Forever Oceans Names Christine Rowe as VP of Human Resources

·2 min read

Aquaculture Innovator continues to build talented team; new hire will support company's ongoing global expansion

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep-water, offshore aquaculture innovator, Forever Oceans, today announced the hiring of senior people leader Christine Rowe as Vice President of Human Resources. With previous experience in the HR departments of Netflix, Google and Learning Tree International, Rowe most recently served as vice president of human resources for COVID-19 testing and healthcare company, Curative.

Christine Rowe, new VP of Human Resources for Forever Oceans.
Christine Rowe, new VP of Human Resources for Forever Oceans.

"I'm excited to be part of the team that's pioneering sustainable, open-ocean aquaculture."

"Christine has not only played people leadership roles at some of the world's most innovative companies, she also has experience guiding the HR function for organizations through phases of rapid growth," said Forever Oceans CEO Bill Bien. "Christine's approach to HR as a results-orient area of any business—where the objective is to attract and retain the best talent—is what drew us to her. We're thrilled she's now a part of the Forever Oceans team.

"What Forever Oceans is building is tremendously exciting and consequential," said Rowe. "I'm excited to be part of the team that's pioneering sustainable, open-ocean aquaculture."

Forever Oceans is the first company to execute commercial deep-water, offshore aquaculture by using a suite of cutting-edge technologies. The company has developed a more sustainable and cost-effective way of raising fish to meet the world's growing demand for sustainable, natural protein.  It began commercial harvesting and sales in 2022 and is available in a growing number of restaurants in the United States.

For more information visit https://www.foreveroceans.com/careers/.

About Forever Oceans

Forever Oceans is a leading innovator in sustainable seafood and offshore, warm-water aquaculture. The company's mission is to create a new way for the world to produce delicious seafood that's good for people and the planet. Forever Oceans' unique approach to aquaculture is enabled by a patented, single-point mooring technology that allows its enclosures to orient naturally with ocean currents and swells, enabling fish to swim as they would in a wild environment. The company also uses a suite of other technologies, including satellite-controlled robotics, near-field communications, AI-driven cameras, and a feed management software platform. In addition to its Panama site, Forever Oceans also has operations in Indonesia and Brazil. Forever Oceans has been named one of America's most innovative seafood companies by Seafood Source. https://www.foreveroceans.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Forever Oceans)
(PRNewsfoto/Forever Oceans)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forever-oceans-names-christine-rowe-as-vp-of-human-resources-301649685.html

SOURCE Forever Oceans

