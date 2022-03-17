U.S. markets open in 8 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,351.75
    -6.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,008.00
    -51.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,956.75
    +3.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,026.50
    -1.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.52
    +1.48 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.50
    +25.30 (+1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    25.39
    +0.68 (+2.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1034
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.67
    -3.16 (-10.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3160
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.7700
    +0.0120 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,125.32
    +2,028.23 (+5.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.83
    +44.28 (+5.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,653.00
    +890.99 (+3.46%)
     

Forex – Still Traders' Favourite Market According to CK Trading Institute

·2 min read

DELAWARE CITY, DE / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / When getting into investments and trading, the most important thing is to understand what you're getting into. And If you've looked into foreign exchange (forex) trading and think it would be a good method to generate money, it would be better to learn straight from the experts by taking forex trading courses, as they expose you to effective trading tactics and approaches for risk management in your stock portfolio.

Not all courses, however, are the same. In terms of teacher expertise and track record, course format, quality and the value you get for your money and time might differ greatly. One of the qualities to look for in an institute is its capacity to assist you in determining your investment objectives, analyzing your risk tolerance, and researching the best strategy depending on your risk appetite.

CK Trading Institute of Technology provides a great overall trading course by combining a comprehensive course offering, automated trading bots, trading tools, and a great trading community, as well as mentorship from a renowned trading expert.

One of the classes offered is its Pod classes. This course is designed for students who want to improve their trading skills. Trading psychology, charting, technical analysis, trading strategy, money management, and portfolio investment strategy are among the subjects covered. They also provide weekly activities to ensure that the student understands the currency courses well.

Students also get the opportunity to engage in live trading with forex trading expert CK or George Ama. Ama or known as CK, a world-class trader who has more than 20 years of experience in trading, conceptualized CK Trading Institute to give opportunities for traders of all levels to learn from professionals in a collaborative setting.

CK Trading Institute of Technology - George Ama

Members are guided through every step of the trading process and strategy building via the software. The majority of student evaluations state that the institute has aided them in their objective of learning about trading.

"I'm not going to lie I screwed up a lot when I first started a month ago. I lost a lot due to my ambition and lack of knowledge, but this move to discord and having everyone positive in here has given me new life. Amazing group of people and a great teacher," J. Stevenson added.

Students are able to test out CK Trading with their Free Boot camp where students can do live trading with CK twice a week. Once you decide to become a member, you can select from a variety of subscriptions depending on your level of engagement and capability.

Contact: George Ama
Email: ckga3@cktradinginstitute.org
Phone: 843-580-3998

SOURCE: CK Trading Institute of Technology



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693461/Forex-Still-Traders-Favourite-Market-According-to-CK-Trading-Institute

Recommended Stories

  • Shoe Retailer Belle Is Said to Plan $1 Billion Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Belle Fashion Group is targeting to raise about $1 billion in its Hong Kong initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said, five years after private equity firms took China’s biggest women’s footwear retailer private.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades an

  • Fonterra Touts Mozzarella-Topped Dumplings to Stoke China Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Fonterra Cooperative Group is trying to boost sales in China with a campaign encouraging people to try mozzarella cheese on dumplings.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Plan Sparks Hope on TalksIt might sound like

  • Past Fed hiking cycles, from sanguine to severe, may say little about this one

    U.S. politicians know high inflation can bring careers in public office to an early end, but it is ultimately up to the unelected officials of the Federal Reserve to control what is considered first and foremost a "monetary phenomenon." With inflation at a 40-year high, war in Europe threatening to push it higher, and consumers feeling the weight of higher gasoline and food prices and, for many, a cut in the purchasing power of their wages, the heat is once again on the Fed. The U.S. central bank's main tool in managing inflation is the federal funds rate, an interest rate that governs short-term loans among financial institutions and forms a sort of bedrock for other types of loans.

  • Handbags at dawn: Chanel duels South Korean resellers in luxury boom

    As COVID curbs cut travel and duty-free shopping, South Koreans are driving a luxury goods boom at home that has left Chanel barring nearly a third of would-be shoppers to stop bulk buyers snagging $10,000 bags for resale with markups of 20% or more. The storied French fashion and luxury company told Reuters it has seen traffic to its boutiques in South Korea skid since it began screening for customers it believed might be stocking up purely to flip to others in the resale market. Chanel's strategy, implemented since July last year, came as global demand for luxury goods was picking up after the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Factbox: Global fuel subsidies ramped up to counter energy price spike

    Countries have announced fuel subsidies to cushion consumers from the impact of soaring energy prices after oil skyrocketed last week to 14-year highs. The industry ministry adopted a temporary emergency measure on Jan. 27 to ease wholesale prices and mitigate a sharp rise in the prices of gasoline and other fuel by giving oil distributors a subsidy of 3.4 yen ($0.0287) a litre. Since then the subsidy has risen four times, most recently to the upper limit of 25 yen a litre from Thursday.

  • Buffett Buys Again: Berkshire Hathaway Boosts Its Stake in Occidental Petroleum to 14.6%

    Aggressive buying spurs speculation that Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett may ultimately want to purchase the entire energy company.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • Why Novavax Stock Beat the Market Today

    Biotech Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was one of the better-performing stocks in its sector on Wednesday. China-based CFRA chopped its price target by over 20%, reducing it to $83 per share from the preceding $107. In the past, like other notable biotechs, Novavax has been rather susceptible to analyst adjustments such as this one.

  • Alibaba makes stunning rebound, surges 37% in one day

    Alibaba (BABA) made a stunning rebound on Wednesday, closing 37%, its biggest one day gain since 2014. The move added about $80 billion to the Chinese e-commerce giant's market cap in one day.

  • Why PayPal Stock Raced Higher Today

    The stock of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) was such a popular item on Wednesday, it even soared past the high-flying S&P 500 index on an excellent day for equities. Following a period of decline for PayPal stock, prognosticators Bryan Keane of Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) and MoffettNathanson's Lisa Ellis both weighed in on what they consider to be the company's excellent prospects. Ellis is maintaining her buy recommendation on PayPal stock, at a $190 share price target.

  • Drone Maker’s Stock Jumps on U.S. Assistance to Ukraine

    Stock in defense supplier AeroVironment is jumping Wednesday as President Biden said the U.S. will send drones to help Ukraine defend against the Russian invasion.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Why NortonLifeLock Stock Plummeted Today

    What happened  Shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) fell hard today after U.K. regulators said they were investigating the company's proposed merger with rival cybersecurity company Avast.  The tech stock was down by 13% at the end of the trading day.

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • As Chinese Stocks Surge, U.S. Signals Hard Line on Delistings

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. accounting watchdog is insisting that Beijing provide complete access to audits of Chinese companies that trade in New York, setting a high bar for any deal that allows the firms to maintain their American listings. Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Flashes Bullish Signal On Fed, China, Russia-Ukraine News; What To Do Now

    News from China, the Russia-Ukraine war and the Federal Reserve spurred a big market rally. But don't get too excited yet.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Amazon Stock Looks Primed for Takeoff

    Shares of e-commerce and cloud-computing behemoth Amazon (AMZN) have been volatile as of late, following news that the stock is getting a 20-for-1 split. That's a huge deal that will open the door to a new world of small retail investors. Indeed, splits for big tech has been some sort of trend lately, and Amazon is jumping aboard the bandwagon. Amazon's Split and Share Repurchase Ignite a Bounce Although splits are ultimately good for retail investors, they don't add value for existing sharehold

  • JD.com, Alibaba stocks gain after China pledges to support markets

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down how Chinese stocks are trading.