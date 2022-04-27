U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

Forever Oceans Names Industry Veteran Guy Lott to Senior Leadership Team as Vice President of Global Sales

·3 min read

Hire builds momentum for sales efforts as aquaculture start-up prepares for first commercial harvest, bringing sustainable seafood to millions of U.S. tables

GAINESVILLE, Va., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seafood industry sales veteran Guy Lott has been named Vice President, Global Sales for Forever Oceans, a leader in sustainable seafood and offshore, warm-water aquaculture. Lott's seafood industry experience across sales, processing and distribution as well as his relationships within top multi-unit restaurant concepts, fine dining leaders and major retailers accelerates Forever Oceans go-to-market strategy currently underway.

New Vice President of Global Sales for Forever Oceans, Guy Lott.
New Vice President of Global Sales for Forever Oceans, Guy Lott.

"Guy's background and results-oriented approach to sales impresses me greatly," said Forever Oceans CEO Bill Bien. "Guy's love for sustainable aquaculture has spanned many years. He is a believer in the promise of our technology to deliver delicious protein to consumers and help address the world's food security challenges."

The addition of Lott rounds out the new leadership team taking Forever Oceans from a proof-of-concept start-up to significant player in the sustainable seafood industry. Lott joins CEO Bill Bien, CFO Ilya Cantor, CTO Mat Goldsborough, CMO Monica San Miguel and COO Ross Gordon. Combined, the Forever Oceans leadership team has more than 150 years of aquaculture, sustainability, foodservice, innovation, and technology experience.

In his most recent position, Lott served as Vice President of Global Sales at Pacifico Aquaculture, the world's first, and only, producer of ocean-raised true striped bass. In this role, Lott managed sales, customer service, logistics and new product development, as well as harvest and production planning. He was instrumental in developing a market for a new farmed species and helping to alleviate the pressure on wild stock. Lott also managed sales through the brunt of the COVID pandemic, evolving from a program highly reliant on food service at the start of the crisis to an even mix between food service and retail—while growing overall sales.

Lott began his career in the kitchen, first as a chef at restaurants in Alabama, then as a corporate chef and sales executive for a variety of food brokers, including Advantage Waypoint. He later accepted positions as Vice President of Sales at Harvest Select Catfish and at Regal Springs Tilapia, the world's largest vertically integrated tilapia company.

"I believe Forever Oceans has the best automated offshore farming technology in the aquaculture industry. Forever Oceans Yellowtail™ is also a delicious and versatile sashimi-grade fish that is high in Omega 3s and free of contamination," says Lott. "I'm happy to be a part of the leadership team as we bring production to scale with our first commercial harvest later this summer."

Lott is active in the National Fisheries Institute where he served on the organization's board of directors. He and his wife, Jill, live in Daphne, AL. He is an avid fly fisherman and scuba diver.

About Forever Oceans

Forever Oceans is a leading innovator in sustainable seafood and offshore, warm-water aquaculture. Our mission is to create a new way for the world to produce delicious seafood that's good for people and the planet. We know offshore aquaculture; we know conservation and apply our unique innovations. These include deep-water enclosures where we ocean-raise fish using advanced systems. Our systems ensure operations are efficient, produce fish in the most sustainable way possible, and are supportive of local communities. Forever Oceans was recently named one of America's most innovative seafood companies by Seafood Source.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forever-oceans-names-industry-veteran-guy-lott-to-senior-leadership-team-as-vice-president-of-global-sales-301534288.html

SOURCE Forever Oceans

