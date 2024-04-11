Forever Renters: Here’s How Much Five Years of Renting Will Cost You in 50 Major Cities

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

Planning on renting for a while?

If you are, it makes sense to scope out how much it will cost you, compared to the costs of buying and owning a home if you’re able. GOBankingRates has done part of the calculations for you if you’ll be renting in one of the nation’s 50 largest rental markets.

We’ve done this by analyzing Zillow’s rent data, with average rental costs for February 2024 as a starting point. In addition to converting those figures into rough costs for five years of renting, we’ve also included the cost of renting for the previous five years (February 2019 to February 2024) for perspective.

Some of the average monthly rental costs stretched out over five years may be eye-popping. Five years of renting in San Francisco will run you nearly $200,000. And that’s not the highest figure in our list. It’s also actually lower than the cost for the previous five years in the City by the Bay.

Here’s our full list, in reverse order from least to most expensive.

Also see the cost of renting vs. owning in every state.

pawel.gaul / Getty Images

Detroit

Average monthly rent: $1,241

Cost of rent for next five years: $74,448

Cost of rent for previous five years: $63,878

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma City

Average monthly rent: $1,248

Cost of rent for next five years: $74,874

Cost of rent for previous five years: $66,264

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Milwaukee

Average monthly rent: $1,271

Cost of rent for next five years: $76,264

Cost of rent for previous five years: $67,885

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Memphis, Tennessee

Average monthly rent: $1,283

Cost of rent for next five years: $77,002

Cost of rent for previous five years: $67,061

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Buffalo, New York

Average monthly rent: $1,300

Cost of rent for next five years: $78,012

Cost of rent for previous five years: $67,378

Matt Bills / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Omaha, Nebraska

Average monthly rent: $1,309

Cost of rent for next five years: $78,542

Cost of rent for previous five years: $68,872

Rudy Balasko / Shutterstock.com

Indianapolis

Average monthly rent: $1,342

Cost of rent for next five years: $80,503

Cost of rent for previous five years: $68,734

©Shutterstock.com

Louisville, Kentucky

Average monthly rent: $1,343

Cost of rent for next five years: $80,606

Cost of rent for previous five years: $68,960

Wallace Weeks / Shutterstock.com

Kansas City, Missouri

Average monthly rent: $1,358

Cost of rent for next five years: $81,497

Cost of rent for previous five years: $70,025

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Columbus, Ohio

Average monthly rent: $1,380

Cost of rent for next five years: $82,822

Cost of rent for previous five years: $72,958

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cincinnati

Average monthly rent: $1,381

Cost of rent for next five years: $82,880

Cost of rent for previous five years: $70,291

©Shutterstock.com

San Antonio

Average monthly rent: $1,393

Cost of rent for next five years: $83,557

Cost of rent for previous five years: $77,898

©Shutterstock.com

Rochester, New York

Average monthly rent: $1,440

Cost of rent for next five years: $86,425

Cost of rent for previous five years: $74,144

constantgardener / Getty Images

Tucson, Arizona

Average monthly rent: $1,443

Cost of rent for next five years: $86,556

Cost of rent for previous five years: $73,783

Davel5957 / iStock.com

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Average monthly rent: $1,450

Cost of rent for next five years: $87,018

Cost of rent for previous five years: $73,553

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pittsburgh

Average monthly rent: $1,466

Cost of rent for next five years: $87,985

Cost of rent for previous five years: $79,043

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

El Paso, Texas

Average monthly rent: $1,511

Cost of rent for next five years: $90,679

Cost of rent for previous five years: $77,141

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Houston

Average monthly rent: $1,572

Cost of rent for next five years: $94,335

Cost of rent for previous five years: $87,234

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jacksonville, Florida

Average monthly rent: $1,597

Cost of rent for next five years: $95,795

Cost of rent for previous five years: $84,733

Terryfic3D / Getty Images

Mesa, Arizona

Average monthly rent: $1,642

Cost of rent for next five years: $98,523

Cost of rent for previous five years: $87,827

Majestic_Aerials / Getty Images

Baltimore

Average monthly rent: $1,644

Cost of rent for next five years: $98,642

Cost of rent for previous five years: $89,563

Kruck20 / iStock.com

Raleigh, North Carolina

Average monthly rent: $1,670

Cost of rent for next five years: $100,200

Cost of rent for previous five years: $89,412

Barbara Smyers / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Worth, Texas

Average monthly rent: $1,677

Cost of rent for next five years: $100,629

Cost of rent for previous five years: $91,702

mandritoiu / Shutterstock.com

Philadelphia

Average monthly rent: $1,704

Cost of rent for next five years: $102,263

Cost of rent for previous five years: $94,496

dibrova / Shutterstock.com

Dallas

Average monthly rent: $1,710

Cost of rent for next five years: $102,588

Cost of rent for previous five years: $94,174

HaoZhu / iStock.com

Las Vegas

Average monthly rent: $1,710

Cost of rent for next five years: $102,593

Cost of rent for previous five years: $92,790

Kruck20 / iStock.com

Phoenix

Average monthly rent: $1,711

Cost of rent for next five years: $102,645

Cost of rent for previous five years: $90,888

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock/Getty Images

Austin, Texas

Average monthly rent: $1,719

Cost of rent for next five years: $103,158

Cost of rent for previous five years: $97,875

Kyle Sprague / Shutterstock.com

Portland, Oregon

Average monthly rent: $1,748

Cost of rent for next five years: $104,850

Cost of rent for previous five years: $99,369

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

Charlotte, North Carolina

Average monthly rent: $1,772

Cost of rent for next five years: $106,310

Cost of rent for previous five years: $93,989

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Average monthly rent: $1,806

Cost of rent for next five years: $108,357

Cost of rent for previous five years: $97,493

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Fresno, California

Average monthly rent: $1,811

Cost of rent for next five years: $108,665

Cost of rent for previous five years: $92,752

Davel5957 / iStock.com

Nashville, Tennessee

Average monthly rent: $1,854

Cost of rent for next five years: $111,210

Cost of rent for previous five years: $100,893

Sherry V Smith / Shutterstock.com

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Average monthly rent: $1,854

Cost of rent for next five years: $111,235

Cost of rent for previous five years: $97,451

Bobak Ha'Eri / Wikimedia Commons

Bakersfield, California

Average monthly rent: $1,934

Cost of rent for next five years: $116,070

Cost of rent for previous five years: $98,629

Nate Hovee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Atlanta

Average monthly rent: $1,949

Cost of rent for next five years: $116,912

Cost of rent for previous five years: $108,337

Songquan Deng / Shutterstock.com

Orlando, Florida

Average monthly rent: $1,962

Cost of rent for next five years: $117,690

Cost of rent for previous five years: $102,478

georgeclerk / Getty Images

Denver

Average monthly rent: $1,984

Cost of rent for next five years: $119,022

Cost of rent for previous five years: $109,527

DutcherAerials / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sacramento, California

Average monthly rent: $2,072

Cost of rent for next five years: $124,312

Cost of rent for previous five years: $112,701

c8501089 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chicago

Average monthly rent: $2,087

Cost of rent for next five years: $125,198

Cost of rent for previous five years: $113,043

Vara I / Shutterstock.com

Seattle

Average monthly rent: $2,179

Cost of rent for next five years: $130,719

Cost of rent for previous five years: $123,921

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Long Beach, California

Average monthly rent: $2,209

Cost of rent for next five years: $132,563

Cost of rent for previous five years: $119,921

Orhan Cam / Shutterstock.com

Washington, D.C.

Average monthly rent: $2,425

Cost of rent for next five years: $145,474

Cost of rent for previous five years: $138,326

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Los Angeles

Average monthly rent: $2,791

Cost of rent for next five years: $167,489

Cost of rent for previous five years: $156,702

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

San Diego

Average monthly rent: $2,963

Cost of rent for next five years: $177,808

Cost of rent for previous five years: $155,443

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Miami

Average monthly rent: $3,067

Cost of rent for next five years: $183,999

Cost of rent for previous five years: $150,794

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Jose, California

Average monthly rent: $3,107

Cost of rent for next five years: $186,439

Cost of rent for previous five years: $178,554

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Francisco

Average monthly rent: $3,276

Cost of rent for next five years: $196,576

Cost of rent for previous five years: $201,321

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Boston

Average monthly rent: $3,359

Cost of rent for next five years: $201,560

Cost of rent for previous five years: $177,340

bloodua / iStock.com

New York

Average monthly rent: $3,393

Cost of rent for next five years: $203,570

Cost of rent for previous five years: $183,539

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates looked at Zillow rent data for February 2024 to find the following for the 50 largest rental markets: (1) February 2024 rent; (2) 5-year cost of rent taking figure (1) and multiplying it by 60; and (3) total rent for February 2019 through February 2024. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 3, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Forever Renters: Here’s How Much Five Years of Renting Will Cost You in 50 Major Cities