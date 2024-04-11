Advertisement
Forever Renters: Here’s How Much Five Years of Renting Will Cost You in 50 Major Cities

J. David Herman
·9 min read
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

Planning on renting for a while?

If you are, it makes sense to scope out how much it will cost you, compared to the costs of buying and owning a home if you’re able. GOBankingRates has done part of the calculations for you if you’ll be renting in one of the nation’s 50 largest rental markets.

We’ve done this by analyzing Zillow’s rent data, with average rental costs for February 2024 as a starting point. In addition to converting those figures into rough costs for five years of renting, we’ve also included the cost of renting for the previous five years (February 2019 to February 2024) for perspective.

Some of the average monthly rental costs stretched out over five years may be eye-popping. Five years of renting in San Francisco will run you nearly $200,000. And that’s not the highest figure in our list. It’s also actually lower than the cost for the previous five years in the City by the Bay.

Here’s our full list, in reverse order from least to most expensive.

Also see the cost of renting vs. owning in every state.

pawel.gaul / Getty Images
pawel.gaul / Getty Images

Detroit

  • Average monthly rent: $1,241

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $74,448

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $63,878

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma City

  • Average monthly rent: $1,248

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $74,874

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $66,264

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Milwaukee

  • Average monthly rent: $1,271

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $76,264

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $67,885

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Memphis, Tennessee

  • Average monthly rent: $1,283

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $77,002

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $67,061

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Buffalo, New York

  • Average monthly rent: $1,300

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $78,012

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $67,378

Matt Bills / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Matt Bills / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Omaha, Nebraska

  • Average monthly rent: $1,309

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $78,542

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $68,872

Rudy Balasko / Shutterstock.com
Rudy Balasko / Shutterstock.com

Indianapolis

  • Average monthly rent: $1,342

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $80,503

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $68,734

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Louisville, Kentucky

  • Average monthly rent: $1,343

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $80,606

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $68,960

Wallace Weeks / Shutterstock.com
Wallace Weeks / Shutterstock.com

Kansas City, Missouri

  • Average monthly rent: $1,358

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $81,497

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $70,025

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Columbus, Ohio

  • Average monthly rent: $1,380

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $82,822

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $72,958

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cincinnati

  • Average monthly rent: $1,381

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $82,880

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $70,291

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

San Antonio

  • Average monthly rent: $1,393

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $83,557

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $77,898

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Rochester, New York

  • Average monthly rent: $1,440

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $86,425

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $74,144

constantgardener / Getty Images
constantgardener / Getty Images

Tucson, Arizona

  • Average monthly rent: $1,443

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $86,556

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $73,783

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Average monthly rent: $1,450

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $87,018

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $73,553

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pittsburgh

  • Average monthly rent: $1,466

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $87,985

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $79,043

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

El Paso, Texas

  • Average monthly rent: $1,511

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $90,679

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $77,141

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Houston

  • Average monthly rent: $1,572

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $94,335

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $87,234

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jacksonville, Florida

  • Average monthly rent: $1,597

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $95,795

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $84,733

Terryfic3D / Getty Images
Terryfic3D / Getty Images

Mesa, Arizona

  • Average monthly rent: $1,642

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $98,523

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $87,827

Majestic_Aerials / Getty Images
Majestic_Aerials / Getty Images

Baltimore

  • Average monthly rent: $1,644

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $98,642

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $89,563

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Average monthly rent: $1,670

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $100,200

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $89,412

Barbara Smyers / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Barbara Smyers / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Worth, Texas

  • Average monthly rent: $1,677

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $100,629

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $91,702

mandritoiu / Shutterstock.com
mandritoiu / Shutterstock.com

Philadelphia

  • Average monthly rent: $1,704

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $102,263

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $94,496

dibrova / Shutterstock.com
dibrova / Shutterstock.com

Dallas

  • Average monthly rent: $1,710

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $102,588

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $94,174

HaoZhu / iStock.com
HaoZhu / iStock.com

Las Vegas

  • Average monthly rent: $1,710

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $102,593

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $92,790

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

Phoenix

  • Average monthly rent: $1,711

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $102,645

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $90,888

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock/Getty Images
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock/Getty Images

Austin, Texas

  • Average monthly rent: $1,719

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $103,158

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $97,875

Kyle Sprague / Shutterstock.com
Kyle Sprague / Shutterstock.com

Portland, Oregon

  • Average monthly rent: $1,748

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $104,850

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $99,369

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com
ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Average monthly rent: $1,772

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $106,310

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $93,989

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • Average monthly rent: $1,806

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $108,357

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $97,493

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Fresno, California

  • Average monthly rent: $1,811

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $108,665

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $92,752

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

Nashville, Tennessee

  • Average monthly rent: $1,854

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $111,210

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $100,893

Sherry V Smith / Shutterstock.com
Sherry V Smith / Shutterstock.com

Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Average monthly rent: $1,854

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $111,235

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $97,451

Bobak Ha'Eri / Wikimedia Commons
Bobak Ha'Eri / Wikimedia Commons

Bakersfield, California

  • Average monthly rent: $1,934

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $116,070

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $98,629

Nate Hovee / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Nate Hovee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Atlanta

  • Average monthly rent: $1,949

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $116,912

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $108,337

Songquan Deng / Shutterstock.com
Songquan Deng / Shutterstock.com

Orlando, Florida

  • Average monthly rent: $1,962

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $117,690

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $102,478

georgeclerk / Getty Images
georgeclerk / Getty Images

Denver

  • Average monthly rent: $1,984

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $119,022

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $109,527

DutcherAerials / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DutcherAerials / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sacramento, California

  • Average monthly rent: $2,072

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $124,312

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $112,701

c8501089 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
c8501089 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chicago

  • Average monthly rent: $2,087

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $125,198

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $113,043

Vara I / Shutterstock.com
Vara I / Shutterstock.com

Seattle

  • Average monthly rent: $2,179

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $130,719

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $123,921

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Long Beach, California

  • Average monthly rent: $2,209

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $132,563

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $119,921

Orhan Cam / Shutterstock.com
Orhan Cam / Shutterstock.com

Washington, D.C.

  • Average monthly rent: $2,425

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $145,474

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $138,326

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Los Angeles

  • Average monthly rent: $2,791

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $167,489

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $156,702

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

San Diego

  • Average monthly rent: $2,963

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $177,808

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $155,443

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Miami

  • Average monthly rent: $3,067

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $183,999

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $150,794

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Jose, California

  • Average monthly rent: $3,107

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $186,439

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $178,554

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Francisco

  • Average monthly rent: $3,276

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $196,576

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $201,321

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Boston

  • Average monthly rent: $3,359

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $201,560

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $177,340

bloodua / iStock.com
bloodua / iStock.com

New York

  • Average monthly rent: $3,393

  • Cost of rent for next five years: $203,570

  • Cost of rent for previous five years: $183,539

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates looked at Zillow rent data for February 2024 to find the following for the 50 largest rental markets: (1) February 2024 rent; (2) 5-year cost of rent taking figure (1) and multiplying it by 60; and (3) total rent for February 2019 through February 2024. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 3, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Forever Renters: Here’s How Much Five Years of Renting Will Cost You in 50 Major Cities

