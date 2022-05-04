U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,236.41
    +60.93 (+1.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,626.16
    +497.37 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,720.07
    +156.31 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,879.33
    -19.53 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.93
    +5.52 (+5.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.00
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    -0.15 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0620
    +0.0092 (+0.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9950
    +0.0350 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2582
    +0.0089 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3100
    -0.8000 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,240.34
    +1,548.14 (+4.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    905.96
    +28.63 (+3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.45
    -67.88 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Forever Living Products International Earns SITE Crystal Award for Innovation With its Largest Annual Event

·3 min read

SITE recognizes the global health and beauty company for 2022 Best Standalone Virtual Celebratory Event

Forever Living&#39;s President Gregg Maughan speaks to a virtual audience of 150,000 attendees from over 120 countries for The Forever Global Rally At Home.
Forever Living's President Gregg Maughan speaks to a virtual audience of 150,000 attendees from over 120 countries for The Forever Global Rally At Home.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In April, the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) recognized Forever Living Products International, a direct sales health and beauty company, for pivoting its largest incentive event of the year into a virtual experience for attendees.

The SITE Crystal Awards program recognizes companies that achieved true excellence in incentive travel, and it is the highest honor awarded in the incentive travel industry. Forever Living is one of six companies that received a 2022 award.

Forever Living earned Best Standalone Virtual Celebratory Event for its annual Global Rally, a cornerstone of the company's events calendar since 2013. Usually, this in-person event requires two-plus years of planning. But just six months prior to the April 2021 event, COVID-19 caused a shift in plans. Yet, the team was determined to find a virtual solution that would be entertaining, impactful, educational and interactive.

The result was The Forever Global Rally At Home, a virtual experience on Zoom with a goal of reaching 120,000 people in over 120 countries over three themed days. Multiple local start and finish times were synced into a single program that totaled 8.5 total hours of broadcasted celebrations recognizing the company's highest sellers and their families.

Highlights included a live fly-by announcement recognizing the company's highest seller and a family friendly Q&A session with an astronaut. The total number of attendees ultimately surpassed expectations, with 150,000 people enjoying content that was translated live into 23 languages.

But the innovation didn't stop there. The Forever Living team developed proprietary code that made it possible to connect thousands of people while also spotlighting individuals as needed, providing a truly global way to recognize their equally global community.

Notably, Forever Living noticed the effects of The Forever Global Rally At Home on its bottom line. Sales in Malaysia increased by 4% in the month following the event, a key statistic given the region was recognized with the company's highly coveted Spirit Award during the event. India also saw a 591% recruitment bump that same month, further showcasing the power and positivity of rallying together.

"Winning a 2022 SITE Crystal Award is a great honor for Forever Living, especially at this time of change for the event world," says Nick Woodward-Shaw, Forever Living's Vice President of Communications. "As an industry, we have been in uncharted waters for almost two years, and the innovation required to keep incentive events relevant and engaging to our audiences has been a real challenge. This recognition is a result of the creativity, risk and dedication that defines business events."

ABOUT FOREVER LIVING
Forever Living Products International is a direct sales health and beauty company based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Founded in 1978 by Rex Maughan, the multi-billion-dollar company has grown to have presence in over 160 countries and it is the largest grower, manufacturer and distributor of aloe vera products. The vertically integrated company owns and operates its own aloe fields, manufacturing facilities, research and development, quality control laboratories, and distribution channels.

ABOUT SITE
Founded in 1973, the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence is a professional association of 2,500 members located in 90 countries. Its members work in corporations, agencies, airlines, cruise companies, and across the entire supply chain. SITE seeks to advance the business case for incentive travel and motivational experiences through global connections, education and advocacy at both the global and local chapter levels.

CONTACT: Denise Iulo, 480-336-8597, diulo@foreverliving.com, www.foreverliving.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forever-living-products-international-earns-site-crystal-award-for-innovation-with-its-largest-annual-event-301539930.html

SOURCE Forever Living Products International, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement

    Healthcare ranks as one of the most pressing concerns for retirees, and with medical expenses rising every year, two out of three Americans worry about high healthcare costs in retirement. Models estimate that a retired couple at age 65 will … Continue reading → The post The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Sherwin-Williams buys land for its $324M expansion project in Statesville

    Paint and coating manufacturer The Sherwin-Williams Co. has purchased a nearly 45-acre site in Statesville that borders its existing operation there.

  • GM has 4 new plants coming to 'have control over battery cell manufacture': Mary Barra

    In the years ahead, GM (GM) says, it's aiming to be a leading manufacturer of batteries as well as cars.

  • Cut Off by Moscow, Poland Gets Russian Gas From Its Allies

    (Bloomberg) -- Just a week after being cut off by Moscow, Poland has found a way of getting its hands on Russian gas.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefThe Eastern European nation is now receiving Russian fuel fro

  • TurboTax reaches settlement to pay $141 million for allegedly deceiving customers into paying for tax prep that should have been free

    The multi-state agreement will reimburse around 4.4 million low-income TurboTax customers who were allegedly pushed into paying for services they didn’t need to.

  • How the EU ban on Russian oil could benefit Russia

    The European Union will halt all imports of crude and refined oil from Russia by the end of 2022, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on May 4. Europe as a whole currently gets one-quarter of its oil from Russia, with a wide range between countries—Germany gets just 12% of its oil from Russia, while for Slovakia it’s 96%. Oil is one of the main sources of funding for Russia’s war in Ukraine—to the tune of $285 million per day.

  • Oil Rallies as U.S. Fuel Supplies Fall Amid Looming Russian Bans

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied as the EU threatened to cut off Russian supplies by the end of this year, while U.S. government data showed regional fuel inventories dropping to record lows. Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loa

  • Yahoo U: What is an NFT and how does it work?

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith explains NFTs, how they work, and what the benefits of blockchain are.

  • 15 Most Valuable E-Commerce Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 most valuable e-commerce companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to 5 Most Valuable E-Commerce Companies in the World. Ecommerce has been growing persistently for the past few years. It took over 19 percent share of global retail […]

  • These Atlanta CEOs make 1,000 times their typical employees

    See how CEO-to-worker pay ratio at 40 of the state's biggest public companies — including the United Parcel Service, Aflac, Southern Co., PulteGroup, Norfolk Southern Corp., and Delta Air Lines. — compares.

  • Europe Confronts Difficult Path in Making a Russian Oil Ban Work

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s move to ban Russian crude this year will cause major headaches but it should just about be workable if some countries are shown leniency. Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksHarris Says Women’s Rights Are Under Attack by RepublicansThere’s st

  • AMD tops earnings estimates on strong gaming growth

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discusses first quarter earnings for AMD.

  • Natural Gas Hits 13-Year High in U.S. on Growing Supply Jitters as Demand Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in the U.S. hit a fresh 13-year high on growing concern that stockpiles of the power-plant fuel will fall short of demand this summer.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefThe curren

  • Investors Will Want Macy's' (NYSE:M) Growth In ROCE To Persist

    If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a...

  • How to protect yourself from running out of money when you retire

    If you fear running out of money in retirement, you’re in good company. The most frequently cited retirement fear for workers is outliving their savings and investments (42%), according to the 21st Annual Transamerica Retirement Survey of Workers, “A Compendium of Findings About the Retirement Outlook of U.S. Workers,” from November 2021. The goal is to determine how much money you can safely spend down each year in retirement, if necessary.

  • Apple sues former Intel Fellow's chip startup Rivos, saying it stole trade secrets

    The Cupertino tech titan said in a lawsuit filed on Friday that the startup got access to its secrets through a "coordinated campaign" in which the startup hired more than 40 of Apple's former employees.

  • Why electric cars are getting pricier even as batteries get cheaper

    Since 2012, the lithium-ion batteries that power electric cars have gotten about 80% cheaper. But electric vehicles have gotten 85% more expensive.

  • Nike's Jordan brand hires new head of marketing

    Shannon Watkins confirmed her hiring Monday on her LinkedIn page. According to Footwear News, Watkins' hire comes after the brand’s former CMO, Sean Tresvant, left his role in December 2021 to work as Taco Bell’s chief brand office. Nike (NYSE: NKE) has been busy hiring lately as it shifts to more direct- and digital-focused sales strategies.

  • Costco and Other Wholesale Clubs Are Selling Gas So Cheap, They’re Losing Money in Some States

    The steep price discounts are a bid by Walmart+, Costco, BJ's, and Sam's Club to lure more customers in the door.

  • There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Hut 8 Mining's (TSE:HUT) Returns On Capital

    If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and...