tech-powered house-flipping hit a snag.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismZillow,

  • Tesla Shares Are Roaring Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares are staging a comeback as investors expect the Elon Musk-led electric carmaker to navigate the crippling semiconductor shortage better than rivals that have been severely disrupted.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech

  • Two Crypto-Lending Firms Ordered Shut by New York’s James

    (Bloomberg) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James said she ordered two cryptocurrency lending platforms to stop operating in the state, and sent three other platforms letters with questions about their operations. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Sp