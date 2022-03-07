Forex Trading Courses See Strong Growth in 2021 - George Ama Explains why CK Trading Institute is Taking Advantage of this Trend

DELAWARE CITY, DE / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2022 / Stock markets and other financial asset markets have grown at breakneck speed in 2021 and into 2022. Google searches for Trading Institute and Technology have exploded 800% in FY21, with this trend seeming permanent.

CK Trading Institute is emerging as a brand in this space that is taking advantage of strong interest from would-be students. Companies like CK Trading Institute have positioned themselves, with their education and technology services, to take advantage of this upward trend in online training courses for Forex and leveraged

The owner of CK Trading Institute of Technology, Mr. Geroge Ama, started his journey in teaching trading when one of his peers asked to teach her about Forex. Ama has worked as an FX trader and trade analyst for 20 years at firms Goldman Sachs and Piper Jaffray (now Piper Sandler), investment banks. Mr. Ama left Wall Street before beginning his own trading business in 2009. After years of growing the company, today CK Trading Institute of Technology has over 1900 people taking the course.

CK Trading Institute of Technology is proof that doing business with a cause will be highly successful in the industry. CK Trading is a trading institute that teaches individuals about the how-tos of Forex Trading. The company is also a platform for beginners and traders who are adept in the world of trading.

Since its launch, CK Trading Institute has already taught thousands of students who wanted to master trading and foster their own financial freedom. One of the companies students is Tony, a retired police officer for 27 years. Tony is a good example of the type of student now looking to learn how to trade online. noting that he started dabbling in trading markets in Sept 2021, with little success. CK Trading turned that around and allowed Tony to retire from the police force by giving him a way to make money during his retirement.

Tony trades about 4 hours a day and one of the things he noted was that CK (George) and the team teach him to use his time strategically, not be tempted to spend all day at the desk, but use his time there wisely to set trades up in the right way.

Story continues

"The course and live trading sessions have allowed me to work from wherever, I recently spent 2 months in Australia where I was able to holiday and still make money trading a few hours a day. It was fantastic". Tony said.

Some of the best courses that CK Trading offers are the Goliath Automated Trading Bot and our CK Trading Institute Pod Classes.

Goliath Automated Trading Bot is designed for clients who have already been working for years and are looking to wind down their working days. These trading bots will make their hard-earned retirement money into generational wealth for their posterity. Goliath will be traded safely and profitably, earning passive income on a monthly basis.

"The automated trading bot was not that great when I first started, but it's since improved. It's nowhere near as good as trading yourself, but it allows you to make money while you're not online, and today it was green for 3/3 trades. It has a built-in stop loss at 7% so the downside is minimized," Tony said.

Meanwhile, CK Trading Institute's masterclasses are one of their courses for students who want to improve their trading competency. Individuals are taught about trading psychology, charting, technical analysis, trading strategy, money management, and portfolio investment strategy.

Weekly classes are held for a year and assignments are also given to students to enhance their learning and to ensure they're getting as much as possible from the course.

With both the financial markets booming and people seeking more flexible working arrangements, online trading courses are just one area taking advantage of trends set about by the recent pandemic. CK Trading Institute is on track to continue growth in 2022 and into 2023.

About CK Trading

CK Trading was founded by George Ama and is a Forex trading training course provider. The course is designed for students of all abilities, and the platform uses Artificial Intelligence or bots that will automatically and intelligently trade for the members and generate passive income for them.

CK Trading offers eight membership subscriptions. These are composed of trading bots, discord access, and even classes for new traders

By Adrian Ignacio (Staff Writer, Baden Bower News)

Contact: George Ama

Email: kga3@cktradinginstitute.org

Phone: 843-580-3998

SOURCE: CK Trading Institute of Technology





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/691788/Forex-Trading-Courses-See-Strong-Growth-in-2021--George-Ama-Explains-why-CK-Trading-Institute-is-Taking-Advantage-of-this-Trend



