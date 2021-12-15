U.S. markets open in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,631.50
    -5.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,548.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,864.25
    -60.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,156.70
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.99
    -0.74 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.80
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1279
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.00
    +1.69 (+8.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3267
    +0.0038 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6900
    -0.0400 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,445.22
    +1,132.43 (+2.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,220.77
    +36.65 (+3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,191.88
    -26.76 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,459.72
    +27.08 (+0.10%)
     

FOREX-Dollar steady as markets wait for Fed

* Dollar index steady as markets wait for Fed

* British pound, Aussie and Kiwi dollars higher

* Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The dollar held firm on Wednesday as investors waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve would reinforce market expectations for rate hikes next year.

The Fed's policy statement and economic projections will come at 1900 GMT.

Markets have been pricing for the Fed to end its bond-buying around March and then proceed with one or maybe two rate hikes in 2022. Anything more than two rate hikes pencilled in for next year would be considered a hawkish surprise.

The Fed meeting comes as the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is causing concern that the economic recovery will be derailed.

But the expectation of Fed hawkishness has kept the dollar strong in recent weeks - it has seen little movement since it hit 96.938 last month, its highest since July 2020.

"We can’t recall going into an FOMC meeting with the consensus so strongly favouring a hawkish outcome," wrote MUFG head of research Derek Halpenny in a note to clients.

"(Fed chairman Jerome) Powell may emphasise the uncertainty of the guidance to such an extent this evening that it dampens the response... The scope for a big move for the US dollar this evening may be limited."

The dollar's moves were muted as investors awaited the meeting. It held firm in the Asian session, then slipped slightly as European markets opened, down 0.1% at 96.445.

Versus the Japanese yen, the dollar was up 0.1% at 113.7 .

Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets, wrote in a client note that if the Fed did not emphasise the gap between ending asset purchases and raising rates, or if markets repriced to expect a higher terminal rate, then that would be a positive surprise for the dollar.

Currency markets were little affected overnight by mixed economic data from China, which showed that factory output grew faster than expected but retail sales missed forecasts.

The euro was up 0.1% at $1.127 ahead of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, where officials are expected to confirm that the bank's pandemic bond-buying programme will end next March.

Britain's pound briefly rose against the dollar after data showing that UK inflation jumped to its highest in more than 10 years in November.

At 0853 GMT, it was up 0.4% on the day at $1.3278.

The Bank of England is expected to keep rates unchanged when it meets on Thursday, due to the spread of the Omicron variant in Britain.

The Australian dollar was up 0.4% at $0.71335. The New Zealand dollar was up 0.2% at $0.6756.

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency bitcoin was little changed at $48,509.9 - a far cry from its latest all-time high of $69,000 which was reached in early November.

U.S. retail sales are also due later in the session.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft Editing by Gareth Jones)

Recommended Stories

  • Buy First Citizens Stock. The Bank Is About to Cash In on a Long-Delayed Merger.

    The bank’s long-awaited acquisition of CIT Group has dragged on for more than a year. Analysts still like the combined companies’ prospects.

  • Stock Futures Edge Up Ahead of Fed Decision

    U.S. stock futures inched higher ahead of a policy decision from the Federal Reserve, as investors waited to see if the Omicron variant will change the timeline for reducing its easy-money measures.

  • Stocks Rise, Futures Waver as Fed Decision Looms: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks rose on Wednesday, while U.S. futures wavered as traders braced for the Federal Reserve to accelerate its removal of monetary stimulus. Treasury yields were little changed and the dollar dipped. Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalEurope’s Stoxx 6

  • Warren Buffett says these are the absolute best stocks to own — check out 3 choice picks from his collection

    At a basic level, all companies have the same purpose — only some excel at it.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Can't Stop Dropping

    Investors in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock just can't seem to catch a break. The reason: Once again, it seems Wall Street is simply finding cheaper ways to play the global semiconductor shortage than by buying Nvidia stock. This growth rate was nearly twice the 6% growth Citi had previously forecast, reports TheFly.com. The problem is, in interpreting this data, Citi chose to speak highly of its potential to lift earnings at Advanced Micro Devices and Intel -- enabling both those chip companies to beat expectations in the fourth quarter.

  • A near-term pullback, then the third bubble in 100 years is coming, says strategist. Here’s how to get ready.

    Our call of the day from Stifel sees the Fed working toward a bubble of the century. Here's what happened before.

  • The Fed Meeting Could Be D-Day for Bitcoin and Other Cryptos

    Supreme Court won’t block N.Y. healthcare vaccine mandate, Apple is poised to become first $3 trillion company, MGM Resorts to sell Mirage hotel to Hard Rock, and other news to start your day.

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Goldman Sachs

    Is it time for the bears to finally come out of hibernation? Not so fast, says Goldman Sachs. Volatility has ruled the Street recently, leading some to conclude that those with a more pessimistic outlook had been vindicated, but the firm believes stocks can still climb higher. According to Goldman Sachs’ head of U.S. equity strategy, David Kostin, the S&P 500 could hit 5,100 by next year. This would reflect gains of 10% should the index ultimately reach this target. “If you’re looking for a good

  • Cineworld shares plunge after $957 million damage ruling on aborted Cineplex deal

    London-listed Cineworld, the world's second largest cinema operator, said it would appeal the ruling, which denied its counter-claim and includes an additional C$5.5 million for lost transaction costs. The British company said it disagrees with the Ontario Superior Court's judgement and does not expect damages to be payable to the Canadian company while any appeal is pending. On Tuesday, Cineplex said the board was pleased with the judgement and would have no further comment during the 30-day period during which either party can appeal the decision. The takeover deal, originally announced in December 2019, would have seen Cineworld become North America's biggest cinema operator, but the British firm walked away from the $1.65 billion deal in mid-2020 citing breaches in the merger agreement by Cineplex.

  • Why Nio Shares Tanked Today

    Investors are being reminded of several risk factors that need to be considered with this investment.

  • Why Adobe Stock Fell Nearly 8% Today

    Shares of creativity software leader Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) were down by 7.6% as of 12:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. The culprit may have been JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) stock analyst Sterling Auty, who downgraded the stock to neutral and put a $680 one-year price target on it. Adobe and some of its software peers were hit by the prognosticator's view that there will be limited upside for them in 2022. For the record, though, after Tuesday morning's slide, a $680 price target still implies some 12% upside from where Adobe is now trading.

  • Why Datadog, Zscaler, and Cloudflare Sank by Double-Digits Today

    Shares of cloud software companies Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS), and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were falling on Tuesday in another rough day for tech stocks. In a wide-ranging note at the bank, J.P. Morgan software analyst Sterling Auty made new calls across the sector.

  • Why Sunrun Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) sank on Tuesday after a regulatory proposal threatened to slow the solar industry's growth. As of 3:25 p.m. ET, Sunrun's stock price was down more than 13%. A draft of proposed changes to California's Net Energy Metering Program could drastically increase costs for consumers and eliminate "tens of thousands of jobs." It "represents California politics at its worst and loses sight of what constituents want -- innovation, control, and fast solutions -- in favor of propping up failed and stodgy incumbents," Fenster said in a press release.

  • Will QuantumScape Recover In 2022?

    A shift from the internal combustion engine to electric vehicles is undisputed. QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) is working on the next-generation batteries that could step up the ongoing shift to electric vehicles. QuantumScape's product is still in the development stage. As an early-stage company, QuantumScape's stock price is volatile.

  • 13 Uranium Stocks Popular on Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 13 uranium stocks popular on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Uranium Stocks Popular on Reddit. Interest in the use of uranium as an alternative to oil and natural gas in the generation of power, especially in the […]

  • Stocks in focus: Peloton, Beyond Meat, GameStop, AMC, Robinhood, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the meme stock craze and the outlook for the crypto market.

  • My Top 2 Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Investing in emerging technologies could provide investors with excellent returns over the long run.

  • Here’s what 8 financial planners say you should do with your money during inflation

    Inflation is at its highest rate in nearly four decades, but there are steps you can take with your personal finances to take the edge off.

  • The world's largest corporate holder of Bitcoin continues to back up the truck — here are 3 simple ways to pounce on crypto's recent slide

    This CEO is betting big on Bitcoin. But he's not alone.

  • 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Watch in December

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Watch in December. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Watch in December. CNBC’s Mad Money host Jim Cramer is one of the most followed financial experts in the market today. […]