FOREX Chooses Diebold Nixdorf for Comprehensive ATM Managed Services Deal

·4 min read
In this article:
Outsourcing agreement will enhance security, reliability and user experience for 5 million annual visitors

HUDSON, Ohio, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FOREX, the market leader in currency exchange services in the Nordic countries, is outsourcing its entire ATM channel management to Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) and is expanding its fleet with DN SeriesTM devices.

FOREX expands its self-service fleet with DN Series ATMs from Diebold Nixdorf. The yellow-branded ATMs promote the FOREX brand, increase touchpoint opportunities and generate revenue.
FOREX has nearly 80 branches in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway located in busy locations like airport terminals and train stations visited by more than 5 million unique visitors every year. Since most of their customers are international travelers, foreign exchange is the most-widely used service at FOREX, either in its branches or at its ATMs. Currently, 12 different currencies are available at FOREX ATMs, making the self-service channel a critical factor in its digital transformation to a 24/7, automated service model to offer increased convenience to customers, drive more transactions and reduce costs.

The solution scope provided by Diebold Nixdorf to FOREX includes:

-     hardware and software lifecycle management;
-     security and compliance;
-     monitoring and integrated service desk;
-     installation, maintenance, and repair;
-     transaction processing, and more.

With this agreement, the entire fleet is now comprised of Diebold Nixdorf devices. The yellow-branded ATMs promote the FOREX brand, increase touchpoint opportunities and ultimately generate additional revenue. The DN Series technology enables FOREX to offer a wide range of currencies. Additionally, the large, interactive screens show customized marketing messages and campaigns, which is critical for continuing to build and deepen customer relationships in a self-service environment. Security and compliance are a top priority, and the DN Series solution delivers on FOREX's expectations by providing a layered security approach to protect against traditional and emerging physical, data and cyber threats.

Carolina Bopp, senior dealer, at FOREX said: "We love the new DN Series. As our ATMs are our brand ambassadors, modern and innovative design is very important for us. We are glad to have a fleet that looks great and is both secure and available in such a compact size. It's a real competitive advantage for us."

To further optimize each branch, the ATMs are connected to DN AllConnectSM Data Engine. Technical data is continuously aggregated and analyzed using the latest developments in cloud computing and machine learning, enabling Diebold Nixdorf to generate personalized, actionable insights for each device. This helps decrease the number of incidents and resolution time and guarantee market-leading availability.

Ann-Charlotte Bergstroem, manager Strategic Relationships & ATM, at FOREX said: "Since many of our customers are travelers, it's very important that our ATMs are available around the clock, and it's more efficient for us to partner with an expert in the ATM technology space. By using Diebold Nixdorf's Managed Services solutions, we can keep downtime to a minimum, which gives us peace of mind to focus on serving our customers."

Helena Muller, area sales lead, Northern Europe, at Diebold Nixdorf said: "We're excited to build on our partnership with FOREX to help them meet consumers' needs and offer new, consumer journeys. DN AllConnect ServicesSM provides a flexible service solution that's designed to accelerate their performance and enable growth and continued innovation."

About FOREX
FOREX is since opening its first branch in Stockholm 1965 the market leader in the Nordics when it comes to travel money and foreign exchange. In addition to travel money, we also offer travel insurance, payment services and a credit card. FOREX has presently more than 80 centrally located branches in the Nordic region. Contact us at www.forex.se or +46 771 22 22 21.

About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-B

 

Diebold Nixdorf Primary Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Diebold Nixdorf) (PRNewsfoto/Diebold Nixdorf)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forex-chooses-diebold-nixdorf-for-comprehensive-atm-managed-services-deal-301557613.html

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

