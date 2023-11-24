FOREX-Dollar drifts as markets weigh US rates outlook

(Updated at 0527 GMT) By Ankur Banerjee SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The dollar was restrained on Friday by uncertainty over the path of U.S. interest rates, while the yen strengthened after Japan's core consumer price growth picked up, reinforcing views that the Bank of Japan may soon roll back monetary stimulus. With U.S. markets closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holdiay and due for a shorter trading session on Friday, currencies are likely to trade narrowly but possibly with some volatility as liquidity is expected to remain thin. The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency with six peers, eased 0.058% to 103.71, staying close to the two-and-a-half month low of 103.17 it touched earlier this week. The index is down 2.8% for the month, on course for its weakest monthly performance in a year on growing expectations that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates and could start cutting rates next year. Markets have dialled back expectations of Fed rate cuts in 2024, with futures now showing a 26% chance that the Fed cuts its target rate at the March 2024 policy meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. That compares with a 33% chance last week. Meanwhile, Japan's core consumer price growth picked up slightly in October, after easing the previous month, reinforcing investors' views that stubborn inflation may push the BOJ to roll back monetary stimulus before long. ING economists said they expect the BOJ to move away from its super-accommodative stance next year. "We believe that the BOJ may scrap the yield curve programme as early as the first quarter of next, as Japanese government bonds appear to have stabilised ... then begin its first rate hike in Q2 2024 if wage growth continues to accelerate next year." The nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food costs, rose 2.9% year-on-year in October, government data showed on Friday, against 3.0% expected by economists in a Reuters poll. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.21% to 149.23 per dollar. The Asian currency has slowly crawled away from the near 33-year low of 151.92 it touched at the start of last week and is up 1.5% for the month. Japan's factory activity shrank for a sixth straight month in November, while modest growth in the service sector was little changed, a business survey showed on Friday, highlighting the fragility of the economy amid soft demand and inflation. The euro stood at $1.09065, having risen 0.16% overnight after a series of preliminary surveys showed recession in Germany may be shallower than expected, which offset a downbeat reading on French business activity. Sterling was last at $1.254, up 0.06% on the day. The Australian dollar rose 0.11% to $0.656, while the kiwi rose 0.15% to $0.606. Cash Treasuries resumed trading in Asia after Japan's holiday on Thursday, with the yield on 10-year Treasury notes up 4.3 basis points (bps) to 4.459%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 3.6 bps to 4.584%. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0527 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.0906 $1.0906 +0.01% +1.79% +1.0911 +1.0895 Dollar/Yen 149.3000 149.5850 -0.19% +13.77% +149.7000 +149.2000 Euro/Yen Dollar/Swiss 0.8837 0.8843 -0.05% -4.41% +0.8848 +0.8835 Sterling/Dollar 1.2541 1.2536 +0.04% +3.69% +1.2544 +1.2527 Dollar/Canadian 1.3700 1.3696 +0.06% +1.14% +1.3711 +1.3693 Aussie/Dollar 0.6564 0.6559 +0.10% -3.69% +0.6570 +0.6550 NZ 0.6056 0.6052 +0.10% -4.59% +0.6058 +0.6045 Dollar/Dollar All spots Tokyo spots Europe spots Volatilities Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Kim Coghill)