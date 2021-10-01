U.S. markets open in 8 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,271.50
    -26.25 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,507.00
    -215.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,592.00
    -90.50 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,179.40
    -21.40 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.86
    -0.17 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.30
    -3.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.06
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1581
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -1.5290 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.14
    -22.56 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3456
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1520
    -0.1380 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,487.50
    -66.85 (-0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,077.38
    -5.06 (-0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,720.44
    -732.22 (-2.49%)
     

Forex Cryptocurrency Broker – Metatrader Software Comparison Report Launched

Tradiso
·5 min read

This new report launched by Tradiso examines brokers that allow for Forex and cryptocurrency trading, comparing some of the differences and similarities in several of the platforms.

Beachmont, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines , Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The battle for the world’s forex broker market share is intense. There are so many choices out there – many people have difficulty finding one that fits their needs. To make it a little bit easier, Tradiso has announced a comparison of Forex.com, XM.com, and Tradiso.com.

The brokerages’ products have a lot of similarities – they offer trading in multiple asset classes (forex, futures, CFDs), and all of the brokerages provide an array of platforms for customers to use (web-based or mobile). For the purposes of the recently launched analysis, the company has decided to focus on forex broker comparison services offered by brokerages; their product offerings are very similar, even though they may call themselves “broker” or “forex broker”.

As a starting point, it is a good idea to define a broker.

A broker is a company that, in return for an initial deposit, gives their clients access to the financial markets. They make money by using broker margins. These are used when clients want to trade with leverage. The broker charges fees based on position size (e.g. $1 per 100). This allows the investor to have much more leverage while using a lot less of their own money. The investor can buy $100,000 worth of a lot for only $1,000.00. This allows smaller investors to have larger gains and greater leverage. Forex.com, XM.com, and Tradiso.com all offer some leverage. Clients can examine each of their maximum leverages on their websites. Tradiso.com offers a 100:1 and even a 200:1 leverage for pro accounts.

Another important aspect of a broker is the use of specialized software. They all use either MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 software, or both. MetaTrader is the industry standard broker platform and has been adopted by 43 of the 50 largest brokerages. The majority of brokers use the platform Metatrader 4 by default, but some still use MetaTrader 5 to differentiate themselves from their competitors.

MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 are programs clients can use to trade stocks and commodities. Clients can access the software through the broker of their choice, from their website. They can be downloaded and installed on desktop, tablet, or mobile, and have lots of functions to help with trading. Clients can buy and sell stocks, currency pairs, and cryptocurrency with the money in their broker account

Here are some of the features of MetaTrader 4:

-85 pre-installed indicators available on the desktop app for greater insight into market trends

-analysis tools that empower traders to make better-informed decisions

-flexible order types to suit a variety of strategies, and access to 28 additional Smart Trader Tools

-automated trading allowing clients to trade the markets 24/5 without any intervention

-back-testing capability for more robust Expert Advisors

-multiple chart setups to help traders control their positions quickly and efficiently

Here are some of the features of Metatrader 5 which are not found on Metatrader 4:

-optimized processing speeds

-ability to hedge trading positions

-built-in economic calendar

-38 inbuilt indicators

-maximum of 500 total orders

-21 timeframes

-advanced pending orders

-professional technical & fundamental analysis

-adds CFDS to the platform

-ability to trade cryptocurrencies (that is probably the biggest difference for most users)

XM Offers both MT4 and MT5. Tradiso Offers both MT4 and MT5.

Brokers use these platforms because they are easy to deploy and change, and brokerages can tailor them for their specific needs. Some brokers also offer a selection of other trading tools and charting software (from broker or third parties) – brokerages put trading tools in their broker software section and the licensing fee for these third-party licensed broker proprietary platforms.

Tradiso offers a software called Dt Pro by Market Makers Method. DT Pro gives the investor a tool that predicts market flows. For example, if the trend is upwards then it will signal them to buy – and if the trend is downwards then it will signal them to sell. Dt Pro is based on algorithms created by Market Makers, which are big banks and the investment firms that create markets.

Tradiso.com allows users to buy over 23 different crypto coins and fund their accounts with a simple UI.

Cryptocurrencies are also offered by some brokers. It is important to note that traders are only able to purchase a limited amount of cryptos on MT4, but many more are available on MT5.

Not every broker offers the ability to trade cryptocurrencies. Visit the websites of these and other brokers to see what trades they allow.

There are many types of brokerages, so traders are encouraged to research them and set up a demo account, which most brokerages offer. The three brokerages examined here have their strengths and weaknesses, but it is up to the individual trader’s preferences on which broker they decide to use. Start a demo account on these or other brokers and see which one makes the most sense and feels the best.

Disclaimer: The information provided on this page does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice and it should not be treated as such. This content is the opinion of a third party and this site does not recommend that any specific cryptocurrency should be bought, sold, or held, or that any crypto investment should be made. The Crypto market is high risk, with high-risk and unproven projects. Readers should do their own research and consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Website: https://tradiso.com

CONTACT: Name: Nick Nechanicky Email: support@tradiso.com Organization: Tradiso Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre, Beachmont, Kingstown VC0100, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines


Recommended Stories

  • Lordstown to Sell Ohio Plant to Foxconn in $280 Million Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp. agreed to partner with Foxconn Technology Group in a $280 million deal that has the startup selling its former General Motors Co. factory in Ohio to the Taiwanese company in exchange for cash while also receiving an equity investment.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for th

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Pelosi Touts Infrastructure Progress, Congress Averts Shutdown; CarMax Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell, even as Nancy Pelosi touted infrastructure bill progress. Congress passed a bill that averted a government shutdown. CarMax plunged.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Buying low and selling high may sound too basic to support a stock portfolio, but it has been and always will be a sure way to build profits. The only real trick to it – and it’s admittedly a tough trick to learn – is finding when a stock is at or near the bottom, to buy in. Plenty of stocks fall in price, that’s nothing new in the market. But most times, there’s a good reason, and it’s usually based in fundamental unsoundness. Successful investors will learn some way to sort this chaff from the

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman is smoking 'mentor' Warren Buffett with these income stocks

    This Buffett acolyte is beating Berkshire at its own game.

  • Dow Jones Futures: No End To Stock Market Woes, Infrastructure Vote Delayed; Tesla Deliveries Loom

    Stocks reversed lower again. Congress averted a shutdown, but the House delayed a vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill due to progressives' opposition.

  • Chinese EV Stocks: Xpeng Deliveries Crush Targets, Nio, Li Auto On Tap

    Chinese EV companies are gearing to report deliveries for the third quarter, after Nio and Li Auto cut delivery forecasts following a hot sales streak. The emerging rivals to Tesla in China cited twin headwinds to vehicle production from the pandemic and chip shortage.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond shares sink, Lordstown Motors nears deal to sell Ohio plant

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Popped 10% Today

    Shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) shot up on Thursday, closing the day up 8.9% thanks to an analyst turning bullish about the lithium market and lithium stocks. JPMorgan initiated coverage on Lithium Americas stock with a price target of $28 a share. JPMorgan foresees strong lithium markets over the next decade driven by rising demand and prices, and believes Lithium Americas is well poised to take advantage of that.

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w

  • Why Suze Orman says now is the time to sell your car

    There’s never been a better time to swap your ride for a wealthier future, she says.

  • 5 Top Stocks for October

    The next few months may be messier, with labor shortages and supply chain issues causing serious problems for companies big and small. Here's what you need to know about Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR), SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), and GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO). Matt Frankel, CFP (Digital Realty Trust): Real estate investment trust (REIT) Digital Realty Trust didn't have a great September, with shares falling by more than 10% despite a lack of company-specific news.

  • Stocks, Futures Begin New Quarter With Declines: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and U.S. futures started October on the back foot, after overnight losses in the S&P 500 capped its biggest monthly selloff since March 2020.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonShares

  • U.S. could be heading into an ‘era’ of high inflation that produces paltry, or even negative, real returns on safe assets, analyst warns

    High inflation in the U.S. could last for an entire decade -- creating paltry inflation-adjusted returns on safe assets like Treasury bonds and weakening the currencies of the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia, according to Capital Economics.

  • Market Recap: Thursday, September 30

    Stocks turned negative on Thursday in the final session of September and the third quarter. Scott Wren, Wells Fargo Investment Institute Senior Global Equity Strategist and Stephen Dover, Franklin Templeton Chief Market Strategist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Raymond James: These 3 Stocks Could Deliver at Least 40% Gains

    Are the good times for stocks ending? Maybe so, and maybe not; the NASDAQ and the S&P are showing year-to-date gains between 14% and 17%, even after slipping from their all-time highs. The one thing that’s clear is, volatility is higher in the market. But as always in the market, increased risk for some can equal increased opportunities for others. Raymond James stock analysts have been busy picking out the stocks they see as winners, able to swim in the stream of increasingly difficult economic

  • Could Kinder Morgan Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    This midstream giant is heavily invested in carbon-based energy, but there's still material opportunity ahead.